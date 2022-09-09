Ryan Day addresses Mike Hall-Aaron Donald comparison: 'One thing we can't do is listen to the noise'

C.J. Stroud has not had much time with two of his top wideouts this season. He’s hoping that he’ll have both of them back soon per Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been out with a reported hamstring injury since the season opener vs. Notre Dame, and Julian Fleming has not played a game yet this season due to an undisclosed injury. Ryan Day is expecting both to make an appearance on Saturday against Toledo, but both will only be playing if fully healthy.

FOOTBALL ・ 13 HOURS AGO