Ryan Day addresses Mike Hall-Aaron Donald comparison: 'One thing we can't do is listen to the noise'

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Barrio Tacos set to open Tuesday, first sit-down location at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio is Eerily AbandonedTravel MavenFranklin County, OH
Cross Country: New program director, head coach looks to establish successThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 45-12 win over Arkansas StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
CJ Stroud on Ohio State's recent play: 'We’re winning. If you don’t like it, cool. I don’t care'
Ohio State is undefeated, 2-0. It hasn’t exactly been overly dominant, or even pretty at times. But the Buckeyes look the part of a top 5 team in the country. Yet still, the criticism flows and quarterback CJ Stroud has heard plenty of it. Does he care? Not particularly.
Scott Frost comments on embarrassing loss, says Huskers were 'outschemed on one side of the ball'
Scott Frost is not going to make it to the end of the season. That should have been confirmed against Northwestern Week 1. Heck, I’d go out on a limb to say it should have been decided earlier than Year 5. Whatever your breaking point is, losing to Georgia Southern is unacceptable for a program with an illustrious history such as Nebraska.
Jim Harbaugh addresses booing directed at Cade McNamara in Michigan Stadium
Michigan fans booed Cade McNamara as he walked onto the field in the second half against Hawai’i Saturday. The game was all but over. Michigan led 42-0 coming out of halftime and decided to give their starter a break. Head coach Jim Harbaugh made it official and announced JJ McCarthy as the starter in the postgame press conference.
Nebraska coaching search: Tim Brando says Nebraska needs to forget 'Urban Meyer nonsense'
Nebraska football has been struggling in close games and losing 10-straight to end former head coach Scott Frost’s tenure. Fox Sports broadcaster Tim Brando added his two cents on Twitter regarding the Nebraska coaching search. Saying in part, “Forget this Urban Meyer nonsense. The notion that ya gotta get...
CJ Stroud excited about potential return of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming
C.J. Stroud has not had much time with two of his top wideouts this season. He’s hoping that he’ll have both of them back soon per Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been out with a reported hamstring injury since the season opener vs. Notre Dame, and Julian Fleming has not played a game yet this season due to an undisclosed injury. Ryan Day is expecting both to make an appearance on Saturday against Toledo, but both will only be playing if fully healthy.
College football rankings: ESPN's top 25 updated after exciting Week 2
College football never fails to deliver. Week 2 was as exciting as ever. Ohio State and Michigan cemented their spots as national powerhouses while the Sun Belt ran wild, scoring wins over Nebraska, Texas A&M and Notre Dame by way of Georgia Southern, Appalachian State and Marshall. Three AP top...
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts explains why he didn't wait to fire Scott Frost
Trev Alberts decided to pull the plug on Scott Frost before his buyout price was lowered. He revealed why he chose to do it now instead of later per FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman. Nebraska would have had to pay Frost a $7.5 million buyout if it waited until Oct....
Mickey Joseph addresses Ochaun Mathis' 'losing culture' claim during opening press conference
Mickey Joseph is trying to lead Nebraska forward in the post-Scott Frost era, and he’s not putting up with claims of a losing culture for the program. Ochaun Mathis, TCU transfer spoke up on this transition, mentioning how the Huskers need to change their “losing culture.” According to Mathis, a number of players don’t even know what it looks like to win.
Trev Alberts addresses whether additional Nebraska coaches were fired alongside Scott Frost
Trev Alberts made it clear whether or not any coaches were fired alongside Scott Frost Sunday. “Just Coach Frost,” Alberts said during his Sunday afternoon press conference. “Mickey Joseph is the head coach, if he chooses to make some additional changes, we will support those changes as well, but I’m not aware of any he anticipates at this time.”
Trev Alberts reveals Nebraska's plans for coaching search following Scott Frost firing
Trev Alberts spoke about how the coaching search will go in Lincoln. The Huskers fired Scott Frost on Sunday after his loss to Georgia Southern in Week 2. Nebraska will be using a third party to help find its next football coach, Alberts says. It will also be a national search.
Fran McCaffery issues statement on Cameo video appearing to target Iowa OC Brian Ferentz
Coach football fans have gotten creative with Cameo trolling. Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery has now issued a statement on his Cameo video that has gone viral. Cameo is a service that allows people to pay for video messages from celebrities. It’s often used for celebratory occasions, like having a celebrity tape a “happy birthday” message to a big fan.
Josh Pate explains how bad Scott Frost's presence had to be for Nebraska to fire him early
Everyone on planet Earth that follows college football knew it was only a matter of time before Scott Frost was fired. Those who follow close enough are still confused by Nebraska’s timing on the decision. So which is it? The Cornhuskers lost to Georgia Southern Saturday night and Frost...
FOX CFB analyst RJ Young names Top 5 candidates for Nebraska coaching vacancy
R.J. Young is one of the latest people to suggest who should be the next head coach at Nebraska. His list is interesting to say the least. Nebraska fired Scott Frost on Sunday after he lost to Georgia Southern just one day before. Nebraska WR coach Mickey Joseph will be the team’s interim HC until further notice, but will also be considered for the job.
Kirk Ferentz confirms key Iowa DB will miss entire 2022 season
Kirk Ferentz updated the media on the status of Jermari Harris on Tuesday. It’s not looking good for the Iowa DB per Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register. Ferentz confirmed that Harris will be missing the rest of the season. Harris missed the season opener after getting suspended for an OWI arrest back in April.
Jim Harbaugh provides injury update for Michigan RB Donovan Edwards ahead of Week 3
Jim Harbaugh did not have an injury update for Michigan running back Donovan Edwards ahead of the Week 3 game against Connecticut, per Michael Cohen of the Detroit Free Press. Edwards left Saturday’s game against Hawaii early with an apparent leg injury. In a press conference on Monday, Harbaugh did not have any further information on Edwards’ status heading into this week’s game.
Report: Former Penn State DE transfer currently on MSU roster, not eligible to play
Michigan State has reportedly added a Penn State transfer to the roster. There are still some roadblocks in the way for him though per Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press. Defensive end Ken Talley is now a Spartan. However, he is not eligible to play for team just yet, according to a Michigan State spokesman. It was announced that Talley would be joining Michigan State via the transfer portal on Sept. 7. Talley was a former 4-star recruit from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite.
Greg Schiano addresses question of potential timeline for Noah Vedral's return
Greg Schiano and Rutgers are 2-0 to start the season despite the absence of quarterback Noah Vedral. The team would like to have Vedral back soon, and Schiano was asked about a potential timeline for Vedral’s return from injury during his Monday press conference. According to Schiano, the Scarlet...
Penn State releases players of the game from Week 2 win over Ohio
Penn State handled its business in Week 2, winning 46-10. The team revealed who its 3 players of the game were. Nick Singleton, Chop Robinson, and Devyn Ford were all highlighted as players of the game. Penn State had Singleton win the award for offense, while Robinson won it on defense, and Ford won the honor for special teams.
Urban Meyer weighs in on Nebraska coaching search, lauds fan support of the Huskers
Urban Meyer is one of the latest figures in college football to give his take on the Nebraska coaching search. He was very complementary of Nebraska’s fanbase per Nick Kosko of 247Sports. Meyer grew up watching the legendary Tom Osborne’s Nebraska teams. He admitted that when he was at...
Saturday Tradition's Big Ten quarterback rankings ahead of Week 3: How low can Iowa's signal-caller go?
It was supposed to be nonconference cupcake week in the Big Ten, with just a couple of exceptions. All 14 teams played as favorites on Saturday, with only 2 of them expected to be challenged: Iowa (-3.5 vs. Iowa State) and Illinois (-4 vs. Virginia). Only Maryland (-26.5 at Charlotte) had to go on the road.
