Despite tumultuous season, Atlanta United manager Pineda will return in 2023 season

ATLANTA — Despite a tumultuous season, Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein has learned that Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda will return to the coach the club for the 2023 MLS Season .

“Gonzalo Pineda will be coaching Atlanta United in 2023,” Steve Cannon, CEO of Arthur M. Blank Sports and Entertainment, which owns the MLS club, told Channel 2.

“While we continue to battle for a playoff spot this year, he will have our full confidence and the opportunity to manage a full and healthy roster next year,” Cannon added.

Pineda was hired last August after four years as an assistant coach with Seattle and dealt with an ever changing roster and issues both on and off the pitch.

In the last week alone, Pineda suspended star striker Josef Martinez for “conduct detrimental to the team” and star defender Miles Robinson was arrested for misdemeanor theft.

Additionally, former President Darren Eales left the club on Aug. 8 to become the CEO of Newcastle in England’s Premier League. Interviews Eales’ replacement are expected to begin next month, at the earliest.

Pineda has been forced to deal with an ever changing in 2022 with five players lost to season ending injuries and countless others who’ve missed multiple games, including Robinson.

Currently, Atlanta United has played 29 games and used the same lineup only four times.

Atlanta United find itself 11th place in the point standings in the Eastern Conference, six points below the playoff cutline.

