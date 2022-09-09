Opinion: The Coastal Commission is Not the Enemy, Developers Flouting the Rules Are the Real Problem

Read full article on original website
44 Feet
Forty-four feet isn't all that high. It's halfway up the tall side of the county courthouse. If you stacked Guy Fieri seven-and-a-half times on top of himself, his platinum blond hair would reach 44 feet high. Forty-four feet is also the height above today's sea level where 37 tons of radioactive waste from the former PG&E Humboldt Bay power plant is entombed in a concrete vault at the edge of the bay. A new coalition called, you guessed it, 44 Feet has brought together state agencies, federal and local political interests, scientists, a few folks with no titles at all and, to some extent, the nuclear plant's owner, PG&E. Like nanoplastics and deep-fried butter, most of us do not want to think about radioactive waste stored nearby, but 44 Feet is trying to plan for its future safety, even if that future is 100,000 years away.
Humboldt CSD Board to Consider Stripping Bongio of Presidency
The Humboldt Community Services Board of Directors will consider at its next meeting whether to remove Director Alan Bongio from his role as president amid an ongoing backlash over recent comments made in his role as chair of the Humboldt County Planning Commissioner that left local tribal officials deeply offended and shook their confidence in the commission.
‘Edge of the Cliff’: PG&E’s Lack of Electricity Capacity Puts Eel River Valley Projects at Risk
City officials in Fortuna and Rio Dell are raising concerns about PG&E’s inability to provide new electric hookups in the Eel River Valley, leaving major economic development plans in the lurch and putting future projects, including new housing, at risk. Fortuna City Manager Meritt Perry said he is bringing...
'He Needs to Resign'
In your article about Arcata City Councilmember Brett Watson seeking re-election ("'Outcry,'" Sept. 8), he says: "I believe it's important to challenge the assumption that support for my campaign is defined by who has time to email their council member or attend a public meeting." This dismissiveness toward people who took the time to email him or to speak at public meetings about his sexual harassment of a city staff member is astonishing.
Zoellner Case Lurches Toward Trial
With a trial date approaching for a civil lawsuit Kyle Zoellner brought against the city of Arcata in the wake of his 2017 arrest, the recent deposition of Humboldt County District Attorney Maggie Fleming has become a point of contention, prompting Zoellner's attorneys to seek sanctions from the court as the city's lawyers accuse them of misrepresenting the record.
Bongio Must Go
We begin this editorial by acknowledging two plain, undeniable truths: We are on unceded Wiyot land and, as such, Humboldt County Planning Commission Chair Alan Bongio must resign or be removed from his post because has revealed himself unfit to serve here. We encourage anyone doubting the first truth to...
Stillman is Second Councilmember Bounced from Gateway Process
Newly re-elected City Councilmember Alex Stillman may not participate in decisionmaking on the Gateway Area Plan (GAP), according to a letter from California’s Fair Political Practices Commission. Stillman owns six properties that lie within 500 feet of the Gateway Area, and, ruled the FPPC, “Councilmember Stillman has a prohibitive...
Wide Variety of Tuna Caught off the Coast
There is some absolutely insane offshore fishing happing right now off the Northern California coast. From Fort Bragg to Crescent City, the albacore bite has been wide-open. But that's just part of the story. What has everyone talking is the number of exotic, warm water species. Fort Bragg has seen the widest variety. A wide-open albacore bite on Sunday afternoon 30 miles offshore quickly turned into a tuna frenzy as thousands of 100- to 300-pound bluefin, bigeye and yellowfin tuna made an appearance. Several bluefins were hooked, but the under-gunned anglers didn't stand much of a chance in landing one of those bruisers. However, there were quite a few bigeyes up to 160-pounds landed. Shelter Cove also got in on the exotic action as a 151-pound yellowfin tuna was landed on Sunday. The lucky boat had several others hooked but anglers were unable to coax them to the boat. Simultaneously, a nice size Dorado was landed right next to the boat fighting the yellowfin. You can't make this stuff up. Closer to home, both Eureka and Crescent City have seen epic albacore action the last few days. Marc Schmidt of Coastline Charters boated 52 albies Sunday fishing 43 southwest of the entrance. The fish are big, too, sporting a solid 20-pound average. Out of Crescent City, one of the charter boats landed 40 albacore on Monday roughly 50 miles offshore. Weather and ocean conditions look favorable for the next few days. I, for one, can't wait to see what the next warm-water surprise will be.
'Shenanigans'
Thank you for shining the light on the arrogant actions of local builder Travis Schneider, and the responses to his building violations by the Humboldt County Planning Commission (NCJ Daily, Aug. 8). Mr. Schneider needs to be held accountable for ignoring the stop work order. It's creepy to read his...
This rural Utah town will be home to the largest hydrogen hub in the world
Perhaps the average person hasn’t thought much about hydrogen as a power source, but energy moguls in Utah have focused on it for over a decade. Now, Utah finds itself in the middle of a new energy transition in the US—a movement away from carbon-laden fossil fuel to clean renewable energies, the most promising of which is hydrogen.
Humboldt Marks 157th COVID Death
Humboldt County Public Health reported today that the county has confirmed another COVID-19 death, a resident in their 60s, since its last report Sept. 7. Two new hospitalizations were also reported and, according to a state database, 12 people are currently hospitalized with the virus locally, including two under intensive care. The death reported today is Humboldt County's 157th since the pandemic began.
A Day's Drive to 10 Beautiful Places
My wife, Louisa Rogers, and I offer what has become a popular class through the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI), Cal Poly Humboldt's continuing education program for learners aged 50 and better. It's so popular that our recommendations for "destinations that lie easily within a day's drive" have made it into print, right here. (Note: You don't have to be 50+ to participate in this article.) Visit northcoastjournal.com to find links and read more about some of these destinations.
Cal Poly Invites Community to Campus Plan Forums
With Cal Poly Humboldt undergoing major changes as part of its transformation into the state’s third and Northern California’s only polytechnic university, the campus is hosting a series of public forums over the next several weeks about physical plans for the campus. The transformation includes a host of...
Kimberley White Kicks Off Arcata Council Bid on Friday
City Council candidate Kimberley White will kick off her candidacy this Friday, Sept. 9 on the front lawn of Arcata City Hall, 736 F St. A media release stated that White, one of six candidates running for two available council seats, will be joined by community leaders and engaged residents.
Map: Where California's Mosquito Fire is burning
California's Mosquito Fire broke out in the Tahoe National Forest near the Oxbow Reservoir, 3 miles east of the town of Foresthill, in Placer County amid a scorching heat wave on Sept. 6.
Volcano-like plumes spread above intense Northern California fire
As the Mosquito Fire exploded in Northern California on Thursday - one of numerous blazes erupting amid a historic September heat wave - experts compared the extreme fire behavior and spread to a volcanic eruption or nuclear blast. The fire has sent massive columns of smoke high into the atmosphere.
Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, September 9 Through Thursday, September 15
The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
California Stimulus Check Update 2022
In California, millions of Californians will receive inflation relief checks, and on top of that, married couples with children are going to be getting as much as $1,050. These payments are coming out of California's $97 billion budget surplus, and they will be going out as direct deposits or potentially as debit cards. The first round of payments are known to be going out as soon as October.
Tonight the Arcata City Council Will Consider Allowing Some Upcoming Outdoor Events to Go Past 10 p.m. Noise Curfew
Arcata might have some more late-night outdoor events coming its way. During tonight’s meeting, the Arcata City Council will consider a request from Arcane Artists Inc. – a local artist management and production company – to extend amplified music past the city’s 10 p.m. curfew for several upcoming events.
Where the Party's At
In our third hour at Toni's restaurant the other night, I told my three friends, each visiting the North Coast for the first time from a different city, about the art show we were going to see the next day. "The work depicts a kind of psychedelic homelessness," I said. My comrades all laughed at me then, responding, it seemed, to my description of the work — as though this quality were a well-defined construct, as though they should know what I meant.
