ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacey Township, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: POLICE BLOTTER

DWI – 39:4-5; Refusal 39:-4-50.2; Reckless 39:4-96; Unlicensed 39:3-10; Open Container of Alcohol in Motor Vehicle 39:4-51b; Failure to Maintain Lane 39:4-88A. Officers M. Banuelos, D. Desangles assisted in the investigation. DWI. Monday, September 5, 2022 at 1am, Ptl. C. Kicki in the area of Ocean Avenue, observed Alejandro...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Motorcyclist Killed In Ocean County Crash

BERKELEY – A 26-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a fatal crash on Pinewald-Keswick Road, police said. On August 30 around 5:11 p.m., Berkeley Township Police received a report regarding a crash with a motorcyclist down into the woods. According to authorities, 73-year-old Joseph Rider of Whiting pulled out of a parking lot in a Hyundai Tuscon to head west on Route 530 when a collision occurred with a motorcycle which was heading east. As a result, the motorcycle left the roadway.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Arlington, NJ
Lacey Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Berkeley Township, NJ
City
Bayville, NJ
City
Lacey Township, NJ
theharlemvalleynews.net

UPDATE: New York State Police are investigating a Trooper Involved shooting

UPDATE: New York State Police are investigating a Trooper Involved shooting. UPDATE: The Troopers involved in the shooting incident which occurred on September 9, 2022 in the town of Wawarsing have been identified as Trooper Elias E. Strickland and Trooper Jason T. Wurtz. Trooper Strickland deployed a taser during the incident and Trooper Wurtz fired his issued firearm. Both Troopers are assigned to Troop F.
WAWARSING, NY
NJ.com

Motorcyclist died after colliding with car that pulled onto road, police said

A motorcyclist died late last month after colliding with a vehicle that pulled into his path on Route 530 in Berkeley Township, police said. Daniel Wisnewski died at the scene of the Aug. 30 crash after several attempts to revive him with CPR by police officers, Berkeley EMS and paramedics from the Robert Wood Johnson health system, Berkeley Township police said.
BEACHWOOD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Arrest Warrant
ocscanner.news

MIDDLESEX COUNTY: STATE POLICE ARREST 11 FUGITIVES

State Police & Law Enforcement Partners Arrest 11 Fugitives, Including Individuals Wanted for Violent Crimes in Middlesex County. New Brunswick, N.J.- The New Jersey State Police Fugitive Unit coordinated a two-day cooperative mobile deployment that led to the arrest of 11 fugitives in Middlesex County. This deployment is part of a comprehensive initiative to reduce violent crime statewide.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
WMDT.com

Man wanted for kidnapping and rape of a minor in Dover arrested in Pennsylvania

DOVER, Del. – A Maryland man has been arrested in Pennsylvania for kidnapping and rape of a minor in the Dover area. We’re told Delaware State Police received a report during the early morning hours of September 3rd involving a 14-year-old female who had been raped. It was determined that the incident took place within the City of Dover, and the investigation was turned over to Dover Police Department detectives.
DOVER, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

5 Maryland Thieves Crash Into Tractor-Trailer During Chase On I-83 In PA: Police

What started as a retail theft of perfume quickly escalated to a police pursuit on an interstate in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, September 7, authorities say. Teona James, 25, Tymera James, 20, Destiny Thomas, 22, Joseph Wright, 31, and a 16-year-old teenage girl, were all involved in chase which began at the Ultra Beauty in Lower Paxton Township around 7 p.m., according to area police.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Arrested for Alleged Cruelty to Animals and Drug Charges After Authorities Discovered Several Malnourished Animals

Louisiana Woman Arrested for Alleged Cruelty to Animals and Drug Charges After Authorities Discovered Several Malnourished Animals. The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 8, 2022, that on September 7, 2022, Deputies were called to a home on Woolridge Road in Lacassine, Louisiana, in relation to cruelty to animals.
LACASSINE, LA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

115K+
Followers
58K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy