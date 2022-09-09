Read full article on original website
Britney Spears slams son Jayden saying he's mad he won't get anymore money soon
Britney Spears has publicly called out her youngest son Jayden, 15, after he and his brother Sean Preston, 16, commented on their mum's recent behaviour. In a three-minute long audio recording, that has since been deleted from her Instagram account, Britney addressed her estranged son and criticised him for 'undermining' her, 'just like my whole family.'
Woman fell in love with sugar daddy after he bought her £340k house and £40k car
A woman has explained how she ended up falling in love with her sugar daddy. Damea Williams, 31 and James Parker, 67, from Atlanta - who have a 36-year age gap - are now engaged after first meeting on Facebook in 2017. You can see a video of the couple...
Kate Middleton shares heartbreaking words Prince Louis said after learning the Queen had died
The Princess of Wales has revealed what her youngest son Prince Louis said after he was told his great-grandmother the Queen had died. Kate accompanied her husband William and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex outside Windsor Castle yesterday where they met with members of the public. Banita Ranow, 28,...
Bride catches husband 'in the act' on their wedding day and people are fuming
A viral TikTok has captured the moment a wife caught her husband ‘in the act’ at her brother’s wedding after doing the same thing at their ceremony. Watch the clip below:. Dani Russell, 27, a social media influencer from Sydney, Australia shared the video starring her ‘rugby...
Meghan Markle's sweet comment to aide after meeting the Queen's mourners
Meghan Markle has been praised for making a sweet comment to a royal aide after greeting some of Queen Elizabeth's mourners. Prince Harry's wife made the comment as she completed a walkabout outside Windsor Castle with her husband where they greeted royal fans. Many of the fans had brought flowers...
Fans say Gwen Stefani looks unrecognisable in new TV interview
Gwen Stefani fans have claimed that they're shocked by the appearance of the singer in a new interview. The 'Don't Speak' hitmaker, 52, recently appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers to promote The Voice, but it was her appearance that got fans talking. Watch the interview here:. The interview...
Grange Hill actress Gwyneth Powell has tragically died
Grange Hill star Gwyneth Powell has tragically died at the age of 76, her agent has confirmed. The TV actress was best known for playing headmistress Bridget McClusky between 1981 and 1991 on the BBC series, and also appeared in Channel 4 comedy show Man Down, among other roles. Announcing...
Paddington pays tribute to the Queen after she dies aged 96
Paddington Bear has paid tribute to the Queen following her death on Thursday (8 September) after spending more than 70 years on the throne. A tweet shared by the fictional bear on Thursday evening sweetly read: “Thank you Ma’am, for everything.”. The Queen’s passing was confirmed by the...
Kate Middleton shares sweet words about Prince William and Harry's reunion
Kate Middleton has shared her sweet reaction to the unexpected reunion of Prince William and Harry on Saturday (10 September). The new Princess of Wales, 40, commented on the brothers' first public appearance together since 2021 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. The two brothers were...
People are just finding out Barbie’s real name after all this time
Did you know Barbie actually has a totally different name? Yep, we didn't either, and the revelation has left people feeling pretty shocked. There are a few origin stories about how Barbie was created. According to PBS, Barbie was born after a trip to Europe taken by Ruth and her husband Elliot in 1956.
Prince Harry praised for romantic gesture to Meghan Markle as Fab Four reunite
Prince Harry has been praised for a sweet gesture he made towards his wife, Meghan Markle, after they completed a walkabout with Prince William and Kate Middleton. The 'fab four', as they're formally known, reunited for the first time since 2020 to view floral tributes left for Queen Elizabeth outside Windsor Castle.
King Charles shares heartbreaking statement after death of his 'much loved mother' the Queen
King Charles has shared a heartbreaking statement in the wake of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II’s, death today (Thursday 8 September). The King’s statement read: “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all my family members.
Sweet moment the Queen shared her blanket with Meghan during their first engagement
People are remembering the sweet moment between Queen Elizabeth and Meghan Markle during their first solo engagement together. Four years ago, the pair shared a sweet exchange, when the Queen shared her blanket with the Duchess of Sussex - an event that Meghan discussed during her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Fans are calling for Joe Wicks to name his newborn baby girl Elizabeth after the Queen
People are calling for Joe Wicks to name his baby daughter Elizabeth, after the fitness guru welcomed his third child with wife Rosie on Thursday. Taking to social media, Joe, 36, wrote: "It’s a girl... Rosie gave birth at 4.32am this morning at home to an 8lb healthy baby in the birthing pool.
Why the Queen didn't attend Charles and Camilla's wedding
When Charles and Camilla got married in 2005, there was one person not present as they exchanged vows: Charles’ mother, the late Queen Elizabeth. Neither the Queen nor husband Prince Philip were present as Charles married second wife Camilla Parker-Bowles in a civil ceremony, which followed his marriage to Princess Diana from 1981 until their divorce in 1996.
Joe Wicks finally reveals the name of his newborn baby girl
Joe Wicks has finally revealed the name of his newborn baby girl - and it's seriously cute. After being undecided on a name for their third little one, Joe updated followers on Sunday evening, sharing a beautiful black and white photograph of his and wife Rosie's newest arrival. Joe, 36,...
Britney Spears says she feels like part of her has 'died' following fall out with son
Britney Spears has revealed that she feels like a part of her has 'died' after falling out with her teenage sons. The 'Toxic' singer, 40, is currently on bad terms with the two sons she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 44 - Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15. Taking...
Sweet story behind Prince Philip’s sweet nickname for the Queen
As the world remembers and pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip's sweet nickname for his wife has re-emerged. Their relationship spanned seven decades and came to an end with Philip's death in April 2021 at the age of 99. A loving nickname was confirmed by the Queen's biographer...
King Charles 'expresses his love' for Harry and Meghan in first official speech
King Charles III officially addressed the nation following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on Friday (9 September), and gave special mention to his son, Prince Harry, and Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle. Charles kept their mention short and sweet, simply saying: “I want also to express my...
U.K.・
Dame Kelly Holmes explains 'poignant' reason she decided not to wear black after Queen's death
Dame Kelly Holmes has shared the reason why she decided to forego wearing black during an appearance on ITV News in the wake of the Queen’s death. The iconic 52-year-old Olympic gold medal winner was interviewed on ITV’s daytime news special today following the death of Her Majesty on Thursday.
