ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Crash Reported On Jersey Shore

A pedestrian crash occurred on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash was reported before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 on Route 35 northbound north of Route 33 in Neptune Township, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. All lanes were closed, the DOT said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lakewood Township, NJ
Accidents
City
Madison, NJ
Lakewood Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTOS: Car flips on South Lake Drive

The single-vehicle accident occurred early this morning on South Lake Drive in Lakewood. The driver escaped without serious injury. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Motorcyclist died after colliding with car that pulled onto road, police said

A motorcyclist died late last month after colliding with a vehicle that pulled into his path on Route 530 in Berkeley Township, police said. Daniel Wisnewski died at the scene of the Aug. 30 crash after several attempts to revive him with CPR by police officers, Berkeley EMS and paramedics from the Robert Wood Johnson health system, Berkeley Township police said.
BEACHWOOD, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 9 overnight closures start Monday as paving project begins in Lakewood and Toms River

Route 9 in both directions between Indian Head Road and Church Road in Toms River will be closed and detoured beginning at 9 p.m. Monday, September 12 until 5 a.m. Tuesday, September 13, and continuing Monday through Friday nights for approximately three months. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. each day. The following detours will be in place overnight:
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: POLICE BLOTTER

DWI – 39:4-5; Refusal 39:-4-50.2; Reckless 39:4-96; Unlicensed 39:3-10; Open Container of Alcohol in Motor Vehicle 39:4-51b; Failure to Maintain Lane 39:4-88A. Officers M. Banuelos, D. Desangles assisted in the investigation. DWI. Monday, September 5, 2022 at 1am, Ptl. C. Kicki in the area of Ocean Avenue, observed Alejandro...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madison Avenue#Accident#Surveillance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Ewing Man Shot, Killed In Trenton: Prosecutor

A 34-year-old Ewing man was shot and killed in Trenton on Sunday, Sept. 11, authorities confirmed. Officers responding to a Shot Spotter activation on the 300 block of Garfield Avenue found Chron Jenks with a gunshot wound to the chest around 5 a.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release with local officials.
TRENTON, NJ
ocscanner.news

BERKELEY: MOTORCYCLIST KILLED IN ACCIDENT ON PINEWALD-KESWICK ROAD

On August 30th, 2022 at approximately 5:11 PM officers responded to 804 Pinewald-Keswick Rd for a report of a motor vehicle crash with a motorcyclist down into the woods. This crash involved two vehicles. Officers arrived on scene and began performing life saving measures along with Berkeley EMS and Robert...
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy