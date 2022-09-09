Read full article on original website
Energy crisis: EU chief wants to tap excess producer profits
BRUSSELS (AP) — A top European Union official unveiled a plan Wednesday to cap the revenue of electricity producers that are making extraordinary profits because of the effects of Russia’s war in Ukraine and climate change, saying the proposal could raise $140 billion to help people hit by spiraling energy prices. It’s one of several proposals aimed at containing an energy crisis in Europe that could lead to rolling blackouts, shuttered factories and a deep recession this winter. Others include slashing energy use and reforming the electricity market, which all need approval by the 27 EU countries. As the bloc...
Google Suffers Another EU Setback As Top Court Rejects Request To Topple $4.3B Dominance-Abuse Fine
Google lost its battle to topple a landmark 4.3 billion euro ($4.3 billion) fine imposed by the antitrust watchdog on the tech giant. The court confirmed the Commission's decision that Google imposed unlawful restrictions on manufacturers of Android mobile device. Alphabet Inc’s GOOG GOOGL Google suffered its second setback in...
Autoblog
Car brands with the highest customer satisfaction ratings in 2022
The numbers are in, and the news isn't all good. Overall customer satisfaction with cars fell by 1.3% from 2021 to 2022, according to a study conducted by the American Customer Satisfaction Index. Many luxury carmakers gained points, while some mainstream brands fell behind. After interviewing 4,708 customers chosen at...
CARS・
Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks This Year?
A look into these 2022 'dogs of the Dow.'
Airline barred congressman from flying twice because he’s in a wheelchair
Rep Jim Langevin never made it past the check-in counter for a recent flight out of Boston after the airline refused to let him bring his lithium-battery powered wheelchair onto the flight.For the Democratic congressman, who is the first quadriplegic ever elected to Congress, this isn’t the first time he’s encountered this frustrating and preventable blockade.While flying back to his home in Rhode Island, Mr Langevin again found his mobility device being flagged when he was at an airport Washington DC.Having had that previous experience burned into his memory, Mr Langevin says that he took additional measures ahead of...
Autoblog
Nikola founder Milton faces NY jury in his toughest sales job
Trevor Milton sold investors on the idea his company was building the truck of the future. Now, he’ll have to persuade a jury his alleged lies weren’t material. Two years after he abruptly resigned from the board of Nikola Corp. — the company he started — Milton is set to go on trial in New York on securities fraud and wire fraud charges, facing a maximum prison term of 25 years if convicted of the most serious charge.
