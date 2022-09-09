Read full article on original website
Hillary Clinton fondly recalls time spent with Queen Elizabeth II
"I admired her devotion to duty and her sense of obligation to the people of her nation," she said.
Russia under threat as Ukraine redefines victory
Ukrainian forces have swept through key parts of formerly occupied territory, severing key Russian supply lines and bringing the front line close to Donetsk, which Russia has occupied since 2014. Ukraine's chief commander, Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhnyy, said the armed forces had regained control of more than 1,000 square miles in...
King Charles, William and Harry to accompany Queen’s coffin to Westminster Hall – live updates
Ceremonial procession to see senior royals following coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to Westminster Hall for four-day lying in state
Queen Elizabeth II's death is renewing interest in British memorabilia in Hong Kong
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has sparked a wave of nostalgia and renewed interest in British memorabilia in Hong Kong, where emotions still linger toward U.K. rule.
How will flights be disrupted during the Queen’s procession and funeral?
London Heathrow airport is warning of disruption for nearly two hours on Wednesday as the late Queen’s coffin is moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.The aim is to “ensure silence over central London” as the procession moves.The UK’s busiest airport says there will be “further changes to the Heathrow operation on Monday 19 September” – the day of the funeral.In addition, the Scottish airline Loganair says it will not operate flights during the funeral.What is happening today?At 2.22pm, the Queen’s coffin will begin its journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall – a journey of about one mile through...
Prepare for Putin’s exit? Not yet.
With help from Lawrence Ukenye, Lara Seligman and Daniel Lippman. Ukraine’s stunning military advance over the weekend has led to some excitable talk around town, with some pointing me to a talker of a piece by the Atlantic’s ANNE APPLEBAUM. “We must expect that a Ukrainian victory, and...
Queen funeral - latest: Harry and William to join Charles in coffin procession to Westminster Hall
Prince Harry and Prince William will walk alongside their father, King Charles III, today as they will follow the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state.After being laid overnight in the Bow Room — the same room in the palace’s west wing used by the Queen to host world leaders — the monarch will depart her longstanding home in London for a final time in a procession due to begin at 2.22pm on Wednesday.The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Buckingham Palace from St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on...
The queen's death opens the floodgates on self-rule campaigns
When Queen Elizabeth took the throne at the tender age of 25, the sun was only just beginning to set on the British Empire. Now, as she is laid to rest, the monarchy’s dominion is less vast and the allegiance of her subjects more voluntary — but it is still globe-spanning. At her death, Queen Elizabeth was the head of state in 15 countries and the ceremonial head of the much wider Commonwealth, presiding over 2.5 billion people from Canada to Australia, Jamaica to Ghana, Pakistan to Fiji.
The Capitol Hill trade policy cleanup
With help from Doug Palmer, Ari Hawkins and Sarah Anne Aarup. — House lawmakers are back in D.C. this week, which means it’s time to get to work cleaning up the trade policy mess they created to pass the CHIPS for America Act over the summer. — The EU...
PRO Act allies stick Senate battlegrounds in their crosshairs
FIRST IN SHIFT: The coalition of unions, green groups and other progressive organizations that have been pushing to pass the Protecting the Right to Organize Act will formally launch a new campaign this week focused on Senate battleground states ahead of the midterm elections, its members tell Eleanor. Their hope:...
A looming strike could derail the fall campaign
PRESSURE COOKER — The looming possibility of a national rail strike is bad news for an already fragile economy. And it’s especially bad for Democrats. Democrats have scored some wins as of late, but an economic shock like this one — an industry estimate projects a railroad shutdown could cost $2 billion a day, threatening recovering U.S. supply chains — could put a big damper on the party’s rebounding November prospects.
Congress puts Twitter, social media platforms in the hot seat
— Former and current representatives from Twitter and other social media platforms will be grilled on data security and other issues at multiple Senate hearings this week. HAPPY MONDAY, and welcome to Morning Cybersecurity! I’m your host, Maggie Miller, and Eric Geller and I will be subbing in for John Sakellariadis while he’s out for his wedding and honeymoon. The whole cyber and tech team sends their best wishes!
The bell tolls for Ether miners
Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
The quick take on Canada's new Conservative leader
Here's what you need to know about Pierre Poilievre.
UK inflation eases to 9.9% but remains close to 40-year high – business live
Inflation eases because of a fall in petrol and diesel prices while food prices rise at fastest rate since mid-2008, driven by milk, cheese and eggs
Government urged to cancel ‘ludicrous’ parliamentary recess to pass urgent energy bill measures
The government has been urged to cancel a "ludicrous" parliamentary recess and recall MPs to work so that they can pass energy bill measures before prices rise in October.Businesses in sectors like hospitality and manufacturing have warned they could go out of business this autumn due to soaring prices without urgent government assistance.The government has pledged to help – but in contrast to its plan for households, support for businesses will require parliamentary time so that fresh legislation can be brought in.Yet parliamentary business has been suspended following the death of the Queen, and this break is expected to dovetail...
Roadside bomb claimed by Pakistan Taliban kills eight in northwest
A bomb killed the former head of a pro-government militia and seven others in northwestern Pakistan, officials said Wednesday, in an attack claimed by the local Taliban. The attack was claimed by the outlawed Tehreek–e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who said Khan was involved in the killing their members.
No good outcomes in latest Armenia-Azerbaijan fighting
With help from Lawrence Ukenye, Lili Bayer and Daniel Lippman. Two years ago, the frozen conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over a long-disputed territory turned hot, leading to thousands dead and more regional power for Baku. Now there’s renewed fighting, this time featuring direct attacks on Armenia proper by Azerbaijani forces — threatening the lives of many still reeling from the last battle and giving Russian President VLADIMIR PUTIN a new headache.
The superbugs are coming — oh wait, they’re here.
WASHINGTON NEEDS TO GET SERIOUS ABOUT SUPERBUGS — Covid-19 has made a lot of things about public health worse, and antimicrobial resistance is no exception. In 2019, more than a million people worldwide died from drug-resistant infections, according to The Lancet, and that was before the pandemic. In 2020, drug-resistant hospital-onset infections spiked 15 percent in the U.S. alone, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates.
‘They were in a sad state’: Ukraine forces find Russians in retreat
Some of the Russian forces driven out of Ukraine’s Kharkiv region have fled back across the border, although the elite tank regiment tasked to carry out the first strike against Nato and defend Moscow has stopped its retreat at Donetsk. The Kremlin’s main stronghold in the northwest has fallen, the route to Donbas reclaimed by Ukraine. The Russian troops left in the eastern and southern front in Ukraine are battered, “degraded” in military parlance, and morale is low. The sweeping gains made by Ukrainian forces have led to more than 6,000 square kilometres (2,300 square miles) of territory being recovered...
