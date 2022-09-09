ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Professor sues Tennessee state rep over Facebook block

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An adjunct professor at Middle Tennessee State University has filed a federal lawsuit against a state representative who blocked him on Facebook, court records show. The block came shortly after the professor called the lawmaker out for getting a Paycheck Protection Program loan. Dean Fox...
fox17.com

Nashville man charged with aggravated assault on Mt. Juliet law enforcement officers

MT. JULIET, Tenn. -- A Nashville man who escaped police custody on multiple occasions in one day is captured. Mt. Juliet police encountered someone driving recklessly, almost striking police vehicles, at 1:15 a.m. and at 8 a.m. Sunday, but officers discontinued following the Mustang due to conditions. At 3:51 p.m., police encountered the Mustang again.
