Read full article on original website
Related
fantasypros.com
Keenan Allen Injury: Waiver Wire Replacements to Target (2022 Fantasy Football)
With the injury to Keenan Allen, fantasy football managers are left with a void on their roster. Let’s check out the extent of the injury and players you can target on your waiver wire this week. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to check...
fantasypros.com
Elijah Mitchell (knee) expected to miss several weeks
Elijah Mitchell is expected to miss some time with the knee injury that led to him leaving Week 1 early. The San Francisco running back underwent an MRI to determine the severity of the injury on Monday. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Although the MRI will determine exactly how...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Advice: Players to Drop (Week 2)
Let’s take a look at players our analysts consider on the fringe as you weigh your waiver wire additions for the week. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you navigate your season. From our Start/Sit Assistant – which provides your optimal lineup, based on accurate consensus projections – to our Waiver Wire Assistant – which allows you to quickly see which available players will improve your team, and by how much – we’ve got you covered this fantasy football season.
fantasypros.com
Jacksonville Jaguars records three turnovers in loss Week 1
The Jaguars allowed 28 points while recording one sack, two interceptions, one fumble recovery, six passes defended, and four QB hits in Jacksonville’s 28-22 loss to the Commanders in Week 1. Fantasy Impact:. Jacksonville’s defense intercepted Carson Wentz on consecutive plays Sunday but also allowed him to throw four...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fantasypros.com
Will J.K. Dobbins Play Week 1? (2022 Fantasy Football)
J.K. Dobbins (knee) reportedly unlikely to play against Jets. According to Dianna Russini, J.K. Dobbins, who is listed as questionable for Week 1 with a knee injury, is expected to be a game-time decision and “it’s unlikely he plays but he’s going to try.”. Fantasy Impact. Fantasy...
fantasypros.com
Dak Prescott (hand) needs surgery, will reportedly miss several weeks
Dak Prescott, who left Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers late in the fourth quarter after being hit on his throwing hand, reportedly needs surgery and is expected to miss several weeks. (Jon Machota on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Cooper Rush is the presumed starting QB while Prescott is...
fantasypros.com
Andrew Erickson’s Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings (2022)
Here are my fantasy football rankings for Week 2. You can find our expert consensus fantasy football rankings for the week here. And you can also sync your fantasy football league for free using our My Playbook tool for custom advice, rankings, and analysis. If you want to dive deeper...
fantasypros.com
Najee Harris expected to be 'good to go' for Week 2
X-rays on Najee Harris' foot came back negative on Monday, and sources believe that the Steelers RB should be "good to go" for Week 2 versus the Patriots. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This is great news for Harris and his fantasy owners, as it looks like he won't...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fantasypros.com
Mark Ingram rarely used in Week 1 win
Saints RB Mark Ingram rushed four times for 22 yards and caught his lone target for a one yard gain in Sunday's win over the Falcons. Much like the preseason, Ingram showed fresh legs, speed and vision. Averaging almost six yards a carry Sunday, he remains the clear RB2 behind RB Alvin Kamara. Lack of usage is somewhat a concern, but it's unlikely fantasy managers are starting him without an injury to Kamara. However, Ingram would, without doubt, become the No. 1 waiver wire add in that case which makes him one of the better stashes for leagues with deeper benches.
fantasypros.com
Geno Smith tosses two touchdowns in win Week 1
Geno Smith completed 23 of 28 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns in the Seahawks Week 1 win over the Broncos. Smith started the game out on a tear, completing 17 of 18 passes with a pair of touchdown passes TEs Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson. Smith did not do much in the second half, but the Seahawks defense was able to do just enough to lead Seattle to the win. Smith has played himself into the QB2 conversation of 2-QB/superflex leagues, but he does have a tough matchup next week against the 49ers.
fantasypros.com
Matt Ammendola signs with Chiefs practice squad
The Kansas City Chiefs have signed K Matt Ammendola to their practice squad and will elevate him if Harrison Butker cannot play Thursday due to an ankle injury. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Ammendola kicked in 11 games last season for the New York Jets. He made 13 of...
fantasypros.com
Cordarrelle Patterson rumbles for 136 total yards and a score in Week 1
Cordarrelle Patterson rushed 22 times for 120 yards and one touchdown in Atlanta's Week 1 defeat to New Orleans. He additionally caught 3-of-5 targets for 16 yards. Patterson produced a new career high for rushing yards in a game, and was actually the first player to run for at least 100 yards versus the Saints in 20 games. He served as the team's bellcow with Damien Williams being sidelined for most of the afternoon due to a rib injury, and rookie Tyler Allgeier being a healthy scratch. Despite the stellar performance, this could serve as an opportune time for fantasy owners to sell high, considering that the Falcons were targeting to decrease his workload for this season. In addition, Allgeier should make his season debut next week and earn some touches if Williams is unable to make it back in time, likely resulting in Patterson seeing at least a slight decline in usage. Regardless, he will remain a strong RB2 against the defending champion Rams for Week 2, as long as the Falcons utilize him at a similar rate.
fantasypros.com
Chris Godwin expected to play Week 1 vs. Cowboys but may be on snap count
Chris Godwin is expected to make his return from a torn ACL and play in Tampa Bay's Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, but he may be "eased back" and be on a snap count, according to multiple reports. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:
fantasypros.com
Rondale Moore (hamstring) likely to practice Wednesday
Rondale Moore continues to nurse a hamstring but head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he will see how much the receiver is able to do at practice on Wednesday according to azcardinals.com’s Darren Urban. (Darren Urban on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Kingsbury and the Cardinals will be careful with the speedy...
fantasypros.com
Alvin Kamara was dealing with a rib issue in Week 1
Alvin Kamara was dealing with a rib issue in the Saints’ Week 1 matchup with Atlanta. Head coach Dennis Allen stated, “I think he’s going to be fine.” (Katherine Terrell on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The rib injury explains the reduction in touches from what we normally...
fantasypros.com
J.K. Dobbins reportedly out for Week 1 vs. Jets
J.K. Dobbins will be inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets in New Jersey, according to a report from ESPN's Dianna Russini. (Dianna Russini on Twitter) Dobbins has been pushing to play, but the team is reportedly holding him back. The 23-year-old running back tore his ACL more than a year ago, but the Ravens are being cautious as he continues to work his way back to 100%. With Dobbins and fellow RB Gus Edwards both out, Mike Davis and the recently signed Kenyan Drake are expected to share the workload in the Baltimore backfield.
fantasypros.com
Miles Sanders finds the end zone in Week 1 win
Miles Sanders rushed 13 times for 96 yards and a touchdown and caught both of his targets for nine yards in Sunday's win over the Lions. Sanders averaged 7.4 yards per carry and scored his first touchdown since December 2020. Unfortunately for Sanders managers, fellow RBs Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell also rushed for touchdowns, as did QB Jalen Hurts. Sanders was the clear leader of this running back committee, but he is likely to continue losing red zone touches to Hurts, Gainwell, and Scott, which limits his overall upside.
fantasypros.com
Mac Jones: X-rays negative on injured back
Mac Jones’ X-rays were negative on his injured back. He is scheduled to be further evaluated when the team returns to Foxborough, per Tom Pelissero. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This is at least some positive news for New England after their offense struggled to get anything going...
fantasypros.com
Drake London racks up 74 yards in professional debut
London produced an impressive professional debut, leading the team in targets, receptions, and yardage. He hadn't practiced much in August and was a limited participant in this week's practices, but looked healthy today. It is almost a guarantee that Kyle Pitts will bounce back nicely after a quiet 19-yard outing, which could potentially result in a production decrease for London. Nevertheless, he'll be on the WR3 map against the Rams, considering the Falcons will likely need to throw the ball a lot.
fantasypros.com
Christian Watson has bad drop in Week 1
Aaron Rodgers had Christian Watson in his sights on the first play of the season but the rookie wideout dropped a potential 75-yard touchdown. He finished with two catches for 34 yards on four targets. Watson added a seven-yard carry in the Week 1 loss to the Vikings. Fantasy Impact:
Comments / 0