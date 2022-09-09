ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

I kissed King Charles as he greeted thousands outside Buckingham Palace – here’s what he told me

By Britta Zeltmann
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

A ROYAL fan today gushed over the moment she kissed King Charles - as thousands of well-wishers watched on.

His Majesty, 73, was cheered by crowds as he arrived with Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4APbQl_0hobgSvD00
Jenny Assiminios was pictured kissing King Charles this afternoon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gFHuH_0hobgSvD00
The royal fan later spoke with CNN's Max Foster about the moment

There were shouts of "God save the King" and "Thank you Charles" as the monarch arrived.

Many yelled "We love you Charles," while chants of "hip hip hooray" rang out.

It comes as…

And Jenny Assiminios, from Cyprus, was so delighted to meet the monarch, she leant in and kissed him.

Speaking to CNN after the moment was caught on camera, she said: "I have seen in front of me, I couldn't believe it. I said to him, 'May I kiss you?' and he said, 'Well, yes'.

"So I grabbed him. I'm very happy, very very much. Thank you God for letting me see him and kiss him."

Asked whether she thought she would ever kiss a king, Jenny added: "No! He looked sad. I said, 'Sorry about your loss'.

"It was a feeling. I never think he's in front of me, he was lovely and smiling, he's perfect."

Emotional King Charles did not appear to mind Jenny's greeting this afternoon, as he graciously thanked well-wishers who lined up to meet him.

There are no obligatory codes of behaviour when meeting a member of the Royal Family, although a bow of the neck for men, a small curtsey for women, or a hand shake is typically used.

Before entering the Palace today, King Charles and Camilla walked by the hundreds of floral tributes left for Queen Elizabeth at the Palace gates.

He appeared amazed at the volume of tributes left, gesturing the scale with his arms to Camilla.

The King has now begun his first day as the nation's monarch after a 70-year wait for the throne.

I have seen in front of me, I couldn't believe it. I said to him, 'May I kiss you?' and he said, 'Well, yes'.

He was pictured leaving Balmoral for London this morning, where he will hold his first audience with the Prime Minister Liz Truss.

King Charles was accompanied on the sombre journey by Camilla, who is now the Queen Consort.

Both looked emotional as they were driven to Aberdeen Airport, where they boarded a plane to London.

The royals then landed in at RAF Northolt, West London, this afternoon, where they were picked up by car.

Police stopped traffic on West End Road as a convoy of four black cars, a black van and a police car left the air base.

And the King waved to the crowd which had gathered outside as he stepped foot on English soil for the first time since becoming monarch.

King Charles is set to make his first address to the nation later today in a televised recording.

He is expected to pay tribute to Britain's longest reigning monarch and pledge his duty to a life of service in a televised speech.

The royals have now entered a period of mourning that will be observed from today until seven days after the Queen's funeral.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IakgZ_0hobgSvD00
Another royal fan planted a peck on the King's hand in a touching gesture Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N5MrN_0hobgSvD00
Charles and Camilla appeared emotional as they walked past hundreds of floral tributes left for Queen Elizabeth at the Palace gates Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JSqyV_0hobgSvD00
King Charles and Queen Camilla are cheered by the crowd outside Buckingham Palace Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dB87W_0hobgSvD00
One woman was visibly emotional as the crowd leant in to shake the monarch's hand Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Esgn_0hobgSvD00
King Charles receives a rose from one well-wisher Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tiWuG_0hobgSvD00
King Charles gestured at the huge volume of flowers that have been left Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LDS9o_0hobgSvD00
The King and Queen waved as they left the crowd Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38X9s7_0hobgSvD00
They then made their way through the Palace entrance Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D45c8_0hobgSvD00
The King was emotional as arrived at the Palace this afternoon Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Looks Grief-Stricken In First Photo Arriving In Scotland After Queen Elizabeth’s Death

Prince Harry, 37, arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. Paparazzi captured Harry looking understandably solemn in the back of a black car. The father of two sat behind a male driver and a male passenger in the vehicle. He was dressed up in a black jacket and matching tie with a white button up shirt.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
The US Sun

Will The Queen’s funeral be on TV in the US?

QUEEN Elizabeth II's 70-year-reign spanned 15 prime ministers, nine popes, and more than a dozen US presidents. On September 8, 2022, Britain’s longest-serving monarch passed away and her funeral is set to be broadcast across the world. Will The Queen's funeral be on TV in the US?. Royal fans...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Buckingham Palace#The Palace#West London#Royal#Accession Council#Efl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
736K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy