Lights restored after crash near IOP Connector and Hungry Neck Blvd.
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers are responding to a Monday afternoon crash in Mount Pleasant. Inspector Don Calabrese with the Mount Pleasant Police Department said the collision happened on the Isle of Palms Connector at Hungry Neck Boulevard. “The traffic lights are out at multiple intersections along Hungry...
Man killed in Walterboro auto-pedestrian crash
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle at an intersection in a Walterboro neighborhood early Saturday morning. The auto-pedestrian crash happened at the intersection of Industrial Road and Lakeshore Drive just after 1:30 a.m. Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said the man suffered multiple traumatic injuries […]
Crews investigating fatal home fire in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Fire Department (SFD) on Tuesday responded to a fatal structure fire in the Twin Oaks subdivision of Summerville. According to SFD, crews arrived just after 7:00 p.m. to the single-story home, which was heavily involved with flames. Upon arrival, crews learned that someone...
Man detained after standoff at North Charleston apartment complex
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is in custody after a standoff at a North Charleston apartment complex, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they responded to an apartment complex on Greenridge Road around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said they were attempting to serve warrants...
Home destroyed during Sunday fire in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A mobile home was destroyed during a Sunday morning fire in Colleton County. Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire around 1:30 a.m. after a neighbor called 911 to report the blaze. Firefighters said the doublewide home was already destroyed when they arrived and said it […]
North Charleston man arrested for hacking into City of Greenville’s Verizon account
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday arrested a man accused of defrauding the City of Greenville out of nearly $70,000. According to NCPD, officials in Greenville contacted them about someone hacking into the City’s Verizon Business Account and ordering $68,398.74 worth of phones. The phones were shipped to a hotel in North Charleston.
Crews respond to structure fire on 4th Ave in Mount Pleasant
Charleston County Public Works hosting open interviews
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Works Department is hosting open interviews on Friday, September 23. The interviews will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Public Service Building, located at 4045 Bridge View Drive in North Charleston. Interviews will be available on site,...
FIRST ALERT: Crews respond to crash involving bicycle on Hwy. 17
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters say a heavy law enforcement presence at the scene of a crash involving a cyclist may cause traffic delays Thursday afternoon. The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says the crash happened on Highway 17 and Beehive Road and involves a vehicle and bicycle. Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch...
Charleston man gets 14 years in prison for fatal DUI
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson announced that a man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to a fatal 2019 DUI. Thomas Cade Garris admitted to leaving the bar Mynt on January 26, 2019 after being kicked out for “rowdy behavior.” He recalled that he and his girlfriend argued for some time, then he went and got his truck to come back and pick up his girlfriend, who was apparently so drunk she could not stand up on her own.
Crews request air ambulance after Williamsburg Co. crash
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Fire Department is on the scene of a Thursday crash that left someone trapped inside a vehicle. Crews responded to the intersection of Inglenook Road and Hemingway Highway in the Kingstree area. In a tweet, the fire department confirmed the entrapment and...
2 arrested in Charleston shooting that injured 5
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have arrested two, including a 16-year-old, in a Sept. 4 shooting on King Street that injured five people, bringing the total number of arrests so far to four. A 16-year-old from North Charleston was arrested Monday afternoon by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and...
CPD arrests teen in connection to King Street shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) has arrested two additional people in connection to a Labor Day Weekend shooting on King Street that left five people injured. According to CPD, a 16-year-old male was arrested Monday. He was taken into custody by US Marshals and the...
CCSD Board member requests SLED investigate son’s death following threat
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Community activists gathered Monday, calling on Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson to request that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) further investigate alleged threats made to a Charleston County School Board member and her now-deceased son. That school board member is Erica Cokley, and...
Police officer retiring after over 3 decades with Summerville PD
Head-on crash injures 3 in Colleton County, troopers investigating
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a Tuesday crash that left multiple people injured in Colleton County. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the head-on crash happened along Charleston Highway/SC-64 around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. “Two vehicles struck a glancing head-on blow causing an SUV pulling a boat to overturn in the ditch,” officials said. […]
Man busted for pot was found sleeping at Nexton traffic light, police say
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say a man found passed out at a traffic light along Nexton Parkway in Summerville was arrested after police discovered more than nine pounds of marijuana in his car. Officers with the Summerville Police Department (SPD) responded to a welfare check on a man reported to be passed out at […]
Two massive 13-foot alligators caught in South Carolina lake
LAKE MARION, S.C. — It was a big weekend for alligator hunters in South Carolina who bagged a pair of massive catches. Cordray’s Processing and Taxidermy in Ravenel, South Carolina, shared photos of one massive gator on its Facebook page. In the accompanying post, Cordray’s said that the 625-pound animal had been caught in Lake Marion by Nick Gilbert and his crew.
2023 Cooper River Bridge Run art revealed
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Organizers unveiled the cover art for the 2023 Cooper River Bridge Run during a Tuesday night ceremony. The design was created by local artist, Marcus Cripps. He said that he drew inspiration from runs on the bridge with his girlfriend, after which they would relax in the park and enjoy the view of the bridge above.
