Marathon, NY

County Highway Committee Approve Construction of New Dock at Dwyer Memorial Park

During their meeting last Tuesday, September 6th the Cortland County Highway Committee approved construction of a new dock at Dwyer Memorial Park in Little York, NY. Cortland County has owned and maintained 85 acres of land at Little York lake, which is now known as Dwyer Memorial park since September 1941. Originally purchasing the property for $7,500.
LITTLE YORK, NY
Domestic Incident Results in $250 in Damage to Victim

On Saturday, September 10th around 8 in the evening, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a report of a domestic incident in the Town of Cortlandville. After arriving, officer’s determined that 45 year old Justin P. Toolan of Cortland, NY intentionally caused damage to property that belonged to the victim in excess of $250 dollars.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
Fall Approaches, Splash Pad Has Closed

As the fall season slowly approaches, the City of Cortland Youth Bureau has announced that the Splash Pad located at Suggett Park is now closed for the season. Wickwire Pool and Yaman Beach closed earlier this year on August 29th for the season.
CORTLAND, NY
Marathon, NY
Remembering 9/11: 21 Years Later

The sounds of amazing grace played by New York State Environmental Conservation Officer Burdick echoed during the annual 9-11 remembrance ceremony in the Village of Homer yesterday morning. “We’ve come together today to remember because we will never forget. Today we remember the victims that died on that day 21...
HOMER, NY
Sheriff Arrest Man Who Damages Fuel System

Back on August 26th the Cortland County Sheriff responded to a report of a possible criminal mischief that occurred the week prior at a residence in the Town of Homer. Sheriff’s deputies investigating the incident found that 53 year old Patrick S. Rich of Cortlandville, NY poured an unspecified substance into the victims fuel tank, which caused an extensive amount of damage to the vehicle.
HOMER, NY
Erratic Driver Arrested for Driving Drunk

Near 11 o’clock at night on Thursday, September 8th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of State Route 11 and Steve Hill Rd. in the Town of Virgil of a report of a vehicle driving erratically. Officer’s located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop...
MARATHON, NY
Crack Cocaine Found in Latest Drug Bust in City of Cortland

A narcotics search warrant conducted by the Cortland County Drug Task force on Wednesday, September 7th at a residence on Charles St. in the City of Cortland revealed packaging items, scales, undisclosed amount of US currency and 5.5 grams of crack cocaine. The value of the drugs found at the...
CORTLAND, NY
$2.99 Gas? It’s Plausible as Prices Continue to Drop

Gas prices continue their fall as the average price for a gallon of gas in New York now is at $3.37 and for Cortland County, it is much lower at $3.63 a gallon, one of the lowest averages in the state. With the summer season now over and summer travels...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY

