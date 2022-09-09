Read full article on original website
Ukraine news: Russians ‘digging in after retreat’, says Luhansk governor
Russian forces in eastern Ukraine are fortifying defences, making it hard for Kyiv’s troops to repeat the rapid success of their recent lightning counter offensive, a senior regional Ukrainian official warned on Thursday.Serhiy Gaidai, governor of Ukraine‘s eastern Luhansk region, warned that it would be a tough fight to wrest control of his region back from Russia, which recognises it as an independent state controlled by separatists. Kyiv says it recaptured more than 8,000 sq km (3000 sq miles), nearly equivalent to the size of the island of Cyprus. The speed of the advance has lifted Ukrainian morale, pleased...
Russia-Ukraine war: EU says supply of weapons to Ukraine ‘absolutely vital’; missile strikes Zelenskiy’s home town – live
Ursula von der Leyen tells EU member states it is the responsibility of all of them to ensure Ukraine can defend itself
Defense One
Air & Space Brief: Welcome to Rocketland; China leads US in drones; Faster acquisition; and more
Welcome to the Defense One Air and Space newsletter. Here are our top stories this week:. US-China tech warning: China leads the United States in 5G, commercial drones, offensive hypersonic weapons, and lithium-battery production, and if the U.S. continues to lag, national security could be compromised. That’s according to a new report from the Special Competitive Studies Project, led by former Deputy Defense Secretary Bob Work and Google co-founder Eric Schmidt, writes Defense One’s Lauren Williams and Patrick Tucker.
'Torment of hell:' Ukraine medic describes Russians routinely torturing her and other prisoners
A Ukrainian medic captured in the deadly siege of Mariupol tells U.S. lawmakers how Russians routinely tortured her and other prisoners, some fatally.
Defense One
Today's D Brief: EU's von der Leyen in Kyiv; Putin, Xi in Uzbekistan; More Taiwan aid?; Iran hacker indictments; and a bit more.
The leader of the European Union visited Ukraine’s capital city Thursday, and that’s the third time Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has visited Kyiv since the Russian military invaded in late February. Her goals for the day and the next few weeks include “getting our economies and people closer while Ukraine progresses towards accession,” she tweeted Thursday morning, one day after her third annual address as leader of the 27-member bloc. (By the way, it took the last three nations that joined the EU at least 10 years, according to the BBC.)
Defense One
Iran’s Attempted Drone Thefts Highlight Challenges of Protecting Unmanned Vessels at Sea
The U.S. Navy managed to retrieve a trio of unmanned vessels from Iranian would-be thieves recently, but the incidents highlight the need to protect maritime drones that may in the future be valuable, armed, or sensitive. In the span of a week, Iranian forces tried to steal U.S. unmanned surface...
Defense One
Some Russian Forces Appear to Be Fleeing Ukraine, Pentagon Says
Ukrainian forces have capitalized as Russia has repeated some of the strategic missteps that halted Moscow’s initial advance on Kyiv, and some Russian troops seem to have retreated back to their home country, Pentagon officials said Monday. In Kharkiv, “we assess that Russian forces have largely ceded their gains...
Defense One
Today's D Brief: Zelenskyy visits liberated Izyum, vows to take back Crimea; Iranian drone downed in Ukraine; China’s Xi goes abroad; Bolduc advances; And a bit more.
Hoist that flag. President Volodymir Zelenskyy raised Ukraine’s blue-and-yellow national flag over the recently liberated city of Izyum on Wednesday. “Earlier, when we looked up, we always looked for the blue sky, the sun,” the president said from the city’s central square. “And today, looking up, we and especially the people in the temporarily occupied territories are looking for only one thing—the flag of our state. It means that the heroes are here. It means that the enemy is gone, ran away.”
Defense One
Today's D Brief: Ukraine doubles retaken land; Congress mulls ATACMS; Deadly Azerbaijan-Armenia skirmish; US-Iran talks ‘step backward’; And a bit more.
Ukraine’s snowballing counteroffensive continues to grow. On Sunday, military officials in Kyiv said Ukraine had clawed back 3,000 kilometers of territory previously held by Russia’s invading forces; by Monday evening, President Volodymir Zelenskyy said that number had doubled. “From the beginning of September until today, our warriors have...
Defense One
Defense Firms Sound Inflation Alarm as Congress Mulls 2023 Budget
Trade groups representing defense companies large and small are pushing lawmakers to add tens of billions of dollars to the Pentagon’s budget to make up for months of high inflation that is only now starting to level off. One group, the National Defense Industrial Association, estimates that inflation will...
Pope laments missed chance to improve ties with China
ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) — Pope Francis said Thursday that he didn’t understand China but respected it, as another opportunity to improve ties came and went when the pope and Chinese president were within a few miles (kilometers) of one another in Kazakhstan but didn’t meet. The Holy See had sent an “expression of availability” to Beijing that Francis would be free to meet with President Xi Jinping during the Chinese leader’s brief state visit Wednesday to the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. But China replied there wouldn’t be time, a Vatican official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. “He had a state visit but I didn’t see him,” Francis said Thursday during an in-flight press conference on his trip home from Kazakhstan, where he attended an interfaith conference. With another lost opportunity, Francis was asked to assess the state of religious freedom in China, amid a crackdown on religious minorities and continued strained relations with the Catholic Church.
HuffPost
GOP Lawmaker Launches Offensive Tirade Against Climate Expert In Hearing
"I'm trying to give you the floor, boo," Rep. Clay Higgins yelled at expert Raya Salter as part of wider disrespectful behavior toward the Black woman.
Defense One
White House Announces New Restrictions on Foreign Investment in US Tech, Supply Lines
More foreign investments in U.S. companies will require federal approval under a new executive order intended to bar transactions that might allow potential adversaries control of crucial American supply chains or sensitive technology, the White House announced on Thursday. The order adds specific guidelines and additional focus to the reviews...
Defense One
Ukraine War Offers Clues to Future War, Joint Chiefs Chairman Says
TEL AVIV, Israel—The future of warfare will look smaller, faster, more urban, and more precise than many Western military planners are anticipating, Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told military officers from more than 22 nations here on Wednesday. The notion that wars will...
Defense One
CENTCOM’s Got a New Mission. It Needs More Support.
U.S. Central Command is quietly making a historic transition from a wartime command center to something like a hub for cajoling the region’s partners large and small toward stouter collective defense. But since CENTCOM’s new commander has vastly fewer resources for his tough new mission, defense and national security leaders in Washington need to back him up with a larger measure of policy coherence.
Defense One
Space Chief Nominee Worried About Launchpad ‘Traffic Jams’
The increasing commercial use of launch pads and other space infrastructure could eventually hinder the Pentagon’s ability to deploy new satellites when and where they’re needed, the nominee to lead the Space Force told lawmakers on Tuesday. “Currently, our capacity on our ranges meets the governmental needs, but...
Defense One
Get to Know the Middle Tier of Awesome…Er, Acquisition
Now more than ever, the Pentagon needs a faster way to produce innovative capabilities for today and tomorrow. Luckily, it’s got one: the Middle Tier of Acquisition, or MTA, whose track record is so positive and its potential so great, we’ve taken to calling it the Middle Tier of…Awesomeness. We want all acquisition professionals know about and use this super-powered pathway.
