Los Angeles County, CA

mynewsla.com

LA County Reports 4,500 New COVID Infections, 37 Deaths

Los Angeles County recorded more than 4,500 new COVID-19 deaths during a three-day period ending Monday, along with 37 new virus-related fatalities. The 4,544 new infections lifted the county’s overall total from throughout the pandemic to 3,430,358. The county, which no longer reports COVID numbers on the weekends, logged 2,348 cases Saturday, 1,255 on Sunday and 941 on Monday.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Missing West Covina Man, 73, Is Found

A 73-year-old man who went missing from West Covina has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Ruben David Moncayo had last been seen in the 2000 block of East Rockway Drive on Thursday, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...
WEST COVINA, CA
mynewsla.com

Carvalho: Shots-Fired Report at Hollywood High School a `Hoax’

A “shots fired” report that resulted in a police response to the campus of Hollywood High School Tuesday was a “hoax,” authorities said. Officers were sent to the campus on Highland Avenue north of Sunset Boulevard at about 9:45 a.m. on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A preliminary investigation determined that no one had been injured, police said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot in Palmdale Identified

A man who was shot to death in Palmdale was identified Tuesday by county authorities. The shooting in the 200 block of East Avenue S was reported at 10:50 a.m. Sunday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez. The victim, who was identified as Markquis Hayes, 37,...
PALMDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Attack of Woman in Santa Ana

A 23-year-old man was charged Tuesday with attacking a woman, who police say was assaulted moments after the suspect and victim got off a bus in Santa Ana. Eric Yiovani Oliveros Chavez was charged with assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, kidnapping and false imprisonment effected by violence, menace, fraud or deceit, according to court records.
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Ordered Held Without Bail For Fiery Crash That Killed Six

A nurse accused of speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection and causing a crash that killed five people and an unborn baby was ordered Monday to remain jailed without bail. Superior Court Judge Victoria B. Wilson said Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, allegedly floored the gas pedal in her car and was driving at 130 mph just before the deadly crash Aug. 4 at La Brea and Slauson avenues and did not try to stop or slow down, with six people suffering “horrific deaths.”
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Charged in Fatal Hit and Run in Newport Beach

A 36-year-old woman was charged Tuesday with a hit-and-run collision that killed a bicyclist in Newport Beach. Adriana Bernal was charged with second-degree murder and failing to stop at a hit-and-run with death, according to court records. The collision occurred Sunday on Jamboree Road south of University Drive. Police were...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

LAPD Seeks Stiffer Laws for Street Racing

The Los Angeles Police Department is seeking legislation that would allow stiffer penalties to help it crack down on illegal street racing, Chief Michel Moore told the city’s Police Commission Tuesday. Los Angeles has grappled with an increase in street takeovers over the past year. Police say 705 street...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Killed in Collision in Lancaster

A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a big rig in Lancaster Tuesday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:48 a.m. to the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway and South Avenue J where they found the victim, CHP Officer Nicholson told City News Service. The collision closed...
LANCASTER, CA
mynewsla.com

Thermal Teacher Accused of Being Drunk in Classroom

A 44-year-old teacher suspected of being drunk while teaching children was free from jail Tuesday. Brian Dennis Nichols of Palm Springs was arrested Monday morning on suspicion of public intoxication, possession of alcohol on school grounds and child endangerment, according to Sgt. Nicolas Lingle of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
THERMAL, CA
mynewsla.com

Record Overnight Low Temperatures Reported in Riverside County

Record low temperatures were reported Tuesday in parts of Riverside County after a nearly two-week long heat wave and tropical storm, according to the National Weather Service. But cooler days are in the forecast. A record low of 89 was reported in Thermal on Monday night breaking the previous record...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Rapper PnB Rock Slain in South Los Angeles Restaurant

Police say rapper PnB Rock was shot and killed during a robbery while dining at a well-known restaurant in South Los Angeles, and the suspected shooter is at-large Tuesday. The shooting was reported at 1:23 p.m. Monday and Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles at 106 W. Manchester Ave., where the rapper was eating lunch with his girlfriend when a man walked up to the couple, drew a handgun and demanded PnB Rock’s jewelry, according to police and reports from the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

$236,000 Donated to Repair Fire-Damaged Playground at Pan Pacific Park

The Los Angeles Parks Foundation received a $236,000 donation to rebuild a playground at Pan Pacific Park that was damaged by a fire, park officials announced Tuesday. The donation was made by the Hackman Capital Partners-owned television studio Television City, and is intended to repair the damage caused by the July 13 fire at the park, which is located at 7600 Beverly Blvd.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LA County to Consider Possible Local Rules to Control Gun Sales

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is expected to consider a proposal Tuesday that would direct its attorneys to draft a series of ordinances aimed at regulating gun sales in the county, including a ban on the sale of .50-caliber handguns and ammunition in unincorporated areas. Another proposed ordinance...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Redondo Beach PD Officer Sues for Pregnancy, Gender Discrimination

The Redondo Beach Police Department’s first Black K-9 handler officer is suing the city, alleging she was wrongfully removed from patrol after getting pregnant in 2021 and told by supervisors the department did not have maternity uniforms for expectant mothers. Officer Daryn Glenn’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Los Angeles To Designate Spaces for Parking, Charging Electric Vehicles

Certain spaces on Los Angeles streets will be reserved for people to park and charge electric vehicles after the City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday. The ordinance authorizes the Department of Transportation to mark off stalls or spaces on public streets or publicly owned parking facilities exclusively for electric vehicles. It also makes it illegal for a person to park in such spaces unless the vehicle is connected for electric charging.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LA County Moves Forward on Local Rules to Control Gun Sales

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday directed its attorneys to draft a series of ordinances aimed at regulating gun sales and possession in the county, including a ban on the sale of .50-caliber handguns and ammunition in unincorporated areas. Another proposed ordinance would require “buffer zones” between gun/ammunition...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

