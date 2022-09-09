Gregory Jones, MD, has joined the team of family medicine and addiction medicine providers at Upper Great Lakes Marquette Family Health Center (UGL). Dr. Jones earned his Bachelor of Science in Nutritional Science and his Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry Degrees from Michigan State University in Lansing, Michigan in 2013 and then went on to complete his Doctor of Medicine degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit, Michigan in 2018. Following this, Dr. Jones completed his Family Medicine Residency at the University of Utah Department of Family and Preventive Medicine in Salt Lake City, Utah.

