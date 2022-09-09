Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
$236,000 Donated to Repair Fire-Damaged Playground at Pan Pacific Park
The Los Angeles Parks Foundation received a $236,000 donation to rebuild a playground at Pan Pacific Park that was damaged by a fire, park officials announced Tuesday. The donation was made by the Hackman Capital Partners-owned television studio Television City, and is intended to repair the damage caused by the July 13 fire at the park, which is located at 7600 Beverly Blvd.
mynewsla.com
Flames Engulf Two-Story Church in South Los Angeles
More than 100 firefighters Sunday morning battled a major emergency fire in a two-story church in the South Park area of Los Angeles for one hour and 40 minutes. Firefighters were expected to remain on the scene for some time to pour water on hot spots and smoldering debris, said the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Nicholas Prange.
mynewsla.com
Metro Train Strikes Vehicle in South Los Angeles
A Metro A (Blue) Line train struck a vehicle in South Los Angeles Monday, causing minor injuries to passengers aboard the train. The collision was reported just before 5:10 p.m. in the area of Broadway and Washington Boulevard, Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Five-Alarm Blaze Erupts Adjacent to Warehouse near 215 Freeway
A five-alarm blaze that erupted Monday in a pile of pallets and cardboard boxes adjacent to a warehouse on the boundary separating Riverside and Moreno Valley scorched about 10 acres and threatened the building but did not reach the interior. The blaze was reported about 1:30 p.m. at 22000 Opportunity...
mynewsla.com
Rapper PnB Rock Slain in South Los Angeles Restaurant
Police say rapper PnB Rock was shot and killed during a robbery while dining at a well-known restaurant in South Los Angeles, and the suspected shooter is at-large Tuesday. The shooting was reported at 1:23 p.m. Monday and Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles at 106 W. Manchester Ave., where the rapper was eating lunch with his girlfriend when a man walked up to the couple, drew a handgun and demanded PnB Rock’s jewelry, according to police and reports from the scene.
mynewsla.com
Los Angeles To Designate Spaces for Parking, Charging Electric Vehicles
Certain spaces on Los Angeles streets will be reserved for people to park and charge electric vehicles after the City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday. The ordinance authorizes the Department of Transportation to mark off stalls or spaces on public streets or publicly owned parking facilities exclusively for electric vehicles. It also makes it illegal for a person to park in such spaces unless the vehicle is connected for electric charging.
mynewsla.com
Missing West Covina Man, 73, Is Found
A 73-year-old man who went missing from West Covina has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Ruben David Moncayo had last been seen in the 2000 block of East Rockway Drive on Thursday, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...
mynewsla.com
Multiple Vehicles Stuck in Lake Hughes-Area Mudslide
Los Angeles County firefighters and helicopters rescued about 50 people who became stranded in two dozen vehicles in a mudslide on Pine Canyon Road in the Lake Hughes area. The mudslide was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 7:39 p.m. Sunday in the 20000 block of Pine Canyon Road.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle and Killed in Lancaster
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed in Lancaster, and an investigation was underway Monday. Paramedics were sent to Avenue H-8 and 10th Street West at 11:49 p.m. Sunday, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the person, who...
mynewsla.com
Shooting in Hollywood Leaves One Dead
A man was shot and killed in Hollywood Monday evening. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Station were flagged down by a bystander at 8:47 p.m. and directed to Sunset Boulevard and McCadden Place, one block east of Highland Avenue, where they found a man lying in the street with gunshot wounds, Officer Jeff Lee told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Palmdale Identified
A man who was shot to death in Palmdale was identified Tuesday by county authorities. The shooting in the 200 block of East Avenue S was reported at 10:50 a.m. Sunday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez. The victim, who was identified as Markquis Hayes, 37,...
mynewsla.com
Carvalho: Shots-Fired Report at Hollywood High School a `Hoax’
A “shots fired” report that resulted in a police response to the campus of Hollywood High School Tuesday was a “hoax,” authorities said. Officers were sent to the campus on Highland Avenue north of Sunset Boulevard at about 9:45 a.m. on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A preliminary investigation determined that no one had been injured, police said.
mynewsla.com
Person Hit and Killed by Metrolink Train in Mission Hills Area
A Metrolink train struck and killed a pedestrian Tuesday in the Mission Hills area. The person was fatally injured about 5:40 a.m. by Metrolink train 100, eastbound on the Ventura County Line, in a “non-pedestrian” area between the Northridge and Van Nuys stations, according to Scott Johnson of Metrolink.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Two Teenage Boys Shot to Death at Lincoln Heights Carnival
Authorities Tuesday identified two 17-year-old boys who were killed in a shooting at a neighborhood carnival in the Lincoln Heights area of Los Angeles by a suspect who remains at large. The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. Sunday at Broadway and Workman Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Man, 40, Reported Missing in Malibu
Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to find a missing 40-year-old man last seen in Malibu. Ever Manuel Valencia was last seen Sunday near Malibu Road and Pacific Coast Highway, according to Deputy Veronica Rodriguez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Valencia is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and...
mynewsla.com
Van with 2-Year-Old Boy Inside Stolen in Buena Park
A minivan with a 2-year-old boy inside was stolen Tuesday from a Buena Park school. According to Buena Park police, the 2017 Toyota Sienna with California license plate 8BTV598 was taken around 9:30 a.m. from outside the Emery School in the 8600 block of Somerset Street. The boy, Ian Eo,...
mynewsla.com
Body Found on 5 Freeway in Santa Ana
A body was found this evening on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Santa Ana. The body was discovered on the south 5 at 17th Street around 9:20 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. There was no immediate word as to how the person died. The CHP was handling...
mynewsla.com
Record Overnight Low Temperatures Reported in Riverside County
Record low temperatures were reported Tuesday in parts of Riverside County after a nearly two-week long heat wave and tropical storm, according to the National Weather Service. But cooler days are in the forecast. A record low of 89 was reported in Thermal on Monday night breaking the previous record...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Attack of Woman in Santa Ana
A 23-year-old man was charged Tuesday with attacking a woman, who police say was assaulted moments after the suspect and victim got off a bus in Santa Ana. Eric Yiovani Oliveros Chavez was charged with assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, kidnapping and false imprisonment effected by violence, menace, fraud or deceit, according to court records.
mynewsla.com
Los Angeles Sets Third Straight Month of Record-Low Water Use
Los Angeles residents are continuing to conserve water at a record pace this summer, with the city achieving the all-time lowest water use for August on record, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Tuesday. August was the third straight month in which the city has set a record-low for water usage. After...
