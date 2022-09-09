ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

'Welcome Home'? Seattle vs. Denver GAMEDAY: Russell Wilson Returns

By Bri Amaranthus
All Seahawks
All Seahawks
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J0Xgx_0hobcP8C00

After 10 years of leading Seattle to success, will the Seahawks spoil Wilson's welcome-home party?

The Seattle Seahawks kick off their 2022 NFL season against the Denver Broncos and a familiar face from Lumen Field on Monday night. The primetime showdown features veteran quarterback Russell Wilson in his first game since being traded to Denver, facing his former team in his former home .

After 10 years of leading Seattle to success, will the Seahawks spoil Wilson's welcome-home party?

Geno Smith takes over at quarterback for Seattle, Rashaad Penny begins his first year as Seattle's full-time starte r, as receiver duo DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett try to lead Seattle into a new era.

Seattle's defense will be tested right away with Wilson and his weapons including Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon III. The safety duo of Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams will meanwhile anchor the Seattle defense.

The 2022 Seahawks squad looks different than last season, as Seattle tries to improve on a 7-10 campaign that saw them miss the postseason. Seattle's unofficial depth chart lists three rookies as starters : Charles Cross at left tackle, Abe Lucas at right tackle and Tariq Woolen at cornerback.

RECORDS: Seattle Seahawks (0-0) vs. Denver Broncos (0-0)

ODDS: Seattle is 6.5-point underdogs to Denver.

GAME TIME: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 5:15 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Lumen Field (Seattle, WA)

TV/RADIO: ESPN/ABC, Seattle Sports 710AM • KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

THE FINAL WORD: Wilson on returning to Seattle for his first game as a Bronco :

"I was fortunate to play there for 10 years. I know they'll be rowdy," Wilson said with a smile, reflecting on the 12th Man fans. "I know they'll be excited to know that it's Monday Night Football, so it'd be a special environment. Listen, I think I gave my heart and soul every day. I know nothing less."

Follow Bri Amaranthus on Twitter and Instagram

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter .

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
City
Denver, CO
Local
Washington Football
Local
Colorado Football
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Football
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
The Spun

Look: NFL Fan Brawl Gets Bloody On Sunday Afternoon

The Lions-Eagles game on Sunday afternoon had no shortage of fireworks and that included fan fights. Multiple brawls inside Ford Field broke out during the game, one of which showed fans having blood all over them. One video inside the dome showed a Lions fan covering his bloody nose while...
DETROIT, MI
Daily Mail

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announces safety Jamal Adams will 'have to get some work done' after being carted off in the opening game with a 'serious' knee injury against the Broncos

Following Monday night's game against the Denver Broncos, coach Pete Carroll announced that star safety Jamal Adams had suffered a serious injury to his quad. After limping to the medical tent in obvious distress Adams was taken to the locker room on a medical cart and did not return. Onlookers...
SEATTLE, WA
Daily Mail

'That's our next quarterback': Ex-Saints coach Sean Payton reveals New Orleans agonizingly missed out on drafting Patrick Mahomes before Kansas City Chiefs swooped one pick ahead

Former New Orleans head coach Sean Payton has revealed how the Saints franchise came within minutes of having Drew Brees and Patrick Mahomes in its quarterback room. Famously, the Kansas City Chiefs traded up to the tenth pick, in a trade with Buffalo, during the 2017 NFL Draft -- one spot ahead of Payton and New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rashaad Penny
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Tyler Lockett
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson reacts to rumors of him rejecting $250 million contract offer from Ravens

Although Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are not on the best of terms, they got off to a great start in the 2022 season. Baltimore took the win over the New York Jets by a score of 24-9. Even if they continue to rack up wins, Jackson’s contract situation will be under scrutiny all […] The post Lamar Jackson reacts to rumors of him rejecting $250 million contract offer from Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
AthlonSports.com

San Francisco 49ers Reportedly Signed A Veteran Running Back On Tuesday

The San Francisco 49ers need to add depth at the running back position. Starter Elijah Mitchell suffered a knee injury in the team's season opener and will be placed on the injured reserve. Fortunately, help is on the way. The 49ers are reportedly signing a veteran running back to their...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#A New Era#American Football
12up

DK Metcalf had a special message for Russell Wilson after MNF

There were thousands of people in Seattle who were showering Russell Wilson with hate during Monday Night Football. Star wide receiver DK Metcalf was not one of them. DK and Russ have a strong relationship and nothing will change that. After the Seahawks pulled off the upset win over Denver,...
SEATTLE, WA
All Seahawks

All Seahawks

Seattle, WA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

All Seahawks is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Seattle Seahawks

 https://www.si.com/nfl/seahawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy