'It feels as though we lost a friend': Julie Andrews shares a heartfelt tribute to the Queen following her death as she hails her 'love wisdom and grace'

Julie Andrews has shared a heartfelt tribute to the Queen as she remarked that 'it feels as though we lost a friend'.

The country's longest-reigning royal, Queen Elizabeth II, died 'peacefully', aged 96, at Balmoral in Scotland on Thursday.

And the legendary actress, 86, joined the legions of royal fans in praising the Queen as she hailed the monarch for her 'love wisdom and grace' in a statement.

Julie, who herself played a royal as the dowager Queen of Genovia in the original The Princess Diaries, shared: 'A page in history has turned today.

'Along with millions of others, I mourn the passing of our beloved Queen Elizabeth II.'

Her statement continued: 'It feels as though we lost a friend: a dedicated Monarch who inspired all of us with her love, wisdom and grace.

'May we honour her by holding to the standards she set for herself and her nation.'

Following the Queen's death, a host of big names from the showbiz world shared tributes to the monarch, including Victoria Beckham, Sir Elton John and Mick Jagger.

It comes as Britain is today mourning the death of its beloved Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. After a remarkable 70 years on the throne, the country's longest-reigning royal yesterday died 'peacefully', aged 96, at Balmoral in Scotland.

(pictured alongside Anne Hathaway in Princess Diaries)

Her death sparked an immediate and huge outpouring of emotion, with thousands of heartbroken mourners gathering outside the gates of Buckingham Palace and other royal buildings yesterday evening.

At one point, a rendition of 'God Save The Queen' rang out among the mourners, followed by cheers of 'Long Live The King'.

Others laid flowers outside Windsor Castle - where The Queen had spent much of her time following the death of her beloved husband, Prince Philip, in April last year.

And in a sign of the Queen's considerable worldwide influence and appeal, royal fans laid flowers outside British embassies including in Washington, Berlin and Oslo.

Senior royals dashed to be at the Queen's bedside on Thursday, but did not reach Balmoral in time before she passed, it is believed.

Only her eldest children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, who were already in Scotland at the time of the Monarch's sudden turn for the worse, were able to make it to the royal estate before her death, sources said.

Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, his wife Sophie, and Prince William all flew in from Berkshire via private jet to Aberdeen on Thursday as they dashed to Balmoral to see her. But it is understood that they did not reach the estate before she passed.

Prince Harry, who was due to attend a charity event with wife Meghan in London on Thursday, also attempted to reach Balmoral in time. But he arrived at 8pm, nearly an hour-and-a-half after the public were informed of the Queen's death.

The Queen's son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, is now King Charles III, while Prince William has inherited his father's title and is now, along with his wife, styled The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge. William is also now the 'heir apparent' to the British throne.