The Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class has a refresh in the works. The example in these photos gets a workout around the Nürburgring for some testing. As the camouflage indicates, Mercedes is not making significant changes to the revised GLA. The design revisions consist of an updated grille and new taillights. The small tweaks are allegedly because the automaker is preparing for a new generation of the little crossover riding on the MMA platform, rather than the current MFA underpinnings. It doesn't make financial sense to make a big investment into a vehicle that has bigger changes on the horizon.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO