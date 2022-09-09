Read full article on original website
Gas prices causing drivers to opt for ethanol at the pump
IARN — 2022 has been a year of high prices at the fuel pump. Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper says that has led to drivers taking note of what ethanol fuel blends have to offer in the way of savings. For more on this story visit...
Iowa Corn displays conservation practices at Wetland Field Day
IARN — Water runoff from farms has been a big issue recently, especially in areas that drain into the Mississippi River. Many farmers were previously unaware of how much nitrogen runs off of their farms and into rivers. Unfortunately, this caused a dead zone to develop in the Gulf of Mexico, which is where the Mississippi River runs into. Now, we have many policymakers who are trying to give blanket solutions on how farmers should run their operations. While these efforts are usually well-intentioned, every farm is different, so there isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution.
IWD Creates Division For Businesses
Statewide Iowa — Iowa Workforce Development launched a new Business Engagement Division Monday. IWD director, Beth Townsend, says they’re hoping it will make it easier for employers to access state resources. Townsend says the workforce system can be a little complex, and it is scattered over several different...
Veterans Are Crossing Iowa And The US To Raise Awareness About MIAs
Statewide, Iowa — Two veterans who call themselves Team Long Road are making their way across Iowa as part of a cross-country journey from Boston, Massachusetts to Newport, Oregon. They’re calling attention to American soldiers who remain missing in action. Justin “JD” LeHew says he and Coleman “Rocky” Kinzer...
Miller-Meeks Says Americans Lack Faith In Country’s Direction
Coralville, Iowa — Republican Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks says the November election won’t turn on any single issue, but voters will be motivated by values like free enterprise and individual liberty. Miller-Meeks held a campaign fundraiser in Coralville Saturday. Two other Iowa Republicans running for re-election spoke to the...
Iowa NRCS sets application date for conservation program applications
IARN — Iowa farmers and private landowners interested in treating resource concerns on their lands have until Oct. 7 to be considered for priority funding for conservation programs administered through USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). Four of the most popular USDA conservation programs are included in this...
Voters Asked To Approve Money For New High School, PPEL In Two School Elections
Northwest Iowa — Voters in two northwest Iowa school districts are going to the polls this Tuesday to decide two school issues. In the Rock Valley School District, the vote is basically a do-over of the election that failed on March 1st of this year. The question again asks voters to approve $25 million to address the schools’ space and capacity needs.
Board Of Regents To Ask For 30 Million More Dollars
Des Moines, Iowa — The Board of Regents plans to ask the Iowa Legislature for an increase of 32 million dollars for its next budget when they meet this week. The Regents say the additional funding is needed due to inflation and increased costs for everything from software, food, utilities, fuel, and wages. Information provided for the meeting in Cedar Falls September 15th, says there is great concern about employee costs in a market heavily influenced by inflation, competition for talent, and labor shortages.
KIWA Radio Staff Sees Recent Changes
Sheldon, Iowa — If you thought you heard some changes on KIWA within the last few months, you are correct. Some people have new roles, and some people are new to the station entirely. The changes started with former general manager Justin Hellinga deciding to pursue other opportunities on...
