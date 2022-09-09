ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
KIVI-TV

Prescribed burn planned for southwest Idaho aims to diversify landscape

OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has planned a prescribed burn for Juniper Mountain, with the goal of reducing western juniper tree encroachment and diversitfying the sagebrush landscape, thus improving wildlife habitat. The Graves Creek prescribed burn will be implemented on roughly 3,550 acres of...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy