Tropical rain helps firefighters battle Hemet-area brushfire
A tropical storm has helped firefighters establish containment lines around more than half of the deadly Fairview Fire southeast of Hemet, but full containment was not expected until the weekend, authorities said.
idyllwildtowncrier.com
Mountain communities survive Fairview Fire
Nificant events other than the usual weekly meetings, book clubs and spiritual events followed by Labor Day weekend barbecues, music and art shows. But before the three-day weekend was completely over, at 3:37 p.m. Monday, Labor Day, a wildfire was reported in Valle Vista, an unincorporated area outside of Hemet just below the mountains on Fairview Avenue at Bautista Road.
NBC Los Angeles
Fairview Fire Now 53% Contained at 28,307 Acres
Almost a full week after it first sparked, the enormous Fairview Fire burning near Hemet looks like it may finally be slowing down. The wildfire has now burned 28,307 acres, but firefighters have it 53% contained and made good progress thanks to this weekend's rainfall and lower temperatures. The huge...
foxla.com
VIDEO: Family rescued from flood waters on side of San Bernardino road
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Body camera footage from over the weekend shows the moments when San Bernardino Police officers rescued a family of three from floodwaters on the side of a road in the city. In the video, multiple officers can be seen dragging and grabbing a woman under the...
mynewsla.com
Record Overnight Low Temperatures Reported in Riverside County
Record low temperatures were reported Tuesday in parts of Riverside County after a nearly two-week long heat wave and tropical storm, according to the National Weather Service. But cooler days are in the forecast. A record low of 89 was reported in Thermal on Monday night breaking the previous record...
mynewsla.com
Fairview Fire Near Hemet Could Be Fully Contained Monday
Full containment of the deadly Fairview Fire southeast of Hemet could be achieved Monday thanks to moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay, authorities said Sunday. The fire was 45% contained Sunday morning after burning 28,307 acres, causing two deaths and destroying 17 structures. “Fire activity has been greatly...
Evacuations ordered in Yucaipa area after heavy rains bring mud flows, flooding
Evacuations were ordered Monday night for several communities in the Yucaipa area because of potential mud and debris flows and flash flooding caused by the recent storm.
mynewsla.com
Five-Alarm Blaze Erupts Adjacent to Warehouse near 215 Freeway
A five-alarm blaze that erupted Monday in a pile of pallets and cardboard boxes adjacent to a warehouse on the boundary separating Riverside and Moreno Valley scorched about 10 acres and threatened the building but did not reach the interior. The blaze was reported about 1:30 p.m. at 22000 Opportunity...
5-alarm fire erupts near 215 Freeway
A five-alarm blaze that erupted today in a pile of pallets and cardboard boxes adjacent to a warehouse on the boundary separating Riverside and Moreno Valley scorched about 10 acres and threatened the building but did not reach the interior.
mynewsla.com
Multiple Vehicles Stuck in Lake Hughes-Area Mudslide
Los Angeles County firefighters and helicopters rescued about 50 people who became stranded in two dozen vehicles in a mudslide on Pine Canyon Road in the Lake Hughes area. The mudslide was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 7:39 p.m. Sunday in the 20000 block of Pine Canyon Road.
Flood advisory issued for Hemet, other regions of Riverside County
The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for regions of Riverside County that could be impacted by sudden and excessive rainfall. The advisory, which will remain in effect until 6 p.m., comes as the NWS predicts heavy rain and thunderstorms that could cause flooding in low-lying or poor drainage areas, or burn scars - like that of the Fairview Fire, which recently scorched more than 28,000 acres in Hemet. They warn that water could begin to run over roadways, flood in low-lying areas and cause potential debris flow. Other areas impacted by the rainfall are:Aguanga,Anza,East Hemet,Hemet,Highway 74 between Hemet and Mountain Center,Menifee,Murrieta,San Jacinto,Temecula,Valle Vista.Weather officials warned people living in the affected areas, "Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles."Sudden rainfall also impacted Yucaipa over the weekend and into Monday, where some residents were forced to evacuate from their homes due to mudslides.
Fairview Fire forces principal of La Quinta High School to evacuate Anza home
The Fairview Fire has forced many people to evacuate their homes, including the principal of LA Quinta High School, who had to leave his home in Anza. "Never in my 15 years of living up there, we've never been evacuated. So that was unusual," said Dr. Rudy Wilson. Even though wildfires often spark near his home, this is The post Fairview Fire forces principal of La Quinta High School to evacuate Anza home appeared first on KESQ.
Fairview Fire residents return to evacuation zone, fears of mudslides linger
With evacuation orders being downgraded for areas affected by the Fairview Fire in Hemet, residents who left began returning home. For some, it marks the start of a long cleanup to come – as dark storm clouds bringing the threat of rain and mudslides hang overhead. Bill and Michelle Nealeigh were back at their home The post Fairview Fire residents return to evacuation zone, fears of mudslides linger appeared first on KESQ.
NBC Los Angeles
Watch: See a Helicopter Pilot's View of the Fairview Fire at Night
Firefighters attacking California's largest wildfire of the year provided a striking view of the fire from a water-dropping helicopter during a night-time run. Glowing instrument panels and the pilot's view of the Fairview Fire can be seen in the video posted Sunday by CAL FIRE. At first, the brush fire appears as an orange glow in the distance before the switched to night-flying technology in preparation for a water drop.
NBC Los Angeles
Flood Watches and Warnings Issued for SoCal Mountains and Deserts
Showers and scattered thunderstorms are possible Monday in parts of Southern California due to the remnants of a tropical storm that moved up the Baja California coast over the weekend. Flash flood warnings are in effect for parts of San Bernardino and Riverside counties until 4:30 p.m. The National Weather...
newsmirror.net
Severe mudslides and damage to Oak Glen, Forest Falls
The rain started to pour today, Monday, Sept. 12, and fears of mudslides in north Yucaipa, Oak Glen and Forest Falls came to fruition. In Forest Falls, no one is able to get up or come down the mountain, and it is advised for affected residents to shelter in place, due to large flows across Valley of the Falls Drive. Lower Canyon is particularly affected with damage to several homes. Power is out.
mynewsla.com
$236,000 Donated to Repair Fire-Damaged Playground at Pan Pacific Park
The Los Angeles Parks Foundation received a $236,000 donation to rebuild a playground at Pan Pacific Park that was damaged by a fire, park officials announced Tuesday. The donation was made by the Hackman Capital Partners-owned television studio Television City, and is intended to repair the damage caused by the July 13 fire at the park, which is located at 7600 Beverly Blvd.
Mudslide closes northbound State Route 18 in Crestline
A stretch of State Route 18 in Crestline was closed overnight due to a mudslide.The mudslide was reported just after 11 p.m. Monday on northbound State Route 18, north of Upper Water Canyon. The closure affects just the northbound lanes, but there may be debris on the southbound lanes, according to Caltrans.Images tweeted out by Caltrans show earth movers working in the dark to clear the roadway of mud. The mudflow also appears to have brought down a quantity of rocks and branches.All lanes were reopened by 6:30 a.m.The area is north of Arrowhead Springs and Cal State San Bernardino, which had to be closed Monday due to flooding from the weekend's thunderstorms.
