Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
kcur.org

What's the worst intersection in Kansas City? All of them

A triangle of seemingly unending chaos and a sign declaring “Old Westport” greets drivers at the intersection of Southwest Trafficway and Westport Road, where the two busy thoroughfares crisscross with both 43rd Street and Belleview Ave. Here’s what Kansas Citians say about this intersection: “Triangle of death.” “It...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City's July-like temperatures are set to continue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — July-like temperatures are expected today through early next week. Thankfully, the high temps will not include July-like humidity!. Hot and dry weather persists for the next several days, with high temperatures rising closer to at least the upper 80s to near 90. Winds will get a bit stronger over that period at well. This does include Thursday for the Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The Richard Bolling Federal Building in Kansas City is a tower of tinted grey glass, aluminum, and wall of color inside

Richard Bolling Federal Building at 601 East 12th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.U.S. General Services Administration, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. One of the federal buildings in Kansas City, Missouri is the Richard Bolling Federal Building located at 601 East 12th Street. This building is a United States federal building that's in the Central Business District. Construction of this building was completed in 1965 and it was named after Congressman Richard Walker Bolling in 1994. In 2021, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kclibrary.org

Beneath Missouri Skies: Pat Metheny in Kansas City, 1964-1972

The New Yorker calls Pat Metheny “possibly the most influential jazz guitarist of the past five decades.” A native of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, he started playing local pizza parlors at age 14. By the time he graduated from high school, Metheny was a first-call guitarist at jazz clubs and festivals. More than 50 years, 45 recordings, and 20 Grammys later, the gifted instrumentalist and composer is still performing and drawing acclaim.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic Drumm Farm Center for Children in Independence, Missouri has been helping children since 1929

Andrew Drumm Institute in Independence, Missouri.25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Andrew Drumm Institute n/k/a Drumm Farm Center for Children built on a 370-acre working farm was an orphanage for boys. It's located in Independence, Missouri. In 1929, this facility provided education and support for boys who might otherwise be at a disadvantage.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
WIBW

KC man perishes after pinned underneath Jeep with son, friend inside

BOURBON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man has passed away after he was pinned underneath his own Jeep with his son and a friend inside. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:25 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of 205100 NW 130th St. - about three-quarters of a mile northeast of Tomahawk Rd. off 130th - with reports of a fatality crash.
KANSAS CITY, MO

