ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
Phoenix New Times

Johnny Zapp Desires a Music World With 'More Rock' and 'Less Assholes'

Of the many bands and musicians in the thriving Arizona music scene, Johnny Zapp might be the most recognized guitarist, especially if you consider his past work with A-list bands such as the Gin Blossoms and the disbanded Pistoleros. This week, he is celebrating the release of his latest album,...
TEMPE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Dialing It Up: Phoenix Radio Station KWSS Expands Its Reach to the East Valley

Local award-winning terrestrial radio station KWSS has expanded its reach to the East Valley. Station volunteer and on-air personality Dani Cutler says she is thrilled with this addition to the KWSS family. “We have always had a goal of bringing our unique mix of mainstream, classic, and independent music to...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Arizona Restaurant Week is Back. Here Are The 7 Most Exciting Menus to Try

Arizona Restaurant Week is here with all of its tasty goodness, and it's a good time to try something, or somewhere, new. The biannual event presented by the Arizona Restaurant Association runs this Friday, September 16, through the following Sunday, September 25. With 150 participating restaurants, there are an overwhelming...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Goodyear, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Mesa, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
City
Tempe, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Phoenix New Times

Mint Dispensary in Guadalupe to Become First in Arizona to Open 24 Hours

Mint Cannabis made history in Guadalupe in March. Now, the cannabis operator is readying to score another Arizona first — also with its flagship store in Guadalupe. On September 8, the Guadalupe Town Council voted 4-1 to allow medical and recreational dispensaries to stay open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Mint’s Guadalupe dispensary on South Priest Drive, the largest dispensary in the state, will become the first to remain open around the clock when the new zoning amendment takes effect in mid October.
GUADALUPE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Pizza and Pipes: Organ Stop Pizza Celebrates 50 Years of Serving Pie and Nostalgia

Situated on the bustling corner of Stapley Drive and Southern Avenue in Mesa is a large building that sports a blue-and-yellow harlequin exterior. A faux-wood sign reads "Organ Stop Pizza." The name can be a bit confusing. It brings to mind the somewhat grim naming convention of infamous palaces of...
Phoenix New Times

Best Bites: At This Chandler Wine Bar, A Cocktail Steals the Spotlight

Welcome to Best Bites, a series where we celebrate not a whole restaurant or menu but instead one specific and amazing dish or drink. These bites and sips have something to say, and we are listening. Keep reading for dishes that seriously are worth the trek across metro Phoenix to find. Dig in!
CHANDLER, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Things To Do#What To Do#Art Exhibitions#Poetry#Metro Phoenix Things#Arizona Cardinals#The Arizona Cardinals#The Kansas City Chiefs#Mesa Arts Center#Phoenix New Times#Mac#Djs
phoenixmag.com

The Arizona State Fair Returns This September

The days are getting shorter and the temperatures are slowly making their way back down to sane levels, so you know what that means: It’s time for the Arizona State Fair! The Valley’s harbinger of fall is back this year with more fun food, live music and adventurous activities than ever before. From rodeos and monster trucks to trapeze acts and hypnotists, there’s something to captivate everyone in your family or friend group. On the food side, don’t miss over-the-top specialties like Cap’n Crunch fried chicken sandwiches and Hot Cheetos pizza. September 23-October 30, Thursdays-Sundays. Check online for ticket prices and specials. 1826 W. McDowell Rd., Phoenix, 602-252-6771, azstatefair.com.
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

At Tense Moment for Department, Michael Sullivan Takes Over Phoenix Police

As Michael Sullivan, the new Phoenix police chief, takes charge of the agency this week, he faces immense challenges: turmoil in leadership, a looming federal investigation, and pressure to expedite reforms. Sullivan began Monday after a hiring process largely shrouded from public view. On Wednesday, he spoke briefly with media...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Pizza Chain Closes Final Location in Town

A once popular pizza chain has now closed for good.Food Photographer/Unsplash. Phoenix has seen an influx of all kinds of pizza over the years. Pizza lovers will find representation from Chicago and New York, Italy and Detroit. There are also several chains originating in California. The California style of pizza had a moment several years ago, as the style pushed out of Southern California and into the rest of the United States. However, one of the originators of the style has fallen on hard times, and now the last of the chain’s locations here in the Valley has closed up for good.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
West Valley View

Goodyear discusses senior issues at Chat and Chew

The Goodyear Police Department is bringing back “Chat and Chew” with the You are Not Alone program from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Goodyear Recreation Center, 420 S. Estrella Parkway, Goodyear. The program helps seniors who live alone and lack the support of...
GOODYEAR, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy