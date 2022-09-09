Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Prominent Atlanta attorney Page Pate dead at 55
ATLANTA - Page Pate, a prominent Atlanta attorney and founding member of the Georgia Innocence Project, has died at the age of 55. In a statement to FOX 5, a spokesperson for Pate, Johnson & Church described him as a lawyer "who poured himself into his practice and fought hard for his clients."
fox5atlanta.com
Group protests Atlanta Medical Center closing
Community activists are pushing for Atlanta Medical Center to stay open. The rally outside of AMC comes two weeks after Wellstar announced its decision to close the downtown hospital this November.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta defense attorney Page Pate dies at 55
Atlanta defense attorney Page Pate has passed away at age 55. According to the Brunswick News, he and his sons were caught in a rip current at St. Simons Island that he never made it out of.
fox5atlanta.com
What is known about funeral services for deputies Jonathan Koleski and Marshall Ervin
MARIETTA, Ga. - The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office will be saying its final goodbyes to two veteran deputies killed in the line of duty last week. Deputy Marshall Samuel Ervin, Jr. and Deputy Jonathan Randall Koleski were shot and killed while attempting to serve an arrest warrant for a suspect wanted for theft last Thursday night near Marietta.
DeKalb re-opens applications for rental assistance
For the first time in several months, DeKalb County is accepting new applications for rental assistance....
Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post
Janet McDowell is no longer the principal of David T. Howard Middle School in Atlanta.
wabe.org
Local journalist testifies before Fulton special grand jury
Journalist George Chidi came to the Georgia State Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, over concerns about extremists trying to interrupt the certification of Georgia’s 2020 Electoral College presidential electors for Joe Biden. “I had been watching the Capitol for a few weeks before Dec. 14,” he told WABE. “There...
fox5atlanta.com
Thousands join fight to keep iconic Atlanta bar open amid plans to demolish it
ATLANTA - A battle is brewing to save an iconic Atlanta bar. Nearly 5,000 people have signed a petition opposing the demolition of the Star Community Bar, located on Moreland Ave. in Little Five Points. "The Star Bar is part of this community," said co-owner Luke Lewis. "It belongs in...
Eater
Kevin Gillespie Closes His Beltline Restaurant Slabtown Public House September 24
After replacing his previous restaurant Cold Beer along the Eastside Beltline earlier this spring with the much more laidback Slabtown Public House, chef Kevin Gillespie closes that restaurant on September 24, the Atlanta Business Chronicle first reported. “We have made the incredibly difficult decision to close Slabtown Public House permanently,”...
wabe.org
New book follows roots of Atlanta’s housing crisis
Metro Atlanta residents are increasingly struggling to afford housing, with rents increasing by 30 percent over two years according to Zillow and home sale prices reaching record figures during the pandemic. A new book from a leading housing expert looks at the decisions that brought the region to this crisis...
Psychedelic mushrooms take center stage at Atlanta council hearing
ATLANTA — An Atlanta councilwoman has introduced a measure that would advise police to make it a low priority to prosecute folks in possession of psychedelic mushrooms, which are illegal under federal law. Many of the arguments heard Monday during a public safety hearing were in favor of psychedelic...
Atlanta Daily World
Omega Psi Phi State Convention Comes to Gwinett
The 59th Annual State of Georgia organization of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. meeting, presented by the Beta Lambda Lambda (BLL) Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. will take place at the Hilton Atlanta Northeast hotel in Peachtree Corners, Gwinnett County, GA from Thursday, September 29 to Sunday, October 2, 2022.
fox5atlanta.com
AMC staff speak out amid protests over hospital closing: 'People are going to die behind this'
ATLANTA - In less than two months, one of only two level 1 trauma units in Atlanta is set to close. It has served the urban communities surrounding it for more than a century. Just two weeks after Wellstar Health System officials announced it would shut down Atlanta Medical Center on November 1, protesters gathered outside the hospital Tuesday holding signs and chanting the words several hospital employees told FOX 5 they wished they could say.
'This is a headache' | Residents in Atlanta neighborhood say they were without water despite paying bill
ATLANTA — Imagine getting home, turning on the faucet, and no water comes out. Families in Southwest Atlanta said they’ve been without water for at least four days, despite paying their bills. Jasmine Taylor said she realized she did not have water when she got to her Cascade...
saportareport.com
Cook Park: First year review of one of Atlanta’s most innovative greenspaces
This summer marked the first-year anniversary of one of Atlanta’s most celebrated parks, The Rodney Cook Sr. Park — lauded for its innovative green infrastructure in the historic Vine City. The community also hosts four HBCUs and is the former home to civil rights leaders like Martin Luther...
fox5atlanta.com
Project brings art to electrical boxes on Atlanta's MLK Jr. Drive
ATLANTA - There's an effort underway in Atlanta to bring art and creativity to neighborhoods in some unexpected ways. One project includes bringing in 15 artists to paint electrical boxes along a busy stretch of road that connects number a number of spots you've probably visited downtown. This beautification project...
Former Mayor Bottoms concerned about voting rights ahead of midterms
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said at a Tuesday voting access event that strict new election laws enacted by...
buckhead.com
419 Springdale Drive NE
You will fall in love with everything about this charming mid-century home located where Peachtree Heights East, Garden Hills and Peachtree Hills come together! Enjoy an easy stroll to the Duck Pond, Peachtree Hills Park, Garden Hills Pool, shopping and several popular neighborhood restaurants. Just a block away is the new PATH400, with a connection to the Atlanta Beltline in the works! With two finished levels, a cheery enclosed sunroom, and a fabulous outdoor area featuring a flat backyard and large deck overlooking a serene view of the forest and creek at the rear of the yard.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 2 injured in knife fight outside Downtown Atlanta Waffle House
ATLANTA - Two men are recovering after a knife fight outside a Downtown Atlanta Waffle House early Tuesday morning. Police tell FOX 5 the fight broke out just before 2 a.m. at the Waffle House on the 100 block of Andrew Young International Boulevard NW across the street from Centennial Olympic Park.
atlantafi.com
Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis Casting In Atlanta: How To Apply
One of the largest projects to be produced in Atlanta is hiring actors and extras right now. Megalopolis is being produced by Francis Ford Coppola. The legendary director is conducting an open call in the Atlanta area for those who wish to be a part of his upcoming film. Megalopolis...
