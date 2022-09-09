‘American Gigolo’ review: A nod to the skuzzy-sleek 1980 original, and yet it all feels so expected

Sacheen Littlefeather has spoken out about the response to her speech at the 1973 Oscars after recently receiving an official apology from the Academy board.At the ceremony, held nearly 50 years ago, Littlefeather spoke in Marlon Brando’s place after he was named the winner of the Best Actor awarf for his work in The Godfather.However, the then-26-year-old actor and activist rejected the award on Brando’s behalf, and instead gave a speech that condemned Hollywood’s poor depiction of Native American people. She also highlighted the events at Wounded Knee, South Dakota, where a massacre of Native Americans took place in...

