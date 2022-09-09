Cordarrelle Patterson rushed 22 times for 120 yards and one touchdown in Atlanta's Week 1 defeat to New Orleans. He additionally caught 3-of-5 targets for 16 yards. Patterson produced a new career high for rushing yards in a game, and was actually the first player to run for at least 100 yards versus the Saints in 20 games. He served as the team's bellcow with Damien Williams being sidelined for most of the afternoon due to a rib injury, and rookie Tyler Allgeier being a healthy scratch. Despite the stellar performance, this could serve as an opportune time for fantasy owners to sell high, considering that the Falcons were targeting to decrease his workload for this season. In addition, Allgeier should make his season debut next week and earn some touches if Williams is unable to make it back in time, likely resulting in Patterson seeing at least a slight decline in usage. Regardless, he will remain a strong RB2 against the defending champion Rams for Week 2, as long as the Falcons utilize him at a similar rate.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO