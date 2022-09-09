Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Attack of Woman in Santa Ana
A 23-year-old man was charged Tuesday with attacking a woman, who police say was assaulted moments after the suspect and victim got off a bus in Santa Ana. Eric Yiovani Oliveros Chavez was charged with assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, kidnapping and false imprisonment effected by violence, menace, fraud or deceit, according to court records.
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Palmdale Identified
A man who was shot to death in Palmdale was identified Tuesday by county authorities. The shooting in the 200 block of East Avenue S was reported at 10:50 a.m. Sunday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez. The victim, who was identified as Markquis Hayes, 37,...
mynewsla.com
Woman Charged in Fatal Hit and Run in Newport Beach
A 36-year-old woman was charged Tuesday with a hit-and-run collision that killed a bicyclist in Newport Beach. Adriana Bernal was charged with second-degree murder and failing to stop at a hit-and-run with death, according to court records. The collision occurred Sunday on Jamboree Road south of University Drive. Police were...
mynewsla.com
Suspected Violent Felon Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Charges
A 32-year-old suspected violent felon who was found running near railroad tracks in Rancho Mirage pleaded not guilty to felony charges Monday. Adalberto Raygoza of Cathedral City was charged on June 30 with five felony counts of attempted murder, kidnapping, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, assault on a person causing great bodily harm and false imprisonment, according to court records. A warrant out for his arrest was also issued.
mynewsla.com
Four Arrested For Double Homicide At San Pedro Park
Four men were in custody Monday in connection with a July shooting at a San Pedro park that left two men dead and six other people injured. The crime occurred on July 24 at about 3:50 p.m. at Peck Park, 560 Western Ave., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Carvalho: Shots-Fired Report at Hollywood High School a `Hoax’
A “shots fired” report that resulted in a police response to the campus of Hollywood High School Tuesday was a “hoax,” authorities said. Officers were sent to the campus on Highland Avenue north of Sunset Boulevard at about 9:45 a.m. on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A preliminary investigation determined that no one had been injured, police said.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Two Teenage Boys Shot to Death at Lincoln Heights Carnival
Authorities Tuesday identified two 17-year-old boys who were killed in a shooting at a neighborhood carnival in the Lincoln Heights area of Los Angeles by a suspect who remains at large. The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. Sunday at Broadway and Workman Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Beverly Hills Man Faces Sentencing for ‘Hit Man’ Murder Plot
A Beverly Hills man faces sentencing Monday for trying to hire a “hit man” to kill a woman he briefly dated. Scott Berkett, 25, pleaded guilty in June to a single count of using interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire, which carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
mynewsla.com
Woman Ordered Held Without Bail For Fiery Crash That Killed Six
A nurse accused of speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection and causing a crash that killed five people and an unborn baby was ordered Monday to remain jailed without bail. Superior Court Judge Victoria B. Wilson said Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, allegedly floored the gas pedal in her car and was driving at 130 mph just before the deadly crash Aug. 4 at La Brea and Slauson avenues and did not try to stop or slow down, with six people suffering “horrific deaths.”
mynewsla.com
Missing West Covina Man, 73, Is Found
A 73-year-old man who went missing from West Covina has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Ruben David Moncayo had last been seen in the 2000 block of East Rockway Drive on Thursday, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...
mynewsla.com
Rapper PnB Rock Slain in South Los Angeles Restaurant
Police say rapper PnB Rock was shot and killed during a robbery while dining at a well-known restaurant in South Los Angeles, and the suspected shooter is at-large Tuesday. The shooting was reported at 1:23 p.m. Monday and Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles at 106 W. Manchester Ave., near Main Street, where the rapper was eating lunch with a female friend when a man walked up to the couple, drew a handgun and demanded PnB Rock’s jewelry, according to police.
mynewsla.com
Retired LASD Chief Files Latest Retaliation Suit Over Alleged Inmate Beating
A retired Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department chief Monday sued the county and Sheriff Alex Villanueva, the latest of several department members to claim Villanueva directed a coverup of a video of a deputy with his knee on the head of a man in custody for three minutes. Plaintiff...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Long Beach Stabbing Attack
One of two men stabbed by a man in Long Beach died from his injuries at a hospital, authorities said Sunday. The victim was identified as Christopher Finley, 28, of Long Beach, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Officers were sent to an assault with a deadly weapon call in...
mynewsla.com
Probationer Suspected in La Quinta Robbery Arrested
A man on probation suspected of committing a robbery in La Quinta was arrested Monday. Members of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department ‘s La Quinta Special Enforcement Team identified Argelio Reed, 32, of Indio as the robbery suspect and took him into custody Monday in the 46900 block of Jefferson Street in La Quinta, said Sgt. David Smith.
mynewsla.com
Shooting in Hollywood Leaves One Dead
A man was shot and killed in Hollywood Monday evening. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Station were flagged down by a bystander at 8:47 p.m. and directed to Sunset Boulevard and McCadden Place, one block east of Highland Avenue, where they found a man lying in the street with gunshot wounds, Officer Jeff Lee told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Suspect Shot, Killed By LAPD in Westlake Area
A man who was allegedly armed with a gun was shot to death by police Sunday morning in the Westlake community of Los Angeles. Patrol officers were in the area of Sixth Street and Rampart Boulevard when they spotted a man with a gun at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Three Arrested For Alleged Burglaries in Fairview Fire Area
Three people were arrested on suspicion of burglary and looting in an evacuation area neat the Fairview Fire, authorities announced Sunday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department assigned to the fire responded to a report of three people casing the neighborhood in a white Chevrolet Blazer at around 1:40 p.m. Saturday, the department said.
mynewsla.com
2-Year-Old Boy Abducted Inside Stolen Van in Buena Park Found Safe
A minivan with a 2-year-old boy inside was stolen Tuesday from a Buena Park school, prompting authorities to issue an Amber Alert, but the boy was found safe a short time later. According to Buena Park police, the gray 2017 Toyota Sienna was taken around 9:30 a.m. from outside the...
mynewsla.com
Man Who Went Missing in Anaheim Found
A 74-year-old man who went missing in Anaheim has been found, authorities said Sunday. The Anaheim Police Department did not release what time or where Cerefino Gutierrez was found but reported that he had been returned home. Gutierrez was last seen about 4 p.m. Saturday walking near Harbor Boulevard and...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in Collision in Lancaster
A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a big rig in Lancaster Tuesday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:48 a.m. to the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway and South Avenue J where they found the victim, CHP Officer Nicholson told City News Service. The collision closed...
