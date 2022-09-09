Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
LA County Reports 4,500 New COVID Infections, 37 Deaths
Los Angeles County recorded more than 4,500 new COVID-19 deaths during a three-day period ending Monday, along with 37 new virus-related fatalities. The 4,544 new infections lifted the county’s overall total from throughout the pandemic to 3,430,358. The county, which no longer reports COVID numbers on the weekends, logged 2,348 cases Saturday, 1,255 on Sunday and 941 on Monday.
mynewsla.com
Missing West Covina Man, 73, Is Found
A 73-year-old man who went missing from West Covina has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Ruben David Moncayo had last been seen in the 2000 block of East Rockway Drive on Thursday, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...
mynewsla.com
Carvalho: Shots-Fired Report at Hollywood High School a `Hoax’
A “shots fired” report that resulted in a police response to the campus of Hollywood High School Tuesday was a “hoax,” authorities said. Officers were sent to the campus on Highland Avenue north of Sunset Boulevard at about 9:45 a.m. on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A preliminary investigation determined that no one had been injured, police said.
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Palmdale Identified
A man who was shot to death in Palmdale was identified Tuesday by county authorities. The shooting in the 200 block of East Avenue S was reported at 10:50 a.m. Sunday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez. The victim, who was identified as Markquis Hayes, 37,...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Attack of Woman in Santa Ana
A 23-year-old man was charged Tuesday with attacking a woman, who police say was assaulted moments after the suspect and victim got off a bus in Santa Ana. Eric Yiovani Oliveros Chavez was charged with assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, kidnapping and false imprisonment effected by violence, menace, fraud or deceit, according to court records.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Two Teenage Boys Shot to Death at Lincoln Heights Carnival
Authorities Tuesday identified two 17-year-old boys who were killed in a shooting at a neighborhood carnival in the Lincoln Heights area of Los Angeles by a suspect who remains at large. The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. Sunday at Broadway and Workman Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Woman Ordered Held Without Bail For Fiery Crash That Killed Six
A nurse accused of speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection and causing a crash that killed five people and an unborn baby was ordered Monday to remain jailed without bail. Superior Court Judge Victoria B. Wilson said Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, allegedly floored the gas pedal in her car and was driving at 130 mph just before the deadly crash Aug. 4 at La Brea and Slauson avenues and did not try to stop or slow down, with six people suffering “horrific deaths.”
mynewsla.com
Woman Charged in Fatal Hit and Run in Newport Beach
A 36-year-old woman was charged Tuesday with a hit-and-run collision that killed a bicyclist in Newport Beach. Adriana Bernal was charged with second-degree murder and failing to stop at a hit-and-run with death, according to court records. The collision occurred Sunday on Jamboree Road south of University Drive. Police were...
mynewsla.com
LAPD Seeks Stiffer Laws for Street Racing
The Los Angeles Police Department is seeking legislation that would allow stiffer penalties to help it crack down on illegal street racing, Chief Michel Moore told the city’s Police Commission Tuesday. Los Angeles has grappled with an increase in street takeovers over the past year. Police say 705 street...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in Collision in Lancaster
A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a big rig in Lancaster Tuesday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:48 a.m. to the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway and South Avenue J where they found the victim, CHP Officer Nicholson told City News Service. The collision closed...
mynewsla.com
Retired LASD Chief Files Latest Retaliation Suit Over Alleged Inmate Beating
A retired Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department chief Monday sued the county and Sheriff Alex Villanueva, the latest of several department members to claim Villanueva directed a coverup of a video of a deputy with his knee on the head of a man in custody for three minutes. Plaintiff...
mynewsla.com
Thermal Teacher Accused of Being Drunk in Classroom
A 44-year-old teacher suspected of being drunk while teaching children was free from jail Tuesday. Brian Dennis Nichols of Palm Springs was arrested Monday morning on suspicion of public intoxication, possession of alcohol on school grounds and child endangerment, according to Sgt. Nicolas Lingle of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
LA County to Launch Outreach Campaign as End Nears for Eviction Moratorium
A divided Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors directed its staff Tuesday to begin a sweeping outreach campaign to ensure that renters, landlords and the 88 cities in the county are prepared for the rapidly approaching end of an eviction moratorium enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The county’s...
mynewsla.com
Record Overnight Low Temperatures Reported in Riverside County
Record low temperatures were reported Tuesday in parts of Riverside County after a nearly two-week long heat wave and tropical storm, according to the National Weather Service. But cooler days are in the forecast. A record low of 89 was reported in Thermal on Monday night breaking the previous record...
mynewsla.com
Rapper PnB Rock Slain in South Los Angeles Restaurant
Police say rapper PnB Rock was shot and killed during a robbery while dining at a well-known restaurant in South Los Angeles, and the suspected shooter is at-large Tuesday. The shooting was reported at 1:23 p.m. Monday and Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles at 106 W. Manchester Ave., where the rapper was eating lunch with his girlfriend when a man walked up to the couple, drew a handgun and demanded PnB Rock’s jewelry, according to police and reports from the scene.
mynewsla.com
$236,000 Donated to Repair Fire-Damaged Playground at Pan Pacific Park
The Los Angeles Parks Foundation received a $236,000 donation to rebuild a playground at Pan Pacific Park that was damaged by a fire, park officials announced Tuesday. The donation was made by the Hackman Capital Partners-owned television studio Television City, and is intended to repair the damage caused by the July 13 fire at the park, which is located at 7600 Beverly Blvd.
mynewsla.com
LA County to Consider Possible Local Rules to Control Gun Sales
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is expected to consider a proposal Tuesday that would direct its attorneys to draft a series of ordinances aimed at regulating gun sales in the county, including a ban on the sale of .50-caliber handguns and ammunition in unincorporated areas. Another proposed ordinance...
mynewsla.com
Redondo Beach PD Officer Sues for Pregnancy, Gender Discrimination
The Redondo Beach Police Department’s first Black K-9 handler officer is suing the city, alleging she was wrongfully removed from patrol after getting pregnant in 2021 and told by supervisors the department did not have maternity uniforms for expectant mothers. Officer Daryn Glenn’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges...
mynewsla.com
Los Angeles To Designate Spaces for Parking, Charging Electric Vehicles
Certain spaces on Los Angeles streets will be reserved for people to park and charge electric vehicles after the City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday. The ordinance authorizes the Department of Transportation to mark off stalls or spaces on public streets or publicly owned parking facilities exclusively for electric vehicles. It also makes it illegal for a person to park in such spaces unless the vehicle is connected for electric charging.
mynewsla.com
LA County Moves Forward on Local Rules to Control Gun Sales
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday directed its attorneys to draft a series of ordinances aimed at regulating gun sales and possession in the county, including a ban on the sale of .50-caliber handguns and ammunition in unincorporated areas. Another proposed ordinance would require “buffer zones” between gun/ammunition...
