ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'It feels as though we lost a friend': Julie Andrews shares a heartfelt tribute to the Queen following her death as she hails her 'love wisdom and grace'

By Niomi Harris For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Julie Andrews has shared a heartfelt tribute to the Queen as she remarked that 'it feels as though we lost a friend'.

The country's longest-reigning royal, Queen Elizabeth II, died 'peacefully', aged 96, at Balmoral in Scotland on Thursday.

And the legendary actress, 86, joined the legions of royal fans in praising the Queen as she hailed the monarch for her 'love wisdom and grace' in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bHtj5_0hobgPH200
Tribute: Julie Andrews has shared a heartfelt tribute to the Queen as she remarked that 'it feels as though we lost a friend'

Julie, who herself played a royal as the dowager Queen of Genovia in the original The Princess Diaries, shared: 'A page in history has turned today.

'Along with millions of others, I mourn the passing of our beloved Queen Elizabeth II.'

Her statement continued: 'It feels as though we lost a friend: a dedicated Monarch who inspired all of us with her love, wisdom and grace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MLVDe_0hobgPH200
Rest in peace: The country's longest-reigning royal, Queen Elizabeth II, died 'peacefully', aged 96, at Balmoral in Scotland on Thursday

'May we honour her by holding to the standards she set for herself and her nation.'

Following the Queen's death, a host of big names from the showbiz world shared tributes to the monarch, including Victoria Beckham, Sir Elton John and Mick Jagger.

It comes as Britain is today mourning the death of its beloved Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. After a remarkable 70 years on the throne, the country's longest-reigning royal yesterday died 'peacefully', aged 96, at Balmoral in Scotland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ykUB_0hobgPH200
Praise: Julie, who herself played a royal as the dowager Queen of Genovia in the original The Princess Diaries, shared: 'A page in history has turned today (pictured alongside Anne Hathaway in Princess Diaries) 

Her death sparked an immediate and huge outpouring of emotion, with thousands of heartbroken mourners gathering outside the gates of Buckingham Palace and other royal buildings yesterday evening.

At one point, a rendition of 'God Save The Queen' rang out among the mourners, followed by cheers of 'Long Live The King'.

Others laid flowers outside Windsor Castle - where The Queen had spent much of her time following the death of her beloved husband, Prince Philip, in April last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tbqKe_0hobgPH200
So sad: 'Along with millions of others, I mourn the passing of our beloved Queen Elizabeth II. It feels as though we lost a friend'

And in a sign of the Queen's considerable worldwide influence and appeal, royal fans laid flowers outside British embassies including in Washington, Berlin and Oslo.

Senior royals dashed to be at the Queen's bedside on Thursday, but did not reach Balmoral in time before she passed, it is believed.

Only her eldest children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, who were already in Scotland at the time of the Monarch's sudden turn for the worse, were able to make it to the royal estate before her death, sources said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UK6om_0hobgPH200
Rest in peace: It comes as Britain is today mourning the death of its beloved Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VkyrC_0hobgPH200
Tragedy:  Her death sparked an immediate and huge outpouring of emotion, with thousands of mourners gathering outside the gates of Buckingham Palace on Thursday evening (pictured)

Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, his wife Sophie, and Prince William all flew in from Berkshire via private jet to Aberdeen on Thursday as they dashed to Balmoral to see her. But it is understood that they did not reach the estate before she passed.

Prince Harry, who was due to attend a charity event with wife Meghan in London on Thursday, also attempted to reach Balmoral in time. But he arrived at 8pm, nearly an hour-and-a-half after the public were informed of the Queen's death.

The Queen's son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, is now King Charles III, while Prince William has inherited his father's title and is now, along with his wife, styled The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge. William is also now the 'heir apparent' to the British throne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aMG00_0hobgPH200
Announcement: Buckingham Palace announced the sad news of the Queen's passing on Thursday

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'I might give it to George, thank you very much': Touching moment Prince William accepts a Paddington Bear toy from little girl among Windsor crowds and reveals he may give it to eldest son

A young royal fan stood tall on her father's shoulders as she gifted the newly appointed Prince of Wales a Paddington Bear toy as crowds gathered to mourn the Queen at Windsor Castle. Prince William was joined with his wife, the Princess of Wales, along with Harry and Meghan Markle...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

It's time to go! King Charles III gently grabs Queen Consort Camilla's arm as he ushers her to their car after making historic first address to MPs and peers in Parliament during another busy day

They have a busy day ahead, so perhaps it's no wonder King Charles III was seen ushering his wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort, into their vehicle after making his historic first address to MPs and peers in Parliament today. His Majesty, 73, was captured gently grabbing Camilla, 75, by the...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Princess Anne makes history by becoming the first woman to take part in the 'Vigil of the Princes' as she joins her brothers Charles, Andrew and Edward to stand guard over their mother's coffin

Princess Anne made history this evening, as the first royal woman to take part in the Vigil of the Princes. All four of Her Majesty's children gathered around her coffin today in a poignant evening vigil inside St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh. King Charles III, Anne, the Princess Royal, Prince...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Sophie's face etched with pain: The Countess of Wessex is praised by royal fans for showing 'great dignity' despite being 'clearly broken' as she joins her senior royals at the Queen's vigil

The Countess of Wessex looked solemn as she joined the senior royals for the vigil at St Giles' Cathedral tonight, with royal fans praising her 'dignity' despite the painful situation. All four of Her Majesty's children stood guard around her coffin this evening in a poignant evening vigil in Edinburgh.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Hey, wassup? This is Liz': Prince Harry recorded a hilarious voicemail message on the Queen's phone, royal expert claims - and Her Majesty 'just laughed' at her grandson's antics

Details of a hilarious voicemail Prince Harry recorded for the Queen, and her reaction to it, have been revealed. Royal author Phil Dampier, writing in the Express, shared details of the message which the prince put together when Her Majesty first got a mobile phone, and asked him to help her with it.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Keeping up with tradition: Moving moment Princess Anne maintains royal protocol with a deep curtsey as the Queen’s coffin is brought to the Palace of Holyroodhouse – after escorting hearse from Balmoral to Edinburgh

This is the poignant moment Princess Anne maintained royal protocol with a deep curtsey towards the Queen as her mother's coffin was brought into the Palace of Holyroodhouse. The Princess Royal, 71, performed the moving tribute as the coffin was carried into the palace, having travelled with the cortege from Balmoral to Edinburgh today.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Julie Andrews
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Elton John
Daily Mail

Princes William and Harry to support Charles by walking together with him behind the late Queen's coffin - in echoes of the heartbreaking scenes at Diana's funeral - as Her Majesty is taken to lie in state so hundreds of thousands of Brits can pay respects

William and Harry will support Charles by walking with him behind the Queen's coffin as it is moved to the Palace of Westminster to lie in state today - echoing the heartbreaking pictures of the teenage princes at Princess Diana's funeral. The Queen is staying in Buckingham Palace's Bow Room...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Ex Royal Marine friend of Prince Harry, JJ Chalmers, reveals Queen penned a note to his dad when he was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing saying she'd 'enjoyed' his son's performances

Broadcaster and former Royal Marine JJ Chalmers has revealed he found out that the Queen watched him perform on Strictly after she sent a handwritten note to his father. JJ, who counts Prince Harry, 37, among his friends, was seriously injured in Afghanistan in 2011, in a blast that killed two of his colleagues.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Mourners asked to stop leaving toy Paddington bear tributes and marmalade sandwiches in honour of the Queen – with bosses at Green Park urging people to stick to flowers instead

Royal Parks bosses have asked mourners to stop leaving Paddington Bear and marmalade sandwich tributes in honour of the Queen - and to stick to unwrapped flowers instead. Children across the nation have paid their respects with the teddy bears and sandwiches in a nod to the delightful sketch filmed for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Linus Entertainment#Prince Of Wales#Uk
Daily Mail

Prince William's friend the Marquess of Cholmondeley is replaced as Lord Great Chamberlain and will not play a major role in the Coronation

Prince William's close friend the Marquess of Cholmondeley has been replaced as Lord Great Chamberlain after King Charles III became monarch following the Queen's death. The Marquess, also known as film-maker David Rocksavage, had the role, in which he had to walk backwards in front of the monarch at the State Opening of Parliament, as long as the Queen was on the throne.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Jenna Bush Hager reveals she had a 'wonderful' dinner with then-Prince Charles just hours before the Queen died - and says fears about Monarch's health must have come as a 'surprise' after they had such a 'joyful' evening

Jenna Bush Hager has opened up about the dinner she had with Prince Charles the night before he became King Charles III in the wake of the Queen's death. The Today host was in Ayrshire, Scotland, last week to interview Camilla, the former Duchess of Cornwall, who is now Queen Consort, about her online book club, The Reading Room.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

‘His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears’: Fuming Harry issues terse statement reminding the world of his years in the army after being banned from donning military outfits during events honouring the Queen

Prince Harry today said his 'decade of service is not determined by the uniform he wears' after he was 'banned' from donning a military outfit at the Queen's funeral or the events leading up to it. The Duke of Sussex, who saw action on the front line during two tours...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Princess of Wales' sweet tribute to the Queen: Kate wears elegant pearl necklace in subtle nod to the late monarch as she joins the royal family to receive Her Majesty's coffin at Buckingham Palace

The Princess of Wales was photographed making a subtle tribute to the Queen as she and the Prince of Wales headed towards Buckingham Palace to receive Her Majesty's coffin. Dressed in a smart black ensemble, mother-of-three Kate, 40, donned an elegant pearl necklace when appearing with her husband Prince William, 40, en route to the royal London home. It's thought she may have donned the simple jewellery option in a sweet nod to the late monarch, who was known to favour wearing pearls.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Princess Beatrice can now be a stand in for King Charles: Prince Andrew’s eldest daughter is now a ‘counsellor of state’ following the Queen’s death – after moving up the line of succession

Princess Beatrice can now be a stand-in for King Charles as a 'counsellor of state' following the Queen's death as she moved up the line of succession. The five senior royals who will act as Counsellors to the new Monarch, 73, have changed after Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, September 8 at Balmoral Castle.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

594K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy