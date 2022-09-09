ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNY native J4 sings “Buffalo” on Wake Up

By Evan Anstey, Abby Fridmann
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — He’s based in Nashville now, but Joseph Wandass, IV, or “J4” hasn’t forgotten about home.

The singer-songwriter from Buffalo joined us on Wake Up! Friday morning to perform a song, fittingly titled “Buffalo.” It was written in honor of the Bills winning the AFC East last year.

Hear the song, and more about it, in the video above.

Abby Fridmann is an award-winning anchor and reporter who joined the News 4 team in November 2020. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

