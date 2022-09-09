I kissed King Charles as he greeted thousands outside Buckingham Palace – here’s what he told me

A ROYAL fan today gushed over the moment she kissed King Charles - as thousands of well-wishers watched on.

His Majesty, 73, was cheered by crowds as he arrived with Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace today.

Jenny Assiminios was pictured kissing King Charles this afternoon

The royal fan later spoke with CNN's Max Foster about the moment

There were shouts of "God save the King" and "Thank you Charles" as the monarch arrived.

Many yelled "We love you Charles," while chants of "hip hip hooray" rang out.

And Jenny Assiminios, from Cyprus, was so delighted to meet the monarch, she leant in and kissed him.

Speaking to CNN after the moment was caught on camera, she said: "I have seen in front of me, I couldn't believe it. I said to him, 'May I kiss you?' and he said, 'Well, yes'.

"So I grabbed him. I'm very happy, very very much. Thank you God for letting me see him and kiss him."

Asked whether she thought she would ever kiss a king, Jenny added: "No! He looked sad. I said, 'Sorry about your loss'.

"It was a feeling. I never think he's in front of me, he was lovely and smiling, he's perfect."

Emotional King Charles did not appear to mind Jenny's greeting this afternoon, as he graciously thanked well-wishers who lined up to meet him.

There are no obligatory codes of behaviour when meeting a member of the Royal Family, although a bow of the neck for men, a small curtsey for women, or a hand shake is typically used.

Before entering the Palace today, King Charles and Camilla walked by the hundreds of floral tributes left for Queen Elizabeth at the Palace gates.

He appeared amazed at the volume of tributes left, gesturing the scale with his arms to Camilla.

The King has now begun his first day as the nation's monarch after a 70-year wait for the throne.

He was pictured leaving Balmoral for London this morning, where he will hold his first audience with the Prime Minister Liz Truss.

King Charles was accompanied on the sombre journey by Camilla, who is now the Queen Consort.

Both looked emotional as they were driven to Aberdeen Airport, where they boarded a plane to London.

The royals then landed in at RAF Northolt, West London, this afternoon, where they were picked up by car.

Police stopped traffic on West End Road as a convoy of four black cars, a black van and a police car left the air base.

And the King waved to the crowd which had gathered outside as he stepped foot on English soil for the first time since becoming monarch.

King Charles is set to make his first address to the nation later today in a televised recording.

He is expected to pay tribute to Britain's longest reigning monarch and pledge his duty to a life of service in a televised speech.

The royals have now entered a period of mourning that will be observed from today until seven days after the Queen's funeral.

