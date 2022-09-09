ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Associated Press

Energy crisis: EU chief wants to tap excess producer profits

BRUSSELS (AP) — A top European Union official unveiled a plan Wednesday to cap the revenue of electricity producers that are making extraordinary profits because of the effects of Russia’s war in Ukraine and climate change, saying the proposal could raise $140 billion to help people hit by spiraling energy prices. It’s one of several proposals aimed at containing an energy crisis in Europe that could lead to rolling blackouts, shuttered factories and a deep recession this winter. Others include slashing energy use and reforming the electricity market, which all need approval by the 27 EU countries. As the bloc...
Autoblog

Car brands with the highest customer satisfaction ratings in 2022

The numbers are in, and the news isn't all good. Overall customer satisfaction with cars fell by 1.3% from 2021 to 2022, according to a study conducted by the American Customer Satisfaction Index. Many luxury carmakers gained points, while some mainstream brands fell behind. After interviewing 4,708 customers chosen at...
The Independent

Airline barred congressman from flying twice because he’s in a wheelchair

Rep Jim Langevin never made it past the check-in counter for a recent flight out of Boston after the airline refused to let him bring his lithium-battery powered wheelchair onto the flight.For the Democratic congressman, who is the first quadriplegic ever elected to Congress, this isn’t the first time he’s encountered this frustrating and preventable blockade.While flying back to his home in Rhode Island, Mr Langevin again found his mobility device being flagged when he was at an airport Washington DC.Having had that previous experience burned into his memory, Mr Langevin says that he took additional measures ahead of...
Autoblog

Nikola founder Milton faces NY jury in his toughest sales job

Trevor Milton sold investors on the idea his company was building the truck of the future. Now, he’ll have to persuade a jury his alleged lies weren’t material. Two years after he abruptly resigned from the board of Nikola Corp. — the company he started — Milton is set to go on trial in New York on securities fraud and wire fraud charges, facing a maximum prison term of 25 years if convicted of the most serious charge.
