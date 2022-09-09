Read full article on original website
KIVI-TV
'Not out of the woods': Air quality conditions improve in the Magic Valley, but smoke may not be gone long
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) officially removed its burn ban in the Magic Valley on September 13. Air quality conditions are improving in southern Idaho after a stint of unhealthy conditions caused by wildfires burning across the western United States. The Magic Valley consistently...
KIVI-TV
Prescribed burn planned for southwest Idaho aims to diversify landscape
OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has planned a prescribed burn for Juniper Mountain, with the goal of reducing western juniper tree encroachment and diversitfying the sagebrush landscape, thus improving wildlife habitat. The Graves Creek prescribed burn will be implemented on roughly 3,550 acres of...
KIVI-TV
After weeks of dry weather, rain may soak some of our fires. When the smoke will clear.
Smoke has been socked in the Treasure Valley for days but there is some hope that it will clear soon. Rain may fall on some of the fires this week!. The smoke will keep the valley in the yellow-to-orange category through Tuesday but may clear out a bit on Wednesday as our winds shift.
