Read full article on original website
Related
wnmufm.org
Production resumes at Indiana refinery shutdown after fire
WHITING, IN (AP)— Regular production has resumed at a northwest Indiana refinery that was shut down last month following an electrical fire. The Northwest Indiana Times reported Monday that the crude distillation unit at the BP refinery in Whiting along Lake Michigan has restarted. Repairs — including restoration of the refinery’s five boilers, steam power and electrical utilities — were completed last week. Utilities were temporarily lost following the August 24 fire.
wnmufm.org
Authorities rename 28 Wisconsin sites to remove racist word
GREEN BAY, WI (AP)— The government has renamed more than two dozen lakes and other sites on federal land in Wisconsin to remove a racist term for a Native American woman. The changes announced Thursday capped a nearly yearlong process that began when Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, an American Indian, took office in 2021 and worked to remove the offensive word from the names of nearly 650 peaks, lakes, streams and other places nationwide.
wnmufm.org
CCI, USW agree on contract
CLEVELAND, OH— Cleveland Cliffs has reached a tentative agreement with the United Steelworkers Union on a new contract. The 47-month contract covers about 2,000 employees—including Negaunee Local 2950—at its mining and pelletizing facilities in the Upper Peninsula and Northern Minnesota. The current agreement, which includes workers at...
wnmufm.org
Gov. Whitmer announces support from new Republican group
LANSING, MI (MPRN)— A new Michigan Republican group made up of a former party leader, an ex-congressperson, and previous state lawmakers is throwing its support behind Michigan’s Democratic governor. Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s re-election campaign said Monday that over 150 people are part of Republicans for Whitmer. Jim...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnmufm.org
Public comments in St. Ignace on Line 5 tunnel
ST. IGNACE, MI (MPRN)— Federal officials with the Army Corps of Engineers took public comment last week on a proposed tunnel beneath the Straits of Mackinac. The tunnel would contain Enbridge Energy’s “Line 5,” replacing the 69-year-old dual pipelines that run along the lakebed carrying crude oil and natural gas liquids.
wnmufm.org
Two state parks to make fall colors visible to people with colorblindness
ANN ARBOR, MI (MPRN)— For some state park visitors, the fall colors this year are going to be a completely new experience. John Pepin is with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. He says some people are unable to enjoy the experience of seeing the gold, red, and orange hues of fall.
wnmufm.org
MPSC to inform, help residents with energy costs in Marquette
MARQUETTE, MI— The Michigan Public Service Commission is hosting an energy assistance fair and listening session in Marquette next week. MPSC staff and representatives from state and local agencies will be at the Marquette Commons September 20 from 4-7 p.m. The fair will provide information about assistance for utility...
Comments / 0