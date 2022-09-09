Read full article on original website
Driver in fatal Freehold Township crash receives moving violations summonses
More than two months after three members of the same Marlboro family died in a motor vehicle collision on Route 9 in Freehold Township, the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident remains ongoing. Marlboro residents Masoud B. Salib, 61, Hanaa I. Salib, 52, and Mark M. Salib, 21, died...
ocscanner.news
LAKEWOOD: POLICE BLOTTER
DWI – 39:4-5; Refusal 39:-4-50.2; Reckless 39:4-96; Unlicensed 39:3-10; Open Container of Alcohol in Motor Vehicle 39:4-51b; Failure to Maintain Lane 39:4-88A. Officers M. Banuelos, D. Desangles assisted in the investigation. DWI. Monday, September 5, 2022 at 1am, Ptl. C. Kicki in the area of Ocean Avenue, observed Alejandro...
Motorcyclist died after colliding with car that pulled onto road, police said
A motorcyclist died late last month after colliding with a vehicle that pulled into his path on Route 530 in Berkeley Township, police said. Daniel Wisnewski died at the scene of the Aug. 30 crash after several attempts to revive him with CPR by police officers, Berkeley EMS and paramedics from the Robert Wood Johnson health system, Berkeley Township police said.
theharlemvalleynews.net
UPDATE: New York State Police are investigating a Trooper Involved shooting
UPDATE: New York State Police are investigating a Trooper Involved shooting. UPDATE: The Troopers involved in the shooting incident which occurred on September 9, 2022 in the town of Wawarsing have been identified as Trooper Elias E. Strickland and Trooper Jason T. Wurtz. Trooper Strickland deployed a taser during the incident and Trooper Wurtz fired his issued firearm. Both Troopers are assigned to Troop F.
Police Posting DWI Checkpoint
POINT PLEASANT BEACH – A sobriety checkpoint will be held from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. on the night of Saturday, September 10 on Route 35 South, officials said. The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office will be working with the police departments from Point Pleasant and Point Pleasant Beach to screen drivers for signs of impairment, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.
Sad Circumstances Surrounding Crash That Killed Mount Laurel NJ Restaurant Owner
The owner of an Italian restaurant in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey was killed last weekend just as he was finishing up a day on the job. According to NJ.com, Glenn Carini, owner of Cucina Carini off Hainesport-Mt. Laurel Road, was pulling out of the restaurant this past Saturday night around 8 p.m. when the vehicle he was driving was hit by another motorist.
Ex N.J. cop who tampered with his own drug test sentenced to prison, prosecutor says
A former Aberdeen Township police officer was sentenced Friday to nearly a year in jail for tampering with evidence, including his own drug test, on two separate occasions last year, authorities said. Philip M. Santiago, 35, of Keyport, received a sentence of 364 days in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution...
Former Aberdeen, NJ cop gets jail time, probation for evidence tampering
A former Aberdeen cop has been sentenced to nearly a year in jail for tampering with evidence, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced on Friday. Philip Santiago, 35, will also have to serve three years of probation, and is blocked from future public service in New Jersey. According to authorities,...
Toddler remains hospitalized 3 weeks after N.J. amusement park train strike
A 2-year-old was in stable condition Thursday, nearly three weeks after being hit by a train ride at the Land of Make Believe amusement park in Warren County, authorities said. The accident occurred shortly after 1 p.m. on Aug. 20 at the park in Hope Township. The toddler was flown...
thelakewoodscoop.com
JUST IN: Authorities investigating stabbing in Lakewood
Authorities this evening are investigating a stabbing in Lakewood. The incident happened shortly after 11:00 PM. According to preliminary information, the incident may have been a domestic dispute.
ocscanner.news
FREEHOLD: SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT K9 OFFICER REESE CELEBRATES HIS FIRST BIRTHDAY
Sheriff Golden and the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office wish the youngest member of their K9 unit, Reese, a very happy birthday as he turns one year old today. This spunky bloodhound recently graduated from training but has wasted no time getting his paws wet, as Reese has already made several assists sniffing out crime.
ocscanner.news
FREEHOLD: FORMER COP SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
A former Aberdeen Township police officer has been sentenced to nearly a year in jail for tampering with evidence on two separate occasions last year, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Friday. The defendant, 35-year-old Philip M. Santiago, was sentenced by Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Jill O’Malley to...
ocscanner.news
LAKEWOOD: BUS FIRE – USE CAUTION
Emergency personnel are at the intersection of Williams and Prospect in Lakewood for a bus fire. Avoid the area due to a large volume of emergency vehicles.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Lakewood Woman Buried by Manalapan Funeral Home in Stranger’s Clothes and Wrong Cemetery
This is a crazy and unbelievable mistake. As reported by NJ.com this is one of the worst things that a grieving family could experience. Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels of Manalapan is being sued by the family of Janet Kay, who was not only buried in the wrong cemetery, but she was also dressed in someone else’s clothes.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Surveillance Video Captures Scooter Rider Colliding with Vehicle in Lakewood
The incident happened on River Avenue this morning. Injuries were not serious. (Video provided exclusively by Priority Auto Mall)
Ocean County Man Arrested, Charged With Killing His Father
LACEY – A Township man has been arrested and criminally charged for the murder of his father, police said. Justin Donaldson, 36, was charged with Murder in connection with the death of his father, David Donaldson, 67, also of Lacey Township. Around 4:35 p.m., on September 7, a concerned...
WMDT.com
Man wanted for kidnapping and rape of a minor in Dover arrested in Pennsylvania
DOVER, Del. – A Maryland man has been arrested in Pennsylvania for kidnapping and rape of a minor in the Dover area. We’re told Delaware State Police received a report during the early morning hours of September 3rd involving a 14-year-old female who had been raped. It was determined that the incident took place within the City of Dover, and the investigation was turned over to Dover Police Department detectives.
N.J. pets in need: Sept. 12, 2022
Morris County will hold a free rabies clinic on Sept. 17 at 200 South St. in Morristown. The clinic is open to all New Jersey residents and will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Morristown Animal Control. Dogs should be leashed, and cats should be in carriers; no paperwork is required to obtain a free pet vaccination.
Have You Seen Her? Woman from Atlantic County, NJ, Missing For Months
That's a question being asked by members of law enforcement across Atlantic County as she hasn't been seen since the first week of July. According to the Hamilton Township Police Department, Healey is 26 years old and from Collings Lakes; she is known to frequent the Atlantic City area. Kaleigh...
Route 9 Sign Honoring High School Cheerleader Killed In Crash Ordered Removed, Mom Says
The sign honoring 16-year-old Jennifer Metzger has stood along Route 9 in Woodbridge Township for nearly a decade. Now, officials want it gone. The Colonia High School cheerleader was killed in a single-car crash in 2009. Jennifer's parents established the JEMMS Foundation Inc., a year after her death, to provide scholarships to high school students in her nae and raises awareness toward reckless driving.
Shore News Network
