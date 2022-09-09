Read full article on original website
jerseydigs.com
Hoboken’s Alfalfa Expanding to Jersey City
A salad hotspot that took over a prominent Hoboken storefront three years ago will be bringing their latest location to Jersey City’s Powerhouse Arts District in the coming months. Alfalfa, located at 1110 Washington Street, announced on Instagram that they will be expanding into Jersey City. The eatery took...
Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet Now Open in East Hanover, NJ
Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet, a family-friendly restaurant presenting phenomenal value for seafood, hibachi, American, Japanese, and Chinese cuisine lovers, has opened their first New Jersey location at 240 Route 10 West in East Hanover, NJ. The expansive, 10,000-square-foot new restaurant will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony with East Hanover Mayor Joseph Pannullo and a variety of area VIPs on Monday, September 26th at 4:30 p.m.
jerseydigs.com
Jersey City’s Canco Lofts Adding Penthouses, New Live/Work Units
A sprawling arts facility situated in Jersey City’s Marion neighborhood will soon be buzzing with construction as the greenlight has been given to build out seven interior floors inside one of Canco Lofts’ buildings. During their August 23 meeting, Jersey City’s planning board unanimously approved a plan from...
jerseydigs.com
Goldman Sachs, Tishman Speyer to Pitch Two Residential Towers in Jersey City
A major New York real estate developer and the occupants of Jersey’s City tallest office building are looking to construct a pair of high-rises that would add almost 2,000 units and significant retail space along two blocks next to the Hudson River. GSJC LLC, a subsidiary of Goldman Sachs,...
Now Open, Tasty Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Expands in New Jersey
You've heard the phrase slow and steady wins the race, right?. Not only does it apply to cautionary tales for kids but it's also a good rule of thumb for cooking. Personally, I'm a big smoker; pork butt, shoulder, ribs, beer can chicken. You name it if I can smoke...
hudsontv.com
Traffic Alert For Jersey City & West Hudson Bridges
Hudson County has announced that traffic will be impacted beginning on Monday, September 19 in Jersey City and West Hudson for various road and bridge work. On Kennedy Boulevard, from Communipaw to Sip Avenues, the County will be installing High Friction Surface Treatment (HFST). The road must be dry for several days prior to installation of the product. The work is expected to take three days to complete. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction.
therealdeal.com
Hovnanian plans 151-unit project in Bergen County
A major home builder is trying to bring a 151-unit multifamily project to Bergen County. Hovnanian has proposed a townhouse and apartment complex in Oakland, New Jersey, north of Indian Hills High School, NorthJersey.com reported. Two apartment buildings in the complex will include 45 affordable units, which could be one reason that local opposition to the project has arisen.
Expect a crowd for K-pop group at White Eagle Hall
There may be lines of young people on Newark Avenue in Jersey City Thursday night. Big lines. That can happen whenever K-pop comes to town. Legions of young fans are expected in anticipation of a show at White Eagle Hall Thursday, Sept. 15, featuring the K-pop group DKB. The popular...
Korean fried chicken chain opens another N.J. spot
Korean fried chicken chain bb.q Chicken has opened another New Jersey spot. The expanding eatery unveiled its new location in Bayonne at 444 Broadway on Sept. 7. “I have been a fan of this brand for a long time, and to finally be an owner is such an amazing feeling,” Vivian Kim, bb.q Chicken of Bayonne franchisee, said.
Woman suffers deep slash wound in Jersey City incident
A woman’s arm and ribs were slashed in an incident on Orient Avenue in Jersey City. The victim, who was uncooperative with police officers who responded, told police that she was attacked by five men, police said in radio transmissions. The incident occurred at 10:50 p.m. Monday on Orient, in the area of Ocean Avenue.
jerseydigs.com
Toll Brothers Announces Joint Venture as 151 Bay Street Rises in Jersey City
The newest tower rising in Downtown Jersey City is now being built as a partnership, as the company behind the Provost Square development has onboarded a New York-based capital group to complete the project. Toll Brothers recently announced a new joint venture with Sculptor Real Estate, the realty branch of...
HazMat Situation Sends Four Firefighters To Hospital, Building Evacuated In Jersey City
Four firefighters were hospitalized and several civilians evaluated by EMS for a chemical odor that evacuated a Jersey City building Tuesday, Sept. 13, officials said. Police and fire crews were called to 500 Bergen Ave., around 5 p.m. for reports of a strange odor. HazMat units were deployed and first...
hudsoncountyview.com
North Bergen and county officials unveil new 9/11 memorial across from Braddock Park
A memorial dedicated to the victims of 9/11 was unveiled in North Bergen across from James J. Braddock Park, at the corner of 79th Street and Boulevard East, during a ceremony flanked by local and county officials. “This is something Hudson County had planned for a while. One year or...
City of Newark reopens JFK Recreation Center
(NEWARK, NJ) -- On September 12, 2022, the City of Newark reopened JFK Recreation Center, after it received its first renovation since the 1980s. The center is located at 211 West Kinney Street in the city's Central Ward, with the entrance on Howard Street. The remodeling includes new bathrooms, a...
New construction Brooklyn apartments available starting at $465 a month
Crown Heights in Brooklyn is the location of 160 affordable apartments available through NYC Housing Connect. The newly built apartments are located near Prospect Park at 1101 President Street, Brooklyn, New York 11225.
Person struck and killed by NJ Transit train, officials say
A pedestrian was stuck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train on Monday near the station in Bergen County, authorities said. The person was hit by a Pascack Valley line train at 9:47 a.m. in the area of Broadway and Jefferson Avenue in Westwood, according to a spokesman. The...
Cookie chain to replace popular N.J. ice creamery that recently closed
Chip City, a New York City-based cookie chain, will soon branch out to New Jersey. The budding cookie company is planning to open in Ridgewood at 305 E. Ridgewood Ave., replacing Ice Cream by Mike. Ice Cream by Mike, which shuttered on Aug. 14, was ranked on NJ.com’s list of...
brickunderground.com
Rent hike for rat trap, Jersey City buyer lottery, & more
A Williamsburg renter goes viral with a TikTok of her roach- and rat-infested, flooded apartment that just got an $800 rent hike (New York Post) Jersey City will cover down payments and closing costs, plus award grants of up to $150,00, for qualified low- and moderate-income winners of a first-time buyer lottery (Jersey Digs)
Four people shot overnight in two Jersey City incidents
Four people were shot in two separate incidents hours apart in Jersey City overnight. A 33-year-old man and a juvenile were shot just before midnight Saturday, one on Bergen Avenue, between Bramhall and Lexington avenues; and the other around the corner on Lexington, police said in radio transmissions. Both injuries...
Popular Hoboken Pizzeria's Second Location Officially Open In Jersey City
One of Hoboken's most popular late-night pizzerias has opened its second location in Jersey City. Basile's i snow open at 116 Newark Ave., between the Grove Street PATH Station and Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza. The original location at 89 Washington St., in Hoboken, opened in 2011 and quickly became a...
