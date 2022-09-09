ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schofield, WI

Stevens Point sweeps D.C. Everest girls tennis

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gUyyP_0hobgoOJ00

Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – The D.C. Everest girls tennis team was swept by Stevens Point 7-0 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference match Thursday at D.C. Everest High School.

D.C. Everest falls to 0-3 in the WVC this season and will compete with New Richmond at the Menomonie Triangular on Saturday.

Stevens Point 7, D.C. Everest 0

Singles:

1. Tatum Thielman (SP) def. Nina Allen, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Rylan Woytasik (SP) def. Kyra Loomans, 6-1, 6-3; 3. Addison Jandrain (SP) def. Madison Sazama, 6-0, 6-4; 4. Lily Meeks (SP) def. Brooklyn Costa, 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles: 1. Caroline Blakeman-Berit Borgnes (SP) def. Madeline Bublik-Makenna Kampmann, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Annika Borgnes-Abby Erwin (SP) def. Morgna Hahn-Kaitlyn Smith, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Sophia Brandt-Mali Palmer (SP) def. Mila Bublik-Mikayla Pozorski, 6-1, 6-4.

Records: Stevens Point 1-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference; D.C. Everest 0-3 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Newman Catholic volleyball finishes 3-1 at Kettle Moraine Invite

WALES – The Wausau Newman Catholic volleyball team finished 3-1 at the Kettle Moraine Invitational on Saturday. Newman defeated Whitewater 25-23, 23-25, 15-13, and Racine The Prairie School 25-20, 25-16, to advance to the eight-team Gold bracket of the tournament. The Cardinals lost their first match to Muskego 25-11,...
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Education
Stevens Point, WI
Education
State
Wisconsin State
Stevens Point, WI
Sports
City
Schofield, WI
City
Stevens Point, WI
City
Wausau, WI
City
Brooklyn, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau West volleyball takes second at Shawano Invite

SHAWANO – The Wausau West volleyball team finished 3-2 to finish second at the Shawano Invitational on Saturday. West defeated Peshtigo 25-23, 22-25, 15-12; Pulaski 26-24, 25-27, 15-4; and Clintonville 25-23, 12-25, 15-12; and lost to twice – 25-20, 25-20 in pool play and 22-25, 26-24, 15-10. Alli...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries September 12, 2022

Sue A. Ninnemann, age 75, died on September 6, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, Wausau. Sue was born on March 16, 1947, in Wausau, Wisconsin to the late Clarence and Myrtle (Dallman) Marquis. She attended Wausau Area Schools and was a 1966 graduate of Wausau East High School. In her younger years Sue enjoyed hunting, fishing, and swimming up north. She was always there with a helping hand.
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Sweeps#D C Everest High School#Wvc#Brooklyn Costa
WausauPilot

Merrill to host annual Colorama Bike Tour

MERRILL – The city will host is 39th annual Colorama Bike Tour in September for those who want to experience a 10-, 30- or 50-mile bike ride along the Wisconsin River. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 24 at Kitchenette Park, 211 W. First St., Merrill. Registration begins at 8 a.m.
MERRILL, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County to form suicide death review team

WAUSAU – The Marathon County Medical Examiner’s Office and Marathon County Health Department have partnered to create a Suicide Death Review Team as part of an effort to review prevention initiatives and recommend potential improvements, the health department announced today. The formation of the team is another step...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Your letters: Wausau ‘missteps’ on mall redevelopment erodes trust

The city (of Wausau), in an attempt to erase the memory of a bad multimillion dollar investment of our money, leveled the mall. The Greater Wausau Prosperity Partnership and it’s offspring, the Wausau Opportunity Zone have begun a well financed, coordinated campaign to convince us that it is in all our best interests to fully support allocation of now $10.8 million of our money to the development of high-end living units and retail shops to fill in the eye sore that remains.
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
WausauPilot

Marathon County volunteer opportunities: Week of Sept. 12

Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com. Your Invited to a Community Coffee Hour. United Way RSVP of Marathon County invites community members of all ages to attend the Community Coffee Hour on Sept. 22 from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at Habitat for Humanity of Wausau. The Coffee Hour is your opportunity to learn about Habitat, meet volunteers and see how you can make a difference in helping to solve substandard housing in our community. Coffee Hours are open to the public, so bring a friend.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Garden planted at raft sculpture at RiverLife Park

WAUSAU – The garden installation around the Vertical Log Raft sculpture at RiverLife Park has been completed. The city of Wausau and Monk Botanical Gardens’ staff members and volunteers joined forces to plant a variety of greenery, including Russian sage, liatris, hydrangea, shasta daisy, allium, silvermound and sedums.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Rhinelander supper club evacuated in Friday night fire

An historic Rhinelander supper club was damaged in a kitchen fire, sending patrons and staff into the parking lot on a busy Friday night. The Al Gen Dinner Club, 3428 North Faust Lake Road, Rhinelander, has been a northwoods staple for decades. But just before 8 p.m. Friday, firefighters were called to the restaurant after flames were seen from the kitchen area. Officials from Pine Lake Fire say crews attacked the fire from inside, stopping the flames from spreading to the dining area and bar.
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: Organizing Central, LLC

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, Sept. 5-11

Domestic disorderly conduct, bail jumping and drunken driving among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for Sept. 5 through Sept. 11. On Sept. 6, a deputy on patrol stopped a vehicle near the Duginski Road and N. Mill Street intersection in the town of Merrill for a defective exhaust. Upon contact, a 38-year-old Wausau man was found to have an open warrant through Walworth County. The subject was arrested for the warrant and also cited for operating on a suspended driver’s license.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Mosinee man gets life without parole in Cassandra Ayon’s death

A 42-year-old Mosinee man will spend the rest of his life in prison for murdering the mother of his child and hiding her body, and will not be considered for early release. Jesus Contreras Perez was sentenced Monday in Clark County Circuit Court after he was convicted by a jury of first-degree intentional homicide, stalking and hiding a corpse. Police say he repeatedly stalked and threatened the victim, Cassandra Ayon, before her death.
MOSINEE, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy