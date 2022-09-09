ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ryan Day addresses Mike Hall-Aaron Donald comparison: 'One thing we can't do is listen to the noise'

By Grant Bricker
saturdaytradition.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh addresses booing directed at Cade McNamara in Michigan Stadium

Michigan fans booed Cade McNamara as he walked onto the field in the second half against Hawai’i Saturday. The game was all but over. Michigan led 42-0 coming out of halftime and decided to give their starter a break. Head coach Jim Harbaugh made it official and announced JJ McCarthy as the starter in the postgame press conference.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
saturdaytradition.com

CJ Stroud excited about potential return of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming

C.J. Stroud has not had much time with two of his top wideouts this season. He’s hoping that he’ll have both of them back soon per Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been out with a reported hamstring injury since the season opener vs. Notre Dame, and Julian Fleming has not played a game yet this season due to an undisclosed injury. Ryan Day is expecting both to make an appearance on Saturday against Toledo, but both will only be playing if fully healthy.
FOOTBALL
saturdaytradition.com

College football rankings: ESPN's top 25 updated after exciting Week 2

College football never fails to deliver. Week 2 was as exciting as ever. Ohio State and Michigan cemented their spots as national powerhouses while the Sun Belt ran wild, scoring wins over Nebraska, Texas A&M and Notre Dame by way of Georgia Southern, Appalachian State and Marshall. Three AP top...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph addresses Ochaun Mathis' 'losing culture' claim during opening press conference

Mickey Joseph is trying to lead Nebraska forward in the post-Scott Frost era, and he’s not putting up with claims of a losing culture for the program. Ochaun Mathis, TCU transfer spoke up on this transition, mentioning how the Huskers need to change their “losing culture.” According to Mathis, a number of players don’t even know what it looks like to win.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Sports Betting#American Football#Ohio State Dl#Buckeyes#Notre Dame
saturdaytradition.com

Trev Alberts addresses whether additional Nebraska coaches were fired alongside Scott Frost

Trev Alberts made it clear whether or not any coaches were fired alongside Scott Frost Sunday. “Just Coach Frost,” Alberts said during his Sunday afternoon press conference. “Mickey Joseph is the head coach, if he chooses to make some additional changes, we will support those changes as well, but I’m not aware of any he anticipates at this time.”
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Fran McCaffery issues statement on Cameo video appearing to target Iowa OC Brian Ferentz

Coach football fans have gotten creative with Cameo trolling. Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery has now issued a statement on his Cameo video that has gone viral. Cameo is a service that allows people to pay for video messages from celebrities. It’s often used for celebratory occasions, like having a celebrity tape a “happy birthday” message to a big fan.
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

FOX CFB analyst RJ Young names Top 5 candidates for Nebraska coaching vacancy

R.J. Young is one of the latest people to suggest who should be the next head coach at Nebraska. His list is interesting to say the least. Nebraska fired Scott Frost on Sunday after he lost to Georgia Southern just one day before. Nebraska WR coach Mickey Joseph will be the team’s interim HC until further notice, but will also be considered for the job.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz confirms key Iowa DB will miss entire 2022 season

Kirk Ferentz updated the media on the status of Jermari Harris on Tuesday. It’s not looking good for the Iowa DB per Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register. Ferentz confirmed that Harris will be missing the rest of the season. Harris missed the season opener after getting suspended for an OWI arrest back in April.
AMES, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh provides injury update for Michigan RB Donovan Edwards ahead of Week 3

Jim Harbaugh did not have an injury update for Michigan running back Donovan Edwards ahead of the Week 3 game against Connecticut, per Michael Cohen of the Detroit Free Press. Edwards left Saturday’s game against Hawaii early with an apparent leg injury. In a press conference on Monday, Harbaugh did not have any further information on Edwards’ status heading into this week’s game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Report: Former Penn State DE transfer currently on MSU roster, not eligible to play

Michigan State has reportedly added a Penn State transfer to the roster. There are still some roadblocks in the way for him though per Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press. Defensive end Ken Talley is now a Spartan. However, he is not eligible to play for team just yet, according to a Michigan State spokesman. It was announced that Talley would be joining Michigan State via the transfer portal on Sept. 7. Talley was a former 4-star recruit from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State releases players of the game from Week 2 win over Ohio

Penn State handled its business in Week 2, winning 46-10. The team revealed who its 3 players of the game were. Nick Singleton, Chop Robinson, and Devyn Ford were all highlighted as players of the game. Penn State had Singleton win the award for offense, while Robinson won it on defense, and Ford won the honor for special teams.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy