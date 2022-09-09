Boat capsizes in Delaware River, New York police say. Now a fisherman is missing

Two men were fishing when their boat capsized along a section of the Delaware River in New York, state police say.

Now one fisherman is missing , according to New York State Police.

After first responders were called, they discovered one man had made it to shore by the time they arrived around 7:25 a.m. on Sept. 8, a state police news release says. The men had been fishing on the river in Deerpark.

Authorities did not find the other fisherman, and now a search is underway, according to the release. Water rescue teams from New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania are involved with the search.

In this photo shared by New York state police, the Delaware River is seen as a search is underway for fisherman who went missing on Sept. 8. New York State Police

The one fisherman who swam to shore received medical treatment, police say.

Authorities did not say what caused their boat to capsize.

The Delaware river stretches from New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware, and empties into the Delaware Bay.

Deerpark is roughly 85 miles northwest of New York City.

