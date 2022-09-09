'Welcome Home'? Seattle vs. Denver GAMEDAY: Russell Wilson Returns

After 10 years of leading Seattle to success, will the Seahawks spoil Wilson's welcome-home party?

The Seattle Seahawks kick off their 2022 NFL season against the Denver Broncos and a familiar face from Lumen Field on Monday night. The primetime showdown features veteran quarterback Russell Wilson in his first game since being traded to Denver, facing his former team in his former home .

After 10 years of leading Seattle to success, will the Seahawks spoil Wilson's welcome-home party?

Geno Smith takes over at quarterback for Seattle, Rashaad Penny begins his first year as Seattle's full-time starte r, as receiver duo DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett try to lead Seattle into a new era.

Seattle's defense will be tested right away with Wilson and his weapons including Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon III. The safety duo of Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams will meanwhile anchor the Seattle defense.

The 2022 Seahawks squad looks different than last season, as Seattle tries to improve on a 7-10 campaign that saw them miss the postseason. Seattle's unofficial depth chart lists three rookies as starters : Charles Cross at left tackle, Abe Lucas at right tackle and Tariq Woolen at cornerback.

RECORDS: Seattle Seahawks (0-0) vs. Denver Broncos (0-0)

ODDS: Seattle is 6.5-point underdogs to Denver.

GAME TIME: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 5:15 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Lumen Field (Seattle, WA)

TV/RADIO: ESPN/ABC, Seattle Sports 710AM • KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

THE FINAL WORD: Wilson on returning to Seattle for his first game as a Bronco :

"I was fortunate to play there for 10 years. I know they'll be rowdy," Wilson said with a smile, reflecting on the 12th Man fans. "I know they'll be excited to know that it's Monday Night Football, so it'd be a special environment. Listen, I think I gave my heart and soul every day. I know nothing less."

Follow Bri Amaranthus on Twitter and Instagram

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter .

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen .