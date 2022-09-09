Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Jean Kay's Pasties closing shop in Michigan's Upper Peninsula after 47 years
MARQUETTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Jean Kay's Pasties in Marquette is closing after 47 years. Owner Brian is retiring at the end of the year, giving customers a few more months to get their pasty fix before the doors close for good. Jean Kay's will close at 6 p.m. Dec....
radioresultsnetwork.com
Upper Peninsula Family Health Center Adds New Doctor
Gregory Jones, MD, has joined the team of family medicine and addiction medicine providers at Upper Great Lakes Marquette Family Health Center (UGL). Dr. Jones earned his Bachelor of Science in Nutritional Science and his Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry Degrees from Michigan State University in Lansing, Michigan in 2013 and then went on to complete his Doctor of Medicine degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit, Michigan in 2018. Following this, Dr. Jones completed his Family Medicine Residency at the University of Utah Department of Family and Preventive Medicine in Salt Lake City, Utah.
WLUC
Dental center celebrates, smiles at grand opening in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - My Community Dental Centers opened its new location on Washington St. Monday. To celebrate, the office held a ribbon-cutting ceremony. In attendance were employees, community members, and elected officials. My Community Dental Centers says dental care is especially important in rural communities. “Typically, in rural areas,...
Propane prices, electricity rates: U.P. residents invited to share energy concerns
MARQUETTE, MI – Michigan’s Upper Peninsula residents will get a chance to tell state officials about their energy concerns during a public event Sept. 20, 2022, in Marquette. The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) will host an energy assistance fair for U.P. residents, along with customer listening sessions...
wnmufm.org
NMU announces schedule for presidential candidates
MARQUETTE, MI— The result of an extensive national search for the next president of Northern Michigan University has produced four candidates who will be visiting Northern’s campus between September 15 and 22. Each candidate will be on campus for two days of sessions with a wide variety of...
wnmufm.org
MPSC to inform, help residents with energy costs in Marquette
MARQUETTE, MI— The Michigan Public Service Commission is hosting an energy assistance fair and listening session in Marquette next week. MPSC staff and representatives from state and local agencies will be at the Marquette Commons September 20 from 4-7 p.m. The fair will provide information about assistance for utility...
WLUC
Michigan National Guard carries out exercises near Republic
REPUBLIC, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan National Guard soldiers performed exercises this weekend at a park in Republic. The 1431st National Guard Engineer Company is at Horseshoe Lake Campground. From watercraft usage to chemical decontamination, guardsmen were put to the test throughout the weekend. Despite the rainy conditions on Friday and...
WLUC
5th annual Crafty Flea Market held at Lake Antoine Campground
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The 5th annual Crafty Flea Market was held in Iron Mountain Saturday. Seventy-five vendors packed the area to sell their treasures at the Lake Antoine Campground. Vendors offered a variety of crafts, homemade goods, and other items. Organizers said turnout was good, although some shoppers...
UPMATTERS
When could it snow in the UP?
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Alongside a new football season and getting in the routine of a new school year, the last few weeks of summer usher in the creeping thought in the back of your head: How soon am I going to have to shovel again?. For most of...
UPMATTERS
Ishpeming switching traffic pattern for portion of Main St.
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The City of Ishpeming has announced a notice of traffic change affecting a section of Main Street in the city. The city says the section of Main Street running between Canda Street and Euclid Street will be changed from a one-way to two-way street beginning on Monday, October, 3, 2022.
WLUC
New health care coverage option opens in Marquette, offers alternative to traditional health insurance
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette gained a new direct primary care option with a different guide for pricing Monday. North Country Health offers an alternative to traditional health insurance coverage — one in which patients pay a flat monthly fee to access services and medication. “There are a lot...
wnmufm.org
Traffic signal upgrades slated for Escanaba
ESCANABA, MI— The Michigan Department of Transportation will be upgrading the traffic signals on US-2/US-41/M-35 at Danforth Road in Escanaba Tuesday. Crews will be installing new traffic detection cameras to improve intersection operations. Beginning around 11 a.m., the southbound/westbound US-2 right-turn lane onto Danforth Road will be closed. It will reopen when work is completed later Tuesday afternoon.
WLUC
UP Brewing Company gets cashed mobbed by Accelerate UP
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. brewery got mobbed Thursday. Accelerate U.P. is revamping its cash mob program. A cash mob is an event where community members get together and spend money at one business. The lucky establishment this time was Upper Peninsula Brewing Company. People crammed into the brewery in support of the business. Accelerate U.P. says cash mobs encourage people to shop local and show off small businesses.
