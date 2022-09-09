ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

mynewsla.com

Record Overnight Low Temperatures Reported in Riverside County

Record low temperatures were reported Tuesday in parts of Riverside County after a nearly two-week long heat wave and tropical storm, according to the National Weather Service. But cooler days are in the forecast. A record low of 89 was reported in Thermal on Monday night breaking the previous record...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Rain Floods Segment Of Interstate 15, Roads Near Lake Mathews

Thunderstorm cells tracking south to north in the area of Corona Monday unloaded heavy rainfall along Interstate 15 and roads in the vicinity of Lake Mathews, prompting closures. The rain bursts flooded lanes on southbound I-15 at Dos Lagos Drive about 3:50 p.m., leading the California Highway Patrol to post...
CORONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Tropical Rain Helping Firefighters Battle Hemet-Area Brushfire

Containment lines were cleared around more than half of the deadly Fairview Fire southeast of Hemet thanks to moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay, but full containment was not expected for a week, authorities said Monday. The fire was 53% contained as of 7 a.m. Monday after burning...
HEMET, CA
newsmirror.net

Severe mudslides and damage to Oak Glen, Forest Falls

The rain started to pour today, Monday, Sept. 12, and fears of mudslides in north Yucaipa, Oak Glen and Forest Falls came to fruition. In Forest Falls, no one is able to get up or come down the mountain, and it is advised for affected residents to shelter in place, due to large flows across Valley of the Falls Drive. Lower Canyon is particularly affected with damage to several homes. Power is out.
FOREST FALLS, CA
mynewsla.com

Multiple Vehicles Stuck in Lake Hughes-Area Mudslide

Los Angeles County firefighters and helicopters rescued about 50 people who became stranded in two dozen vehicles in a mudslide on Pine Canyon Road in the Lake Hughes area. The mudslide was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 7:39 p.m. Sunday in the 20000 block of Pine Canyon Road.
LAKE HUGHES, CA
CBS LA

Crews work to block potential flooding in Long Beach amid high tide

Crews worked to block potential flooding in Long Beach amid a high tide by shoring up the berm to protect coastal homes.  Sandbags surrounded several homes in the area. Authorities say at least two homes suffered minor water damage. Emergency crews are staffed and ready to respond from the Command Center on Ocean Boulevard. Long Beach city officials have been door knocking, making sure residents are okay. Crews will continue to protect any threatened homes and residents. 
LONG BEACH, CA

