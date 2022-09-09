This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The first day of Alex Jones’ Connecticut trial concluded on Tuesday after an emotional day of testimony. Much of the day was spent hearing testimony from former FBI Agent William Aldenberg, one of the plaintiffs in the case. The day ended with the testimony of Carlee Soto Parisi. Parisi is the sister of Vicki Soto, a first-grade teacher killed during the Sandy Hook shooting.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO