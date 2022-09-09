Read full article on original website
The Richard Bolling Federal Building in Kansas City is a tower of tinted grey glass, aluminum, and wall of color insideCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Peculiar, Missouri isn't that peculiar afer all--it just has a unique nameCJ CoombsPeculiar, MO
Super Bowl or Bust for ChiefsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
How We Can Keep Our Emotions in Check: A Chiefs Fan’s Survival GuideChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historic Drumm Farm Center for Children in Independence, Missouri has been helping children since 1929CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Support for Kansas City Current continues to grow, as they rank first in NWSL standings
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time in its nearly two-year history, the Kansas City Current is on top of the National Women's Soccer League standings. They are riding a 13-match unbeaten streak. This comes as the team is preparing to break ground on a new stadium in...
Dump truck hits, kills pedestrian at Zona Rosa in Kansas City
Kansas City police investigate after a dump truck hit and killed a pedestrian at the city's popular Zona Rosa shopping district.
Jason Sudeikis shouts out Kansas City influence after ‘Ted Lasso’ Emmy win
After winning the Emmy for his performance as Ted Lasso, Jason Sudeikis shouted out his hometown and the influence it had on the show.
How to celebrate 913 Day in Wyandotte County
People are encouraged to visit the Historical Quindaro Ruins, Downtown KCK, Central Avenue, Turner, Rosedale, Argentine and many other areas, to eat, celebrate and support the KCK community.
What's the worst intersection in Kansas City? All of them
A triangle of seemingly unending chaos and a sign declaring “Old Westport” greets drivers at the intersection of Southwest Trafficway and Westport Road, where the two busy thoroughfares crisscross with both 43rd Street and Belleview Ave. Here’s what Kansas Citians say about this intersection: “Triangle of death.” “It...
Kansas City father killed in accident at Kansas off-road park
A Kansas City, Missouri, man is dead following an incident at an off-road adventure park in Bourbon County, Kansas.
Kansas City's July-like temperatures are set to continue
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — July-like temperatures are expected today through early next week. Thankfully, the high temps will not include July-like humidity!. Hot and dry weather persists for the next several days, with high temperatures rising closer to at least the upper 80s to near 90. Winds will get a bit stronger over that period at well. This does include Thursday for the Chiefs.
The Richard Bolling Federal Building in Kansas City is a tower of tinted grey glass, aluminum, and wall of color inside
Richard Bolling Federal Building at 601 East 12th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.U.S. General Services Administration, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. One of the federal buildings in Kansas City, Missouri is the Richard Bolling Federal Building located at 601 East 12th Street. This building is a United States federal building that's in the Central Business District. Construction of this building was completed in 1965 and it was named after Congressman Richard Walker Bolling in 1994. In 2021, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Victim confronts suspects breaking into cars in Wyandotte County
Two suspects were taken into custody early Tuesday morning following a crime spree that spanned two cities in two states.
Beneath Missouri Skies: Pat Metheny in Kansas City, 1964-1972
The New Yorker calls Pat Metheny “possibly the most influential jazz guitarist of the past five decades.” A native of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, he started playing local pizza parlors at age 14. By the time he graduated from high school, Metheny was a first-call guitarist at jazz clubs and festivals. More than 50 years, 45 recordings, and 20 Grammys later, the gifted instrumentalist and composer is still performing and drawing acclaim.
Woman who went missing in Kansas City found safe
Police say a woman who went missing early Sunday morning has been located safe.
Vandals leave costly mark on Bonner Springs park restroom
Bonner Springs police investigate vandalism and graffiti inside women's restroom at Lion's Park.
The historic Drumm Farm Center for Children in Independence, Missouri has been helping children since 1929
Andrew Drumm Institute in Independence, Missouri.25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Andrew Drumm Institute n/k/a Drumm Farm Center for Children built on a 370-acre working farm was an orphanage for boys. It's located in Independence, Missouri. In 1929, this facility provided education and support for boys who might otherwise be at a disadvantage.
1 dead, 1 injured in crash at 171st, Mission Road in Johnson County
The crash was reported just after 6:40 p.m. at West 171st Street and Mission Road, near Stillwell.
Man charged in killing of Excelsior Springs woman
Keith Bass is facing charges in connection to the killing of his estranged wife, 44-year-old Theresa Bass, last week in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.
Victim chases theft suspect in KCK, police pursuit ends in rollover crash in Kansas City, Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — What reportedly started as a series of vehicle break-ins in Wyandotte County, Kansas, ended in a police chase and serious rollover crash in the early hours of Tuesday morning, police said. According to a Kansas City, Kansas Police Department spokesperson, suspects were seen breaking into...
Court docs: Woman high, texting when she hit Kansas City bicyclist
Jackson County prosecutors charged a Wisconsin woman who was allegedly texting and high on drugs when she hit and killed a bicyclist.
KC man perishes after pinned underneath Jeep with son, friend inside
BOURBON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man has passed away after he was pinned underneath his own Jeep with his son and a friend inside. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:25 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of 205100 NW 130th St. - about three-quarters of a mile northeast of Tomahawk Rd. off 130th - with reports of a fatality crash.
KCI Airport closing Economy B parking lot this week
Kansas City International Airport will close Economy Lot B for good on Sept., 14. The move is to prepare for the new terminal opening in 2023.
Car crash claims life of Blue Valley student, second teen hospitalized
The Blue Valley School District said one of its high school students died in a car crash Monday evening. A second teenager is hospitalized.
