Daly City, CA

UPDATE: CHP officer, two others injured in Highway 280 wrong-way DUI crash in Daly City

By CBS San Francisco
 5 days ago

DALY CITY -- A California Highway Patrol officer and two others were injured early Friday in a wrong-way DUI crash on I-280 in Daly City.

According to the CHP, officers from both Redwood City and San Francisco stations responded to multiple 911 calls around 4 a.m. reporting a silver Honda traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-280 in the vicinity of SR-92.

The officers initiated a traffic break at Serramonte Boulevard in order to slow traffic and protect other motorists from the wrong-way driver.

A CHP patrol vehicle with its lights and siren activated, encountered the wrong-way vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed just north of Hickey Boulevard.

The driver of the Honda ignored the officers and attempted to drive past the patrol vehicle.

That's when the officers intentionally placed the patrol vehicle in the path of the wrong-way driver. The resulting crash caused injuries to one CHP officer, one citizen and the wrong-way driver.

Following the crash, the wrong-way driver was arrested for felony DUI.

The suspect was being treated at a local hospital for injuries he sustained in the crash. Following medical treatment, he will be booked at the San Mateo County Jail for charges that include felony DUI causing injury and felony driving the wrong-way causing injury.

