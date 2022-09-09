Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSH TitsworthJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
Focused on Mississippi: Granny Midwives
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dr. Alferdteen Harrison is a retired history professor and co-founder of the Smith-Robertson Museum in Jackson. “Retired” is the only proper word for her if that means being freed up from work to tackle other projects. Because that’s what she has done. Either she has found them, or as in the […]
Mississippi Insight for Sept. 11, 2022: Horhn and Johnson
City, state and federal authorities talk financing options for ending Jackson's chronic water problems. And two local newsmakers offer their perspectives on the emergency: Sen. John Horhn from Jackson and former mayor Harvey Johnson.
WAPT
Mississippi couple gets surprise of a lifetime
FLOWOOD, Miss. — A Mississippi couple got the surprise of a lifetime. The Defiantly Hopeful Foundation and Mississippi Reproductive Medicine surprised Christopher and Hannah Maddox with a $20,000 grant to help them pay for in vitro fertilization treatment. The couple said they are beyond overjoyed to receive such a...
WLBT
Cracker Barrel on I-55N temporarily closes due to Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The ongoing water crisis in Jackson has caused a popular southern food chain to temporarily close its doors. The Cracker Barrel on I-55 North told WLBT it was a tough call to make. “Due to the ongoing water crisis in the area, we have made the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
panolian.com
Body found on Ole Miss beach identified
A body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps. Dispatchers notified deputies the afternoon of Sept. 9 of a call from a person camping at the state park, who reported seeing a person lying face down in an area known locally as the Ole Miss beach, located just southeast of the main beach at the lower lake.
WLBT
MS National Guard members take on unique mission in the Capital City
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves activated the MS National Guard to take on a mission unlike any other in the state. They are on the front lines of the Capital City’s water crisis. Men and women from across the state are serving their fellow man in a...
Vicksburg man charged with murder in Texas
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg man faces a murder charge in Dallas, Texas. Vicksburg Daily News reported Javis Dixon, 26, was arrested after a shooting at Big T Plaza on Saturday, September 10. Investigators said Corderro Robinson, 36, was involved in an argument which led to the shooting. Two people were injured, and Robinson […]
WLBT
Business organization calls on the creation of a regional water authority to govern Jackson water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership is calling on the creation of a regional authority to govern Jackson’s water system. In a letter sent to local, state and Congressional leaders Tuesday, the group that represents 1,400 businesses recommended several steps to reform the city system amid an ongoing water crisis that left tens of thousands of customers without water earlier this month.
RELATED PEOPLE
Woman charged thousands by MS movers; now they’re charged with embezzlement
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– It took three years for police to build their case, but they say they were able to finally bust a moving company owner for allegedly scamming his customers. Shannon Leggett thought she had done her research when she hired Spyder Moving Services earlier this year to help with a move from Memphis […]
‘This is racism — environmental racism at its finest’
The Michigan head of one of the nation’s prominent civil rights organizations told the Advance this week that water quality challenges that have affected mid-sized cities such as Flint, Benton Harbor and now Jackson, Miss., are the cause of “white flight and corporate disinvestment.” “There is an overall issue that this country hasn’t been able […] The post ‘This is racism — environmental racism at its finest’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Opinion | Southern Heritage Classic: In jeopardy because JSU’s Deion Sanders doesn’t care? | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Now that another glorious Southern Heritage Classic is in the books, all the talk post-game, and pre-game for that matter, has been on what many believe is the classic’s uncertain future. And it’s because Jackson State University, one of the two schools involved, intends to make last weekend’s game its last.
Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi for Sept. 9-11
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 9-11) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: 6th Annual Richland Ranger Fall Carnival – Friday & Saturday – Richland Enjoy rides, games, funnel cakes and more while […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Louisiana rape suspect arrested at Jackson hotel
Warning: A picture in this article may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a Louisiana rape suspect on Monday. According to Officer Sam Brown, 23-year-old Ramon Stevenson was hiding out in Jackson at a local hotel. Warrants were issued for Stevenson from Lincoln Parish. Brown […]
WLBT
City of Brandon names new police chief
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Brandon named a new police chief on Tuesday. The city’s Board of Alderman approved the hiring of Wayne Dearman. He replaces retiring Chief William Thompson. Thompson dedicated 27 years of service to his career in law enforcement, with nine of those years...
thelocalvoice.net
U.S. Attorney: Oxford Woman Stole Millions From Mississippi State Sorority
An Oxford woman stole $2.9 million from a Mississippi State University sorority, according to court records from the Northern District of Mississippi. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District is sentencing Betty Jane Cadle, 75, for diverting money from the Delta Omega Chapter House Corporation for the Kappa Delta Sorority to her personal bank accounts and business between 2012 and September 2019.
Phys.org
Jackson water issues result of environmental racism, expert says
While water pressure has been restored in Jackson, Miss., the water is still not safe to drink and a boil order remains in effect. The ongoing issues are a result of years of neglect and of environmental racism, said an expert at Washington University in St. Louis. "When local government...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLBT
National R&B Hall of Fame to open in Mississippi Delta
MARKS, Miss. (WMC) - More than 50 years after its inception, The National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame is set to open its doors. A groundbreaking for the R&B Hall of Fame is set for Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. in Marks, Mississippi. Plans for the hall of fame...
WLBT
Developers discuss creating a trail through Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the last 20 years, urban designer Ryan Gravel has been working to connect 45 neighborhoods in Atlanta with a trail — but one that also stimulates economic growth. Now, he’s giving his opinion on how Jackson could do a similar project. “There’s a...
Football fans traveling Mississippi ‘s I-55 could experience delays because of emergency bridge repair work
Football fans traveling to Oxford and to Memphis will likely face travel delays because of an interstate closure Saturday. Ole Miss fans traveling to Oxford and Jackson State fans traveling to Memphis should be aware of the closure and detours, officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation said. MDOT officials...
Jackson residents to see increase in garbage rates
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson residents will pay more for garbage collection and disposal, even though the Jackson City Council will not pay Richard’s Disposal for its service. The Northside Sun reported the fee for residential garbage collection and disposal is $37 a month as of August 5, which is an increase of $16.20 from […]
Comments / 0