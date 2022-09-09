Hudson County has announced that traffic will be impacted beginning on Monday, September 19 in Jersey City and West Hudson for various road and bridge work. On Kennedy Boulevard, from Communipaw to Sip Avenues, the County will be installing High Friction Surface Treatment (HFST). The road must be dry for several days prior to installation of the product. The work is expected to take three days to complete. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO