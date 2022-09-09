Read full article on original website
Frank Riherd
Frank Riherd
Frank Barrett Riherd, age 88, passed away in the arms of his loving wife and daughter at his home on Saturday, September 10, 2022 in Glasgow, Kentucky. The Barren County native was the son of the late W.T and Mary White Riherd. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Riherd, and his brother, Joe Riherd.
wnky.com
Bowling Green reacts to “By Parties Unknown”
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – At the Capitol, a documentary was shown on one Kentucky account of lynching. News 40 set up after the documentary ran its course and asked viewers what they thought of the film. Of the people that took time to speak to us, the words “disturbing”, “sad” and “I had no idea” hung in the air. One viewer said “children are born loving, we teach them to hate.” while another said “It’s history, it may not be pretty but it happened, it’s the truth and we need to educate each other so these things don’t continue to happen.”
Charlotte Tibbs
Charlotte Tibbs
Charlotte Jean Tibbs, 78, of Glasgow, passed away Sunday September 11, 2022, at the Barren County Nursing & Rehab facility. She was born in Glasgow on May 2, 1944, to the late Roma Britt and the late Gladys Jones Britt. Mrs. Tibbs was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith. She will be missed and was loved by all that knew her.
Gary Carver
Gary Carver
Gary Carver, age 78, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green. He was a member of the Church in Canmer. He was employed by SKF Industries. He enjoyed wood-working, baseball and playing with the grandchildren. He was the son of the...
wcluradio.com
Thornbury, Schroeder appointed to state boards, councils
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced last week various appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions which included two people from Glasgow. Gov. Beshear has appointed Dr. Aneeta Bhatia and Dr. Tamella Cassis as members of the State Board of Medical Licensure. The Governor has also reappointed Dr. William Thornbury Jr.
speedonthewater.com
Gallery Of The Week: Sunsations Storm Lake Cumberland
With stops open for two days during the wildly popular Lake Cumberland Poker Run hosted by State Dock Marina in Jamestown, Ky., the fun continues today as the go-fast boaters who traveled from as far away as California, Florida, Louisiana, Michigan and beyond return to the lake as well as the always-impressive raft-up at Harmon Creek. And while the weather may not be as welcoming as it was on Friday with showers possible throughout the day, participants are likely to have a great time on and off the water.
Barbara Clarkson
Barbara Clarkson
Barbara Ellen Clarkson, 59, of Tompkinsville, KY went home to be the Lord on Monday, September 12th, 2022. Barbara was born in Tompkinsville, KY on January 24, 1963, a daughter of Richard Clarkson, of Tompkinsville, KY, and the late Bobbie (Vinson) Clarkson. Barbara was a member of the Oak Grove...
wnky.com
BGPD working multiple robberies in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Five robberies occurred this past weekend in several parts of the city in Bowling Green. The Bowling Green Police Department stated they are still trying to determine if the same suspect committed all the robberies. According to BGPD, the robberies took place at Minit Mart on Morgantown Road, Family Dollar on Glen Lily Road, Hucks on Morgantown Road, Super 8 and Funky Bean.
whopam.com
Two injured in Russellville accident
An accident on Bowling Green Road in Russellville Wednesday injured two people. A news release says Liliana Madrigal was westbound on Bowling Green Road when a vehicle driven by Demarcus Young crossed the center line and struck her head-on. Both drivers were eventually treated at Logan Memorial Hospital, with Young...
wcluradio.com
Gerald “Wormy” Taylor
Gerald “Wormy” Taylor, 80, of Scottsville, KY passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 at his residence. The Capital Hill, KY native was a retired employee of F.M.C. and a carpenter. He was a son of the late James Riley Taylor and Estell Wheat Taylor Anderson. He is survived...
WBKO
Wrap project proceeds at Stadium Park Plaza, Mariah’s and 643 sports bar will close
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Bowling Green is soon to see many changes at Stadium Park Plaza. SKY Properties is taking over management services, and the new deal includes a $22 million project to build apartments and mixed-used spaces around the parking garage to complete the wrap around the structure.
wcluradio.com
Virginia Kelsey Paris
Virginia Kelsey Paris, 89, of Scottsville, KY passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Hospice House in Bowling Green, KY. The Scottsville, KY native was a retired employee of General Electric, former employee of Washington Overall Manufacturing and member of Trammel Fork Missionary Baptist Church for 77 years, where she served as a former Sunday school teacher and treasurer. She was a daughter of the late Devo Dewey Kelsey and Iris Neva Pruitt Kelsey and wife of the late Howard Wayne Paris.
Charles Jessie
Charles Jessie
Charles Eugene Logan Jessie, 10 of Edmonton, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow after a lifelong illness. Charles was born December 24, 2011 to James and Laura Jewell Jessie of Edmonton. Besides his parents Charles is survived by his brothers Damian and James...
WBKO
Holley LS Fest expecting 50,000 plus people; traffic jams and economic boost ahead for Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green is no stranger to the car community. With the National Corvette Museum, the Bowling Green Hot Rods, and this weekend, the 2022 Holley LS Fest, which is expected to bring in nearly 50,000 people to the city of Bowling Green. With that many...
Joe Moore
Joe Moore
Joe Moore, age 63, of Cave city, died Thursday, September 8, 2022. He was born in Columbus, OH, on August 11, 1959, to the late Hershell Moore and the late Hazel (Towell) Moore. He is survived by his wife, Joann Moore; one daughter, Michelle Lembke; three stepsons, Joe David Childress,...
wcluradio.com
Juvenile mother, infant missing from Glasgow
GLASGOW — Police are searching for a missing juvenile and her infant child. Glasgow Police said Oneyda Martinez, 16, went missing Monday, Sept. 12, near Belfast Way. Martinez is a Hispanic female and was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and blue jeans. Her child Jennifer Martinez is also missing.
wcluradio.com
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 Traffic Impact Report for Sept. 9 through Sept. 16
BOWLING GREEN — The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for Sept. 9 through Sept. 16 are listed below. All work is subject to change. Interstate 65. A rehabilitation and resurfacing project on I-65 from mile point 0.0 to 14 continues. Motorists should expect...
Philip Delk
Philip Delk
Philip Lewis Delk, age 49, of Glasgow, died Sunday, September 11, 2022, at U of L Hospital. He was born in Bowling Green, KY on May 29, 1973, to the late Philip Muncie Delk and Patricia Ann (Fields) Delk. who still survives. Philip was a mechanic at Glasgow Tire. In...
wcluradio.com
Albert “JuneBug” Ray Jr.
Albert “JuneBug” Ray Jr. of Campbellsville, Kentucky, son of the late Albert Arvin Ray Sr. and Sudie Mae Scott Ray, was born on Sunday, March 30, 1958 in Green County and departed this life on Saturday, September 10, 2022. He was 64 years, 5 months, and 11 days of age.
WBKO
Bowling Green Police investigate theft at Funky Bean
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating after a reported theft at a local coffee shop. A phone call regarding a theft at Funky Bean around 2:15 p.m. Police said the suspect went through the back door, and grabbed the cash register. As of now, police are...
