ATLANTA - In less than two months, one of only two level 1 trauma units in Atlanta is set to close. It has served the urban communities surrounding it for more than a century. Just two weeks after Wellstar Health System officials announced it would shut down Atlanta Medical Center on November 1, protesters gathered outside the hospital Tuesday holding signs and chanting the words several hospital employees told FOX 5 they wished they could say.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO