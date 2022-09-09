ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Married at First Sight star Stacey Hampton admits her ex-fiancé funded her lavish lifestyle in resurfaced audition tape - after the bikie boss and father of her two little boys was killed in a motorbike crash

 4 days ago

Married at First Sight star Stacey Hampton admitted that her bikie former fiancé funded her lavish lifestyle in resurfaced audition tape for the reality show.

Senior Rebels boss Shane Smith, 38, was killed in a motorcycle crash in Adelaide's north-east early Wednesday morning.

The father-of-four died at the scene, despite paramedics' desperate attempts to revive him.

In the clip, Stacey, 28, was asked how she afforded the pricey Rolex watch and Givenchy purse that she was wearing.

'You might have to ask my ex' she said with a laugh, insinuating that it was purchased for her by Smith.

Elsewhere in the clip, Stacey admitted that she had 'cheated' on her ex, after he cheated on her.

'It was sort of like, how dare you do that to me, so I am going to do that to you,' she said.

Earlier this week, the former reality star paid a heartbreaking tribute to her bikie ex and hailed the father of her two sons as an amazing dad with a heart of gold.

It's the latest in a series of tragedies to hit Hampton after her father took his own life and her brother's tragic death - also in a motorcycle accident - on the day she was due to give birth.

Hampton dated Smith from the age of 19 until their split in July 2017, a month before he was convicted of bashing two nightclub bouncers.

The Rebels' Adelaide president was also the father of her two young boys Kruz and Kosta and had her name tattooed on his hand.

Hampton had remained on good terms with Smith since their separation five years ago.

'He is now at peace with his brother, mother and friends,' Hampton told Nine News.

'He was an amazing father. He adored his children and his parents. Our hearts are broken, and our lives will never be the same.

'He had a heart of gold and adored his family and friends.'

Smith described himself on his Facebook profile as 'straight up (and) loyal to those loyal to me'. He also included: 'One club one life, family is everything.'

His distraught sister was among those who laid flowers at the scene in Redwood Park on Wednesday.

Smith's passenger, a 45-year-old man who was riding on the back of the bike, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

In 2020, she defended Smith and urged society not to judge her ex on his criminal past.

'He's honestly the greatest person, and I think he's ashamed of his past,' she said in a magazine interview.

'I met him when I was really young, 19, through mutual friends, and I wasn't aware of his lifestyle, but I fell for him so quickly,' she continued.

'At the time, I didn't realise he actually had charges from ages ago that had come up, assault charges.'

Stacey, who is 11 years younger than Smith, told Daily Mail Australia in 2020 that they would 'always be each other's kryptonite'.

'Shane and I met very young, I fell hard and fast, and we will always be each other's kryptonite,' she said.

'He was always very supportive, and I had terrible post-natal depression, which is my motivation behind my charity.

'He took the kids when I was in no state to have them. I had to fix myself, and I was alone. He was great to me.

'He still emotionally supports me and my decisions, helps me with relationship advice and also looks out for me and my children's happiness.

'We still share kids' birthdays together and do lunches. We just can't be together because we argue, and we both have a lot of damage from our past, which clashes.

'It was a civil break-up. He's an amazing dad and I have no regrets.'

Hampton shared her struggles with being a young mother while Smith was behind bars in a previous interview with Daily Mail Australia.

'I fell pregnant at the age of 20 and gave birth at 21 when my partner was incarcerated,' she says.

'I had to get admitted to hospital with shingles from stress, and then I had Bell's palsy with stress whilst heavily pregnant.'

In February 2019, Smith was convicted and fined $3,500 for assaulting two bouncers outside a nightclub in Bendigo on August 6, 2017.

He narrowly avoided jail after a magistrate dismissed an affray charge because the savage beatings weren't deemed to be evoking of terror in bystanders.

Stacey rose to fame on season seven of Married At First Sight Australia in 2020, where she was paired Michael Goonan, but they split before the reunion episode.

RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Fiance#Motorbike#Two Little Boys#Birthdays#Bike#Rolex#Rebels
