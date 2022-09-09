Read full article on original website
Aundra Green, 65, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Aundra Green, 65, passed away August 30, 2022, with her children Michael and Aiyala by her side, at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, New York. A memorial service will be held Tuesday September 13, 2022 at one o’clock at Hart & Bruce Funeral Home in Watertown, New York.
Donna C. Traynor, 59, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Donna C. Traynor, 59, of Cross Rd Watertown NY, went to be with Jesus in Glory on Sunday, September 11, 2022. She passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loved ones. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Inc., Watertown. Born Nov 30,...
Groups clean muskie breeding ground
TOWN OF CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Getting waist deep in the waters of the St. Lawrence River in an effort to clean up an important muskie breeding ground. We went to Blind Bay to witness the efforts. “People have been fishing for, eating, and loving the muskie forever,” said...
Rose Sliwa, 89, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rose Sliwa 89, of Mustard Rd Watertown NY went to our Lord on Sept. 3rd 2022. Rose was born on January 24th, 1933 in Watertown NY to Rose and Sam Frazzitta. She attended Watertown Schools. In 1956 she married the love of her life Mitch...
Credo Foundation’s fishing tournament to be held Saturday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Credo Foundation is hosting its 6th Annual Fishing Tournament this weekend. Fund Development Director Kourtni Jones appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about it. Watch her interview above. The fishing tournament takes place on Saturday, September 17 at the Lucky...
Isabelle A. “Liz” Hyde, 86, of LaFargeville
LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Isabelle A. “Liz” Hyde, 86, LaFargeville passed away Tuesday morning, September 13, 2022, at Hospice of Jefferson County. Liz was born in Ellisburg March 11, 1936, daughter of Edmund and Annie White Parker. She attended schools in Clayton and Watertown. On July 18,...
Janet C. Zapf, 88, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Janet C. Zapf, 88, passed away at her home in Watertown Monday afternoon, September 12, 2022. Janet was born in Watertown September 19, 1933, daughter of John P. and Irene Foote FitzGerald. She was a 1951 graduate of Immaculate Heart Academy and attended Cazenovia College. On August 8, 1953 she married Walter J. Zapf, Jr. at Holy Family Church with Msgr. Albert J. Farrell officiating. Mr. Zapf died December 17, 2010.
Linda I. Unrue, 76, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Linda I. Unrue, 76, of Watertown, passed away at her home September 9, 2022. Linda was born on July 17, 1946 in Watertown, daughter of Richard and Marie (Smith) Wiest. She graduated from high school and received her Bachelor of Arts degree from SUNY Plattsburg. A marriage to Earl Ray Unrue ended in divorce. Mr Unrue died in December of 2017.
Raymond J. Diehl, 48, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Raymond J. Diehl, 48, Leray St., Watertown, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 9th, 2022 at his residence. Calling hours are Friday September 16th, 2022 from 1 pm – 3 pm at the White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South Street, Auburn, NY 13021. Local arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
Noreen Carnevale, 85, formerly of Philadelphia
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Noreen Carnevale, 85, formerly of Philadelphia, NY, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing, Massena, NY. She was born on January 4th, 1937 in the in New York City to William and Lucille Biglin Kenna. Noreen was married in 1957 to Frank Gerenser and went on to have three children. Sadly, her husband Frank passed away suddenly in 1968.
John C. Jones, 95, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John C. Jones, 95, Watertown, passed away Saturday, September 3rd, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. Calling hours are Sunday, September 18th, 2022 from 11 am – 1 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life gathering will follow the calling hours on Sunday at the Brownville American Legion, Brownville.
Sister Ronald Marie Hax, 74, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sister Ronald Marie Hax died September 11, 2022 at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse, Watertown at the age of 74. She was born, daughter of Howard Hax and Elizabeth Moore Hax. She was a graduate of Alexandria Central School, Alexandria Bay. She then graduated...
Ralph E. Taube, 90, formerly of Naumburg
CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Ralph E. Taube, 90, formerly of NYS Route 126, Naumburg, passed away on Sunday afternoon, September 11, 2022 at the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility, where he resided for the past year. He is survived by four children, James Taube (Sue) of Middletown, OH, Susan...
Rain possible this afternoon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It stayed warm and humid overnight. It will be a mild day with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-70s. There’s a 40% chance of rain for the afternoon and evening. Some downpours could be heavy. Scattered showers continue overnight. Lows will be...
Clark Henry Babcock, 98, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Clark Henry Babcock of Clayton passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, surrounded by family and friends at his home, one month shy of his 99th birthday. Clark was born October 8, 1923 in Tylerville to Jesse and Florence Babcock. He graduated from Adams Center Central...
Boonville native takes 3rd in ‘Jeopardy!’
(WWNY) - A Boonville native’s hopes of becoming the next “Jeopardy!” champion fizzled Monday night. Katherine May, who’s now a financial institution risk manager from Riverside, Illinois, came in third in the popular game show. She won $1,000, which is the standard prize for a third-place...
Your Turn: feedback on Jefferson County money & Whooville in the Harbor
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County has an incredible amount of money saved up. It’s almost $100 million. We asked you what lawmakers should do with it. Here are some of your ideas:. A mental health/substance abuse facility. Joe Martin. Pay for the kids’ lunches in the schools...
Adeline R. Smith Ormsby, 8, of Woodville
WOODVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Adeline R. Smith Ormsby, 8-year-old daughter of Jada Ormsby, passed away Sunday, September 11th, 2022 at her home in Woodville under the care of her family with the guidance of Hospice of Jefferson County. The funeral service will be private for family at the Carpenter-Stoodley...
Larry J. Compo, 67, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Larry J. Compo age 67, passed away peacefully at the Claxton Hepburn Medical Center on September 11, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements are entrusted to the Phillips Memorial Home 64 Andrews Street Massena, NY. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Full Obituary to...
Richard C. Eddy, 82, of Newton Falls
NEWTON FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Richard C. Eddy, 82, a longtime resident of Elm Street West, passed away Sunday morning, September 11, 2022 at Clifton-Fine Hospital, Star Lake. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however are incomplete at this time.
