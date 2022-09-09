ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

Domestic Incident Results in $250 in Damage to Victim

On Saturday, September 10th around 8 in the evening, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a report of a domestic incident in the Town of Cortlandville. After arriving, officer’s determined that 45 year old Justin P. Toolan of Cortland, NY intentionally caused damage to property that belonged to the victim in excess of $250 dollars.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
County Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested for drugs

A City of Cortland man was arrested last week after he was found to be in possession of drugs, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The Cortland County Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Clayton Avenue in the city. Artist Quiller,...
CORTLAND, NY
Cortland County, NY
Cuyler, NY
Cortland, NY
County Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested for possession of crack cocaine

A man was arrested last week after he was found to be in possession of crack cocaine, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The Cortland County Drug Task Force – with assistance from the county sheriff’s office, city police and New York State Police – served a narcotics search warrant the early morning of Sept. 7 on Charles Street in Cortland.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Arrests Made in Tioga County

The Tioga County Sheriff's Office announces the arrest of several people for various crimes in the county. Two people were arrested and charged with DWI and a third was arrested on drug charges. Duane A. Serfass of Owego was arrested on September 8th just before 8:45 a.m. He was charged...
OWEGO, NY
Erratic Driver Arrested for Driving Drunk

Near 11 o’clock at night on Thursday, September 8th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of State Route 11 and Steve Hill Rd. in the Town of Virgil of a report of a vehicle driving erratically. Officer’s located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop...
MARATHON, NY
Delaware And Chenango Counties Police Blotter: September 12

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Anthony Fehrmann, 26, of Sherburne was arrested by state troopers based in Norwich. Fehrmann was charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher M. Yeary and...
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
UPDATE – Man involved in officer shooting in Utica has died

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The man who was shot by Utica police officers Monday night died from his wounds. The man has been identified as 61-year-old David Litts of Utica. Shortly before 8:00 PM, Monday, Utica Police were called to 1601 Nielsen Street in the Cornhill section of the city. Officers encountered Litts in the […]
UTICA, NY
Domestic dispute leads to felony charge in Cortland

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man faces a felony. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 45-year-old Justin Toolan just before 8 p.m. Saturday night. They were responding to a domestic incident in the Town of Cortlandville, where authorities say Toolan intentionally caused more than $250 damage to the victim’s property. He is charged with Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, a class E felony.
CORTLAND, NY
Crack Cocaine Found in Latest Drug Bust in City of Cortland

A narcotics search warrant conducted by the Cortland County Drug Task force on Wednesday, September 7th at a residence on Charles St. in the City of Cortland revealed packaging items, scales, undisclosed amount of US currency and 5.5 grams of crack cocaine. The value of the drugs found at the...
CORTLAND, NY
Man arrested in rash of Otsego County car part thefts

ONEONTA, N.Y.-- State Police in Oneonta have arrested a Schenevus man in connection with a spree of catalytic converter thefts that spanned three towns in Otsego County. State police say that 39-year-old Joshua Dresser was arrested following an investigation into the thefts. They say Dresser cut off and stole catalytic converters from vehicles at locations in Maryland, Worcester and Milford.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
Driver Facing Drug Charges: Three-Car Crash with Injuries in Van Buren

Authorities are investigation a head-on crash involving three vehicles in Onondaga County. State Police say that 38-year-old Heather J. Wills from Syracuse was driving a 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck north on State Route 690 in Van Buren, New York at approximately 12:20pm on Monday, September 12, 2022 "when she struck a guard rail, drove through the center grass median and then traveled northbound in the southbound lane where she struck a 2019 Dodge Caravan head-on."
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Police identify man killed in Trenton crash

TRENTON, N.Y.—The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the Saturday evening crash that killed a man in the town of Trenton. According to the Oneida county sheriff's office, 29-year-old Dakota Safin of Holland Patent was killed after he collided with a pickup truck driven by Mary Fanelli of Barneveld at the intersection of Trenton Road and John Street. Investigators say Safin was traveling at a high rate of speed when the collision occurred.
HOLLAND PATENT, NY

