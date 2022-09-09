Stevens Point sweeps D.C. Everest girls tennis

Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com. Your Invited to a Community Coffee Hour. United Way RSVP of Marathon County invites community members of all ages to attend the Community Coffee Hour on Sept. 22 from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at Habitat for Humanity of Wausau. The Coffee Hour is your opportunity to learn about Habitat, meet volunteers and see how you can make a difference in helping to solve substandard housing in our community. Coffee Hours are open to the public, so bring a friend.

MARATHON COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO