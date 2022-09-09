Read full article on original website
thelakewoodscoop.com
Surveillance Video Captures Scooter Rider Colliding with Vehicle in Lakewood
The incident happened on River Avenue this morning. Injuries were not serious. (Video provided exclusively by Priority Auto Mall)
Pedestrian Crash Reported On Jersey Shore
A pedestrian crash occurred on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash was reported before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 on Route 35 northbound north of Route 33 in Neptune Township, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. All lanes were closed, the DOT said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.
Thieves try to steal Land Rover from garage of Gov. Murphy's neighbor: report
Two thieves tried to steal a Land Rover from the garage of Gov. Phil Murphy’s neighbor on Sunday afternoon, according to a report Tuesday.
News 12
Thieves attempt to break in, steal Land Rover from garage of Gov. Murphy's next-door neighbor, police say
Thieves tried to break in and steal the Land Rover of Gov. Phil Murphy's next-door neighbors in Middletown Sunday, according to the police report exclusively obtained by News 12. Police say two men were seen trying to kick in the garage of the governor's neighbor around 3:30 p.m. Someone spotted...
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Car flips on South Lake Drive
The single-vehicle accident occurred early this morning on South Lake Drive in Lakewood. The driver escaped without serious injury. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
Motorcyclist died after colliding with car that pulled onto road, police said
A motorcyclist died late last month after colliding with a vehicle that pulled into his path on Route 530 in Berkeley Township, police said. Daniel Wisnewski died at the scene of the Aug. 30 crash after several attempts to revive him with CPR by police officers, Berkeley EMS and paramedics from the Robert Wood Johnson health system, Berkeley Township police said.
thelakewoodscoop.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 9 overnight closures start Monday as paving project begins in Lakewood and Toms River
Route 9 in both directions between Indian Head Road and Church Road in Toms River will be closed and detoured beginning at 9 p.m. Monday, September 12 until 5 a.m. Tuesday, September 13, and continuing Monday through Friday nights for approximately three months. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. each day. The following detours will be in place overnight:
ocscanner.news
LAKEWOOD: POLICE BLOTTER
DWI – 39:4-5; Refusal 39:-4-50.2; Reckless 39:4-96; Unlicensed 39:3-10; Open Container of Alcohol in Motor Vehicle 39:4-51b; Failure to Maintain Lane 39:4-88A. Officers M. Banuelos, D. Desangles assisted in the investigation. DWI. Monday, September 5, 2022 at 1am, Ptl. C. Kicki in the area of Ocean Avenue, observed Alejandro...
Driver in fatal Freehold Township crash receives moving violations summonses
More than two months after three members of the same Marlboro family died in a motor vehicle collision on Route 9 in Freehold Township, the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident remains ongoing. Marlboro residents Masoud B. Salib, 61, Hanaa I. Salib, 52, and Mark M. Salib, 21, died...
Sad Circumstances Surrounding Crash That Killed Mount Laurel NJ Restaurant Owner
The owner of an Italian restaurant in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey was killed last weekend just as he was finishing up a day on the job. According to NJ.com, Glenn Carini, owner of Cucina Carini off Hainesport-Mt. Laurel Road, was pulling out of the restaurant this past Saturday night around 8 p.m. when the vehicle he was driving was hit by another motorist.
ocscanner.news
LAKEWOOD: BUS FIRE – USE CAUTION
Emergency personnel are at the intersection of Williams and Prospect in Lakewood for a bus fire. Avoid the area due to a large volume of emergency vehicles.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Live Tonight! “Hostage” Event in Tashbar of Lakewood – Rachel, woman rescued by Yad L’Achim to tell her story live.
THE “HOSTAGE” EVENT WITH RACHEL, A WOMAN RESCUED BY YAD L’ACHIM, WILL TELL HER STORY LIVE IN LAKEWOOD! TONIGHT AND MONDAY!. LOCATION: @Tashbar Of Lakewood – 82 Oak St, 08701. FOR INFO AND TIX, CLICK: www.YadLAchimTour.com. THERE WILL ALSO BE INCREDIBLE VIDEOS OF LIVE RESCUES. (SEE...
WSP investigating abandoned vehicle in canal
FINLEY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating how a vehicle ended up in a canal in Finley Tuesday morning, Sept. 13. According to a tweet by Trooper C. Thorson, the abandoned vehicle was located on SR 397 near MP 9. In the tweet, he said troopers didn’t...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Mayor Ray Coles responds to your ‘Ask The Mayor’ questions: Road Paving
The following is an ‘Ask The Mayor’ question submitted to TLS, and the Mayor’s response. Email your questions for the Mayor to [email protected]. Thank you for your service to our town and for providing a means for its citizens to air their concerns. The water companies...
Ewing Man Shot, Killed In Trenton: Prosecutor
A 34-year-old Ewing man was shot and killed in Trenton on Sunday, Sept. 11, authorities confirmed. Officers responding to a Shot Spotter activation on the 300 block of Garfield Avenue found Chron Jenks with a gunshot wound to the chest around 5 a.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release with local officials.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Lakewood Woman Buried by Manalapan Funeral Home in Stranger’s Clothes and Wrong Cemetery
This is a crazy and unbelievable mistake. As reported by NJ.com this is one of the worst things that a grieving family could experience. Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels of Manalapan is being sued by the family of Janet Kay, who was not only buried in the wrong cemetery, but she was also dressed in someone else’s clothes.
Monmouth County, NJ Prosecutor’s ask for your help solving three separate homicides
There are three homicide investigations in Monmouth County that have slowed down a bit as police search for who did took the lives of these three men. In hopes of finding these men, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office is turning to you to help them gather information that can identify those responsible for these murders so law enforcement can make arrests.
Central Jersey murder drama returns to the scene of the crime 100 years later
In 1922, near the banks of the Raritan River, a small-city priest and a choir singer were slaughtered in an unsolved double homicide. Incompetent cops, political operatives and the poorest and most powerful families in New Jersey were all swallowed in the circus that followed. Thinkery & Verse, working with...
Former Aberdeen, NJ Police Officer sentenced for tampering with evidence twice at ATPD
A former police officer in Aberdeen Township has received a jail sentence after he was found to have tampered with evidence on two separate occasions. The details from the case and sentence were announced by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said that 35-year-old Philip...
ocscanner.news
BERKELEY: MOTORCYCLIST KILLED IN ACCIDENT ON PINEWALD-KESWICK ROAD
On August 30th, 2022 at approximately 5:11 PM officers responded to 804 Pinewald-Keswick Rd for a report of a motor vehicle crash with a motorcyclist down into the woods. This crash involved two vehicles. Officers arrived on scene and began performing life saving measures along with Berkeley EMS and Robert...
