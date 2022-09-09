Read full article on original website
Times-Bulletin
Speakers address Crestview Board
CONVOY — Several people addressed the Crestview Local Board of Education during its meeting Monday evening. Three of them were from Westwood Behavioral Center — Molly Spieles, Kaylee Rickard, and Lillie Rosebrock. They spoke on issues concerning school safety as well as the social, emotional, and mental health of students. Spieles said Westwood and Crestview started their collaboration many years ago, noting she had been to the school 20 years ago concerning SADD — Students Against Drunk Driving and several times since then.
Sidney Daily News
Farm Bureau names 2022 policy development committee
COLUMBUS – Twenty Ohio Farm Bureau leaders are serving on the 2022 Ohio Farm Bureau Federation Policy Development Committee. The committee collects and organizes public policy recommendations from county Farm Bureaus and presents the final policy suggestions to be voted on by Ohio Farm Bureau’s delegates during the state annual meeting in December.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following individuals have filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Stephen Medlock and Jenne Ward, both of Lima; Joel Piercefield and Reagan Whitaker, both of Lima; Phillip Schmidt and Kristy Schulte, both of Lima; Danny Neal and Virginia Freytag, both of Lima; Millard Green Sr. and Loria McGue, both of Lima; Jonathan Fix of Columbia City, Indiana, and Sydney Fischbach of Indianapolis; Michael Schaffter and Angela Joseph, both of Lima; Hawn Ross and Jennifer Hole, both of Elida; Anthony Ball and Maryann Ball, both of Cridersville; Scott Rapp and Kelly Huffer, both of Lima; Gage Henderson and Taylor Judy, both of Lima; Adam Hinegardner and Andrea Peters, both of Cairo; Durand Finch Jr. and Jazmine Porter, both of Lima; Trevor Tennant and Ariel Haley, both of Columbia City; Joseph Schnipke and Erika Mohler, both of Delphos; Joseph Halker and Gabrielle Pimpas, both of Nashville, Tennessee; Austin Money and Alexandria Taviano, both of Lima; Terrence Pea II and Lakisha Wilson, both of Lima; Anthony Carpenter and Lorin Denny, both of Lima; Mark Haack and Susan Webb, both of Lima; Thomas Taylor Jr. and Kristen Cooke, both of Lima; and Devin Cairo and Lauren Kesler, both of Lima.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— Hon. George A. Marshall left last night for Washington, D.C. to spend several days on business. He was accompanied by his three sons who will enter Georgetown University near Washington. ————— A social session of the Gentlemen’s Driving Club of this city...
Lima News
Wapak schools seeking HOF applicants
WAPAKONETA — Applications are open for the Wapakoneta City Schools Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame. The deadline for new applications is Monday, Oct. 31. Past applications will be considered as well. The banquet will be held on February 11, 2023. More information is available at www.wapakoneta.org/page/distinguished-alumni.
hometownstations.com
Food Coalition announces resource fair, distribution at Hancock County Fairgrounds
Press Release from United Way of Hancock County: FINDLAY, OH (Sept. 12, 2022) — Several community agencies and nonprofits will gather on Sept. 15 at the Hancock County Fairgrounds to provide resources and information to community members. Resources will range from physical and mental health to workforce development and individual and family needs.
Sidney Daily News
Civil War Weekend committee announces schedule of activities
SIDNEY — Scheduled for Sidney’s Tawawa Park Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18, Sidney, Ohio’s Civil War Living History Weekend promises such a unique variety of activities that it will offer something for individuals of every age and level of interest. Parking for the event will...
Sidney Daily News
Sidney first responders receive state funding
SIDNEY – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday the first round of funding to be awarded to local first responder agencies as part of the new Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, and Resilience Program. Sidney’s first responders were included in the 26 total agencies that received funding in this...
thevillagereporter.com
Pioneer Business Owner Honored By Young Retailer Of The Year Nomination
ATTENTION CONTRACTORS AND DIY’S … Will Cable has everything you need for your hardware and lumber needs right in downtown Pioneer, Ohio. Will is happy to announce that they are in the process of renaming Hometown Hardware,” Do It Best Building Center” as he now offers everything needed for r...
thevillagereporter.com
AKA Designs In Wauseon To Become Das Essen Haus Café
AKA Designs located at 209 North Fulton Street in Wauseon was closed due to the deteriorating health of owner Marc Matheny. Marc served the area for over thirteen years through his business. AKA Designs operated as a café and a flower shop. It was announced by the Das Essen...
Sidney Daily News
Farm Science Review set for 2022
LONDON — Even after 60 years, there’s always something new at Farm Science Review and, for this year’s show set for Sept. 20-22, it starts with how visitors can purchase tickets. A new mobile ticketing option will allow visitors to print tickets at home or save to...
westbendnews.net
PC Sheriff K-9 Unit Receive Donation
The FOE #2405 of Paulding, recently made a donation to the Paulding County Sheriff Department’s K-9 unit. Accepting the donation are Deputy Bill Lyons with K9 Duke (left), and Sergeant Nick Cunningham with K9 Vet (right). Representing the Eagles are (L-R) Jeff Clark, Nick Martinez, Doug MIller, Chris Moyer & John Gutierrez.
Sidney Daily News
Shelby County BOE prepares for November General Election
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections discussed advanced order of ballots, allocations of voting equipment, polling election officials training grant application, elections administration plans and public records requests guidelines during its meeting Monday. The board approved the number of ballots to be ordered for the November General...
Paulding County Progress
Divine Mercy plans to close Antwerp and Payne churches
PAULDING – Catholics along Route 49 in Paulding County will have to travel a bit farther to attend Mass after Divine Mercy Parish announced plans to close churches in Antwerp and Payne. According to the announcement read at services this past weekend, October 30 will be the last weekend...
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Daily News
• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116...
Sidney Daily News
Gen. Shelby statue unveiled
SIDNEY — Precisely at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Sidney High School Band Director Chris Adams raised his baton to direct the band as the members began playing “America the Beautiful.” As the final notes faded, the Sidney Veterans Honor Guard marched smartly across the Courthouse lawn with the American flag waving in the slight breeze that made the bright, sunny day tolerable.
hometownstations.com
Proposed Legislation on PODS in Lima Placed for Second Reading
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - On Monday Evening at Lima City Council, legislation was proposed to regulate "Portable on Demand Storage Units" or "PODS," but concerns from proprietors led to council placing the legislation for a second reading. Recently, there has been a significant increase in the usage of PODS throughout...
Times-Bulletin
Van Wert Fire responds to Uptown Laundry
Please fill out the form below to submit a comment. We welcome your comments at timesbulletin.com. Persons commenting must provide their full name and an email address. Anonymous comments will not be posted. Comments should remain on the topic set by the original article. Personal attacks, profanity, slander, libelous statements and texting languages will not be allowed. All comments will be reviewed prior to posting. Comments will only be posted during regular business hours. Phone numbers are optional and will not be publicized.
thevillagereporter.com
Archbold High School 2022 Homecoming Court
ARCHBOLD COURT … Pictured front row left to right is Senior Escort – Braylen Gore, Senior Attendant – Tommi Bok, Princess – Henley Wyse, Queen – Leah McQuade, King – Cade Miller, Prince – Brody Stuckey, Junior Attendant – Ella Throne, Junior Escort – Cahle Roth. Back row left to right is Sophomore Escort – Madden Valentine, Sophomore Attendant- Julisa Nafziger, Freshman Attendant – Evynn Roth and Freshman Escort – Bradley Williams. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS STAFF)
Ohio lawmakers passed payday lending reform in 2018, capping fees and interest. That didn’t stop lender from finding a workaround.
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio lawmakers who wanted consumer-friendly payday lending reforms fought an uphill battle against the industry and its well-heeled lobbyists for years until they finally passed a bill capping interest at 28% in 2018. By April 27, 2019, the final portions of House Bill 123 went into...
