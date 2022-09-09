Stevens Point sweeps D.C. Everest girls tennis
WESTON – The D.C. Everest girls tennis team was swept by Stevens Point 7-0 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference match Thursday at D.C. Everest High School.
D.C. Everest falls to 0-3 in the WVC this season and will compete with New Richmond at the Menomonie Triangular on Saturday.
Stevens Point 7, D.C. Everest 0
Singles:
1. Tatum Thielman (SP) def. Nina Allen, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Rylan Woytasik (SP) def. Kyra Loomans, 6-1, 6-3; 3. Addison Jandrain (SP) def. Madison Sazama, 6-0, 6-4; 4. Lily Meeks (SP) def. Brooklyn Costa, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Caroline Blakeman-Berit Borgnes (SP) def. Madeline Bublik-Makenna Kampmann, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Annika Borgnes-Abby Erwin (SP) def. Morgna Hahn-Kaitlyn Smith, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Sophia Brandt-Mali Palmer (SP) def. Mila Bublik-Mikayla Pozorski, 6-1, 6-4.
Records: Stevens Point 1-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference; D.C. Everest 0-3 Wisconsin Valley Conference.
