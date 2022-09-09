Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Record Overnight Low Temperatures Reported in Riverside County
Record low temperatures were reported Tuesday in parts of Riverside County after a nearly two-week long heat wave and tropical storm, according to the National Weather Service. But cooler days are in the forecast. A record low of 89 was reported in Thermal on Monday night breaking the previous record...
SoCal to see sunshine, warm conditions Wednesday
Southern California on Wednesday will see warm conditions as some morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine.
Evacuations ordered in Yucaipa area after heavy rains bring mud flows, flooding
Evacuations were ordered Monday night for several communities in the Yucaipa area because of potential mud and debris flows and flash flooding caused by the recent storm.
KTLA.com
Strong storms flood Southern California, swamping streets and stranding motorists
Thunderstorms and heavy rain doused Southern California Sunday evening, and some of those who ignored the flash flood warnings issued by the National Weather Service fell victim to fast-moving floodwaters and debris flows. In addition to the rain brought on by the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay — between 1...
kbhr933.com
Highway 38 Closes Again – Another Round of Heavy Rain Batters the Area.
Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – September 13, 2022, 11:00 AM – HIGHWAY 38 IS NOW OPEN. Watch for possible rocks and debris down on the roadway as well as crews working in the area. Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA –...
foxla.com
Flash Flood Warning in effect for areas near Riverside County
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A Flash Flood Warning was issued Sunday for areas near Riverside County, according to the National Weather Service. The warning is in effect through Sunday at 7:15 p.m. Further north, a Flood Advisory was issued for Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.
mynewsla.com
Rain Floods Segment Of Interstate 15, Roads Near Lake Mathews
Thunderstorm cells tracking south to north in the area of Corona Monday unloaded heavy rainfall along Interstate 15 and roads in the vicinity of Lake Mathews, prompting closures. The rain bursts flooded lanes on southbound I-15 at Dos Lagos Drive about 3:50 p.m., leading the California Highway Patrol to post...
Southern California Hit With Earthquake Day After Mudslides Trap Dozens
Los Angeles County Fire Department had to deploy two Firehawk helicopters to rescue people trapped by a mudslide.
Evacuations ordered, cars and homes damaged as flash flooding hits Riverside, San Bernardino counties
Heavy rainfall once again overwhelmed storm drains and caused mudslides in Riverside and San Bernardino counties Monday, with officials ordering some Inland Empire residents to evacuate. “The communities of Oak Glen, Oak Glen Road, north & south, from Casa Blanca Road to the County Line, south from Wild Lilac Point down to WildWood Canyon Road, […]
Tropical Storm Kay brings flooding to Southern California
The storm, which briefly became a hurricane on Thursday, has already caused heavy rain and flooding in Mexico. Strong winds and rainfall spread into Southern California and Arizona on Friday.
mynewsla.com
Tropical Rain Helping Firefighters Battle Hemet-Area Brushfire
Containment lines were cleared around more than half of the deadly Fairview Fire southeast of Hemet thanks to moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay, but full containment was not expected for a week, authorities said Monday. The fire was 53% contained as of 7 a.m. Monday after burning...
nypressnews.com
More rain expected across Southern California
There could be isolated thunderstorms in parts of the region. CBSLA’s Tina Patel reports from Cypress.
newsmirror.net
Severe mudslides and damage to Oak Glen, Forest Falls
The rain started to pour today, Monday, Sept. 12, and fears of mudslides in north Yucaipa, Oak Glen and Forest Falls came to fruition. In Forest Falls, no one is able to get up or come down the mountain, and it is advised for affected residents to shelter in place, due to large flows across Valley of the Falls Drive. Lower Canyon is particularly affected with damage to several homes. Power is out.
Tropical Storm Kay brings rain, possible flash flooding to SoCal
Tropical Storm Kay veered out into the Pacific Friday while dumping rain throughout Southern California, and it's raising fears of possible flooding in mountain areas.
mynewsla.com
Multiple Vehicles Stuck in Lake Hughes-Area Mudslide
Los Angeles County firefighters and helicopters rescued about 50 people who became stranded in two dozen vehicles in a mudslide on Pine Canyon Road in the Lake Hughes area. The mudslide was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 7:39 p.m. Sunday in the 20000 block of Pine Canyon Road.
Hurricane Kay Expected to Fan California Wildfires, But Finally Cool off State
A weakening Hurricane Kay approaching California on Friday promised to bring cooler temperatures to the region while threatening to exacerbate the risk of wildfires across the state. Cooler conditions were expected in the San Diego County mountains and deserts, but the coast and valleys will be warm with temperatures in...
KTLA.com
Winds topple trees as Post-Tropical Cyclone Kay hits Southern California; Cities take precautions against flooding
Areas of Southern California have been seeing the impacts of the former Tropical Storm Kay, as several trees have been toppled by high winds and some areas are using sand bags in an attempt to thwart floods. As forecasters predicted, the storm is becoming less organized as it weakens, and...
Crews work to block potential flooding in Long Beach amid high tide
Crews worked to block potential flooding in Long Beach amid a high tide by shoring up the berm to protect coastal homes. Sandbags surrounded several homes in the area. Authorities say at least two homes suffered minor water damage. Emergency crews are staffed and ready to respond from the Command Center on Ocean Boulevard. Long Beach city officials have been door knocking, making sure residents are okay. Crews will continue to protect any threatened homes and residents.
High tides and ocean water advisories: Southern California beaches impacted by Kay
High tides and massive swells swashed along Los Angeles area beaches Saturday, and cities and residents alike took precautions to protect homes and businesses. Video from Sky5 showed high tides cut across the sand from Long Beach to Huntington Beach, coming dangerously close to hundreds of homes. In Long Beach, aerial footage showed crews working […]
