Pets

Tyla

Fans say Gwen Stefani looks unrecognisable in new TV interview

Gwen Stefani fans have claimed that they're shocked by the appearance of the singer in a new interview. The 'Don't Speak' hitmaker, 52, recently appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers to promote The Voice, but it was her appearance that got fans talking. Watch the interview here:. The interview...
Tyla

Grange Hill actress Gwyneth Powell has tragically died

Grange Hill star Gwyneth Powell has tragically died at the age of 76, her agent has confirmed. The TV actress was best known for playing headmistress Bridget McClusky between 1981 and 1991 on the BBC series, and also appeared in Channel 4 comedy show Man Down, among other roles. Announcing...
Tyla

Paddington pays tribute to the Queen after she dies aged 96

Paddington Bear has paid tribute to the Queen following her death on Thursday (8 September) after spending more than 70 years on the throne. A tweet shared by the fictional bear on Thursday evening sweetly read: “Thank you Ma’am, for everything.”. The Queen’s passing was confirmed by the...
Tyla

Kate Middleton shares sweet words about Prince William and Harry's reunion

Kate Middleton has shared her sweet reaction to the unexpected reunion of Prince William and Harry on Saturday (10 September). The new Princess of Wales, 40, commented on the brothers' first public appearance together since 2021 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. The two brothers were...
Tyla

Why the Queen didn't attend Charles and Camilla's wedding

When Charles and Camilla got married in 2005, there was one person not present as they exchanged vows: Charles’ mother, the late Queen Elizabeth. Neither the Queen nor husband Prince Philip were present as Charles married second wife Camilla Parker-Bowles in a civil ceremony, which followed his marriage to Princess Diana from 1981 until their divorce in 1996.
Tyla

Joe Wicks finally reveals the name of his newborn baby girl

Joe Wicks has finally revealed the name of his newborn baby girl - and it's seriously cute. After being undecided on a name for their third little one, Joe updated followers on Sunday evening, sharing a beautiful black and white photograph of his and wife Rosie's newest arrival. Joe, 36,...
Tyla

Sweet story behind Prince Philip’s sweet nickname for the Queen

As the world remembers and pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip's sweet nickname for his wife has re-emerged. Their relationship spanned seven decades and came to an end with Philip's death in April 2021 at the age of 99. A loving nickname was confirmed by the Queen's biographer...
Tyla

