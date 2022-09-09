Read full article on original website
Carol Noriega
4d ago
I love my grandson so very much it breaks my heart that I can't hug him, or hear talk to me. The worst thing is knowing someone knows what is going on and where he is and they are not telling Why would anyone put his family through this. it hurts so much. So this event is to help us raise money so that we can find out DJ. So come on out and help us find David.
Free workshop to help parents of children with behavioral health issues offered in Jefferson City
The nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization is offering a free six-week education program in Jefferson City for parents and caregivers of youth experiencing behavioral health symptoms. The NAMI Basics program, taught by National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), starts Thursday, September 15 at Building Community Bridges (BCB) in...
Enjoy a Spirited Good Time in Callaway County
Fall is always a great time to visit Fulton and Callaway County, but it’s especially fun around Halloween. Young or old, big or small, we have spirited fun for all. Shryock’s Callaway Farms, located between Columbia and Kingdom City, offers a 16-acre corn maze, pumpkins, campfires, a jumping pillow and more. The Shryock family has been farming northern Callaway County for five generations and are excited to host public and private guests every weekend from September 16 - November 6. Fridays & Saturdays, 12 - 9 p.m. Sundays, 12 - 6 p.m.
Rolla police looking for burglars who stole from gun store
Police officers in Rolla are on the lookout for two suspects who broke into a gun store. The Rolla Police Department says officers were called to PCA guns in the 1700 block of North Bishop Avenue Sunday evening. When they arrived on scene, they reviewed surveillance footage that showed two suspects had forced their way into the store, stole several guns and fled the scene on foot.
Charges dropped in Bagnall Dam strip killing
A biker accused in the death of a man from a rival gang sees charges against him dropped. Tonka Ponder was facing felony assault charges in the fatal shooting outside a Bagnall Dam strip bar last summer. Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson, who’s the special prosecutor in the case, isn’t saying why charges were dropped.
Police identify man whose body was found under Lake of the Ozarks dock
Police on Monday identified the man whose body was pulled from underneath an Osage Beach dock last week. The post Police identify man whose body was found under Lake of the Ozarks dock appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PUBLIC MEETINGS SCHEDULED AT SEVERAL MISSOURI STATE PARKS AND HISTORIC SITES
Team members from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend informational meetings throughout the state to provide their input and comments and to ask questions about the park and its operations. The meeting locations and times are as follows:. · Bothwell Lodge State Historic Site Open House, 1-2 p.m.,...
Autopsy scheduled today for human remains found under Osage Beach dock last week
An autopsy is scheduled today for a body found underneath a boat dock at the Lake of the Ozarks last week. The Osage Beach Police Department confirms the autopsy will be conducted today in Springfield. The body was found on the morning of September 8 near Osage Beach Parkway in...
Accident on 1-70 East just ahead of St. Charles Road exit
One lane of Interstate 70 eastbound is closed following a two vehicle crash just before the St. Charles Road exit in Columbia. According to MoDot the crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. Traffic was backed up to the I-70/U.S. 63 Connector in Columbia at 7:45 p.m. The cause of the...
PHOTOS: Steel gorilla on a steel horse at Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — The Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest kicks off Wednesday, but early birds can already take a look at a unique sculpture celebrating the event. It’s a life-size stainless steel sculpture of a gorilla riding a motorcycle outside of the Osage Beach Harley Davidson. Before you ask — yes, the […]
Car-semi crash near Fortuna sends KC woman to hospital with serious injuries
A Kansas City woman suffers serious injuries when the car she’s riding in sideswipes a semi in Moniteau County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident happened Tuesday evening on Highway 5, just north of Fortuna. April Stillman, 31, of KC, was riding with George Simon, 39, also of KC, when Simon attempted to pass the semi, only to discover oncoming traffic. When Simon attempted to swerve back into his lane, he struck the semi’s driver side. Simon’s car then traveled off the road and overturned.
Detectives identify body found underneath boat dock at Lake of the Ozarks
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators identified the body of a man found underneath a dock at Lake of the Ozarks. Police found the body of Christopher Don Williams, of Osage Beach, Mo., on September 8 at a boat dock off Osage Beach Parkway. The family reported Williams missing on August 17 after he walked away from a job site.
Christian County woman seriously injured in Benton County crash
A Christian County woman is seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Mary Lee, 54, of Oldfield, was driving on Honeycut Road, about 20 miles south of Warsaw, Friday afternoon, when she ran off the side of the road and overturned. Lee was thrown from her SUV.
Body found in Lake of the Ozarks last week identified as Osage Beach man
The body found underneath an Osage Beach boat dock has been identified. The Osage Beach Police Department reports the body has been identified as Christopher Williams, 36, of Osage Beach. Williams was reported missing on August 17 after his family and co-workers hadn’t seen him in a few days after he walked away from a job site where he was working.
Callaway County farmer embraces drone technology to leave a smaller footprint
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources recognizes a Callaway County farmer for leaving a smaller carbon footprint by embracing innovative measures. Governor Mike Parson recognized New Bloomfield farmer Thomas Stuart on Tuesday for participating in Energize Missouri Agriculture, a $3 million energy efficiency cost-share grant program. Stuart received the most...
Gasconade County man seriously injured in motorcycle crash near Bland
A Gasconade County man is seriously injured in a motorcycle crash just west of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Joshua Johnson, 41, of Bland, was riding his bike on Highway Y, about seven miles west of Bland, last night, when he lost control of the bike. The bike overturned.
Jefferson City man will spend next 10 years in federal prison
A Jefferson City man will spend the next 10 years in a federal prison on drug and weapon charges. Mark Moots, 38, was sentenced Monday. He previously pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.
Lebanon man will face the death penalty for gruesome murder last year
The state of Missouri files notice that it will be seeking the death penalty against a Dallas County man accused of a grisly murder. It was last Tuesday, September 6, when the state filed their intent against James Phelps of Lebanon. He’s charged with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, and abandonment of a corpse in the death of Cassidy Rainwater.
Two Injured in Cole County Crash
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday morning in Cole County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2002 Mazda 626, driven by 25-year-old Robert T. Goodwin of Jefferson City, was on Route U, when a westbound 2013 Dodge Dart, driven by a 17-year-old female from Tipton, failed to yield to the Mazda and struck it. Both vehicles traveled off the westbound lanes of US 50 and came to rest facing south just after 10 a.m. (just south of Centertown).
Updated: Boone County man dies by electrocution following crash
Update: The man who died has been identified as Andrew Moss, 22, of Hallsville. A 22-year-old man from Hallsville dies early this morning after he comes in contact with a downed powerline. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says it was called around 1:30 a.m. to an area west of Ashland...
Miller County man linked to murder of Columbia man heads to trial next month
The case of a Miller County man accused of assisting with the murder of a Columbia man three years will proceed to trial. Daniel Cole, 58, of Kaiser, is charged with abandonment of a corpse in the 2019 murder of Aaron Brantley, 41. On Tuesday, Miller County judge Kenneth Hayden ruled Cole’s case will begin October 31.
