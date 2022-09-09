Read full article on original website
sheltonherald.com
What happened to critical race theory? CT Republicans ditched the messaging after mixed results
Once at the center of efforts to sweep Republicans into power on school boards and municipal governments across Connecticut, opposition to critical race theory has all but disappeared from the GOP playbook this fall as the party sets its sights on the Executive Mansion and other higher offices. Interest in...
sheltonherald.com
Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation damages trial in Connecticut: 5 things you missed on day one
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The first day of Alex Jones’ Connecticut trial concluded on Tuesday after an emotional day of testimony. Much of the day was spent hearing testimony from former FBI Agent William Aldenberg, one of the plaintiffs in the case. The day ended with the testimony of Carlee Soto Parisi. Parisi is the sister of Vicki Soto, a first-grade teacher killed during the Sandy Hook shooting.
