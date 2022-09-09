ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

jerseydigs.com

Hoboken’s Alfalfa Expanding to Jersey City

A salad hotspot that took over a prominent Hoboken storefront three years ago will be bringing their latest location to Jersey City’s Powerhouse Arts District in the coming months. Alfalfa, located at 1110 Washington Street, announced on Instagram that they will be expanding into Jersey City. The eatery took...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Marilyn Johnson

Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet Now Open in East Hanover, NJ

Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet, a family-friendly restaurant presenting phenomenal value for seafood, hibachi, American, Japanese, and Chinese cuisine lovers, has opened their first New Jersey location at 240 Route 10 West in East Hanover, NJ. The expansive, 10,000-square-foot new restaurant will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony with East Hanover Mayor Joseph Pannullo and a variety of area VIPs on Monday, September 26th at 4:30 p.m.
EAST HANOVER, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Jersey City’s Canco Lofts Adding Penthouses, New Live/Work Units

A sprawling arts facility situated in Jersey City’s Marion neighborhood will soon be buzzing with construction as the greenlight has been given to build out seven interior floors inside one of Canco Lofts’ buildings. During their August 23 meeting, Jersey City’s planning board unanimously approved a plan from...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Traffic Alert For Jersey City & West Hudson Bridges

Hudson County has announced that traffic will be impacted beginning on Monday, September 19 in Jersey City and West Hudson for various road and bridge work. On Kennedy Boulevard, from Communipaw to Sip Avenues, the County will be installing High Friction Surface Treatment (HFST). The road must be dry for several days prior to installation of the product. The work is expected to take three days to complete. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
therealdeal.com

Hovnanian plans 151-unit project in Bergen County

A major home builder is trying to bring a 151-unit multifamily project to Bergen County. Hovnanian has proposed a townhouse and apartment complex in Oakland, New Jersey, north of Indian Hills High School, NorthJersey.com reported. Two apartment buildings in the complex will include 45 affordable units, which could be one reason that local opposition to the project has arisen.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Expect a crowd for K-pop group at White Eagle Hall

There may be lines of young people on Newark Avenue in Jersey City Thursday night. Big lines. That can happen whenever K-pop comes to town. Legions of young fans are expected in anticipation of a show at White Eagle Hall Thursday, Sept. 15, featuring the K-pop group DKB. The popular...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Korean fried chicken chain opens another N.J. spot

Korean fried chicken chain bb.q Chicken has opened another New Jersey spot. The expanding eatery unveiled its new location in Bayonne at 444 Broadway on Sept. 7. “I have been a fan of this brand for a long time, and to finally be an owner is such an amazing feeling,” Vivian Kim, bb.q Chicken of Bayonne franchisee, said.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Woman suffers deep slash wound in Jersey City incident

A woman’s arm and ribs were slashed in an incident on Orient Avenue in Jersey City. The victim, who was uncooperative with police officers who responded, told police that she was attacked by five men, police said in radio transmissions. The incident occurred at 10:50 p.m. Monday on Orient, in the area of Ocean Avenue.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

City of Newark reopens JFK Recreation Center

(NEWARK, NJ) -- On September 12, 2022, the City of Newark reopened JFK Recreation Center, after it received its first renovation since the 1980s. The center is located at 211 West Kinney Street in the city's Central Ward, with the entrance on Howard Street. The remodeling includes new bathrooms, a...
NEWARK, NJ
brickunderground.com

Rent hike for rat trap, Jersey City buyer lottery, & more

A Williamsburg renter goes viral with a TikTok of her roach- and rat-infested, flooded apartment that just got an $800 rent hike (New York Post) Jersey City will cover down payments and closing costs, plus award grants of up to $150,00, for qualified low- and moderate-income winners of a first-time buyer lottery (Jersey Digs)
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Four people shot overnight in two Jersey City incidents

Four people were shot in two separate incidents hours apart in Jersey City overnight. A 33-year-old man and a juvenile were shot just before midnight Saturday, one on Bergen Avenue, between Bramhall and Lexington avenues; and the other around the corner on Lexington, police said in radio transmissions. Both injuries...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

