Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
Spy Shots: An Early Look At The New Honda Transalp 750 ADV
After what seems like an eternity of rumors, the much-awaited Honda Transalp 750 has been spotted doing rounds in the Swiss Alps during a promotional video shoot. The spy shots reveal a production-ready motorcycle and come just after the company filed a trademark for the XL750 Transalp name in Japan—all hinting at an imminent unveiling.
Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class Renderings Preview Sleek Luxury Sedan
There has been no shortage of Mercedes-Benz E-Class spy shots. The automaker is readying a complete redesign of the model, but we haven’t seen much of it. Camouflage and cladding have hidden its new design, although we don’t expect the vehicle to receive a substantial styling change. Instead, the E-Class will likely receive an evolutionary design update, and new, unofficial renderings from Kolesa.ru preview what the model could look like when it debuts.
2024 BMW M5 Shows Front Bumper In New Spy Photos
BMW is currently testing different prototypes of the overhauled 5 Series family around Europe including at least a few M5 trial vehicles making evaluations around the Old continent. Our professional photographers have already caught some of them on the road and today we have a new batch of spy photos, showing a fully camouflaged test car revealing some new design details.
Next-Generation Skoda Kodiaq Spied For The First Time As Test Mule
People who want the latest version of a certain vehicle have reasons to feel frustrated because an update is in almost all cases roughly three years away. If it's not a facelift, then it's the next-generation model. Case in point, Skoda unveiled the revised Kodiaq in April 2021 and these new spy shots are showing the Czech marque has already started testing the second-gen model out on the open road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2024 VW Tiguan Rendering Takes After Latest Spy Shots
Originally launched in 2007, the Tiguan has been a veritable cash cow for Volkswagen and is currently gearing up for a third generation expected to arrive later in 2023. The future compact crossover was spotted recently hiding its production body for the first time, signaling the hugely popular C-segment model has entered the next stage of development. Based on those spy shots, an independent artist has speculatively rendered the revamped model.
Pagani Utopia Revealed: 864 HP, 7-Speed Manual, First New Model in Over Decade
PaganiHoracio Pagani knows electrified supercars are common nowadays. He also doesn't care.
Final Ferrari Purosangue Teaser Video Shows Off Its V12 Engine
The Ferrari Purosangue debuts tomorrow, but the Italian automaker has at least one final teaser to show us before the big reveal. The new video clip, posted to the company’s social media pages, doesn’t reveal much of the car, but it does provide a glimpse at the red, Ferrari-branded V12 engine that will power it.
Tesla Model 3 Drag Races Charger Hellcat, Mustang In Close Battles
Fear not, internal combustion fans. This isn't a video featuring an electric car putting gasoline engines to shame. There are three drag races in this single clip, all featuring a Tesla Model 3. The racing action is close, and it includes some proper modern muscle against the future of motoring. In short, it's just a great racing video for folks who love racing. And since you're reading Motor1.com, we suspect that means you.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BMW XM Video Teaser Confirms It Debuts September 27
In a new teaser for the BMW XM, the brand confirms that the upcoming performance crossover debuts on September 27 at 6:01 PM EDT. The accompanying video also provides a brief chance to hear the vehicle rev. The teaser video offers another look at the XM's illuminated grille outline, running...
BMW Promises 30 Percent More Range With New Round Battery Cells
BMW is busy working on its next-generation electric vehicles, which will begin arriving in the middle of the decade. Part of what the automaker calls Neue Klasse (New Class) – a new platform and family of new technologies – are new batteries that are going to offer up to 30 percent more range compared to BMW’s today models. We’ll talk about the numbers in a minute but first, let’s see the company’s new battery tech.
2023 Lexus RX First Drive Review: Boring No More
One could argue that Lexus invented the luxury crossover segment with the original RX 300, a spacious, two-row SUV that had all the quality and comfort one would expect of the brand. But ever since that original 1998 model, the nameplate has become the archetype of a mobile appliance, something that’s dependable and user-friendly but never exciting.
Former Ferrari, McLaren Designer Quite Likes The Hyundai Vision 74
Frank Stephenson, the former McLaren and Ferrari designer, is back with a new season of his YouTube series in which he discusses the designs of new products from the automotive industry. For the first video of September of 2022, Stephenson has a little surprise for his loyal fans as he is now filming in a new virtual studio where he sits next to the car and talks about its styling features. The first model the Morocco-born designer talks about in this new arrangement is the Hyundai N Vision 74.
Rolls-Royce Spectre Spied Inside And Out While Lapping The Nurburgring
Development of the luxury EV continues. It's been a minute since we saw a Rolls-Royce Spectre prototype in the wild. The luxury brand still has vehicles wrapped in a text-laden camouflage that certainly draws attention, not that the massive coupe would go unnoticed with any wrap while turning laps on the Nürburgring.
Mercedes GLA-Class Facelift Spied Lapping The Nurburgring
The Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class has a refresh in the works. The example in these photos gets a workout around the Nürburgring for some testing. As the camouflage indicates, Mercedes is not making significant changes to the revised GLA. The design revisions consist of an updated grille and new taillights. The small tweaks are allegedly because the automaker is preparing for a new generation of the little crossover riding on the MMA platform, rather than the current MFA underpinnings. It doesn't make financial sense to make a big investment into a vehicle that has bigger changes on the horizon.
Bugatti Centodieci Looks Sensational In Silver Next To EB110 SS
There are only ten Bugatti Centodieci to be made in the world. The launch vehicle came in white, while the first customer car was finished in blue – the same hue that the EB110 had before. Now, the latest customer car has been revealed by Bugatti with a silver paint job – and it looks absolutely stunning while standing next to an EB110 Supersport in the same color.
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition Celebrates The Iconic Off-Roader
There are few long-lasting iconic cars still in production, and the Defender is certainly one of them. Land Rover introduced the Series I at the Amsterdam Motor Show back in 1948, which means the off-roader will be celebrating its 75th anniversary next year. To mark the upcoming important milestone, the British marque owned by Tata Motors is launching a limited-run model available in the two-door 90 and four-door 110 flavors, but not the new 130.
Mustang Cobra Jet Faces Challenger Hellcat, Older 'Stangs At Drag Strip
We've seen plenty of drag racing videos featuring Ford Mustangs, but it's not often we see a Cobra Jet in action. You won't find a new Mustang Cobra Jet at dealerships, nor will you see one on the road. That is, you won't see one legally, as Ford builds these special Mustangs specifically for drag racing.
Porsche Roof Tent Turns Sports Cars Into Campers With OEM Quality
Some things in life go hand in hand like vans and camping in the wild. The same can’t be said about sports cars, which are primarily used on tracks, at supercar meetings, and at enthusiasts' gatherings. With Porsche’s new roof tent, however, performance machines such as the 911 can be taken to campsites and used as campers.
Audi R8 Electric Successor Coming In 2025 On Porsche Platform: Report
Audi sold fewer than 100 R8 E-Tron units, deciding to end production of the €1-million electric supercar after only one year. Needless to say, the Four Rings are hoping the already confirmed all-electric successor to today's naturally aspirated V10 machine will perform better when it arrives in the following years. In a new report, Autocar has it on good authority the EV is currently in development and will be out by the middle of the decade.
Road & Track
Chrysler Is Once Again Building a Performance Car
Ever since the Pacifica minivan debuted back in 2016, Chrysler has been in a bit of a new product lull. That is officially going to change on September 13th however, as an “extremely limited production” vehicle is slated to arrive just in time for the Detroit Auto Show. Thanks to some clever detectives online, it’s all but confirmed that said vehicle will be a high-performance variant of the ever-present Chrysler 300.
Motor1.com
Miami, FL
34K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.https://www.motor1.com
Comments / 0