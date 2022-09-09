Read full article on original website
Related
fox17.com
Professor sues Tennessee state rep over Facebook block
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An adjunct professor at Middle Tennessee State University has filed a federal lawsuit against a state representative who blocked him on Facebook, court records show. The block came shortly after the professor called the lawmaker out for getting a Paycheck Protection Program loan. Dean Fox...
fox17.com
Nashville man charged with aggravated assault on Mt. Juliet law enforcement officers
MT. JULIET, Tenn. -- A Nashville man who escaped police custody on multiple occasions in one day is captured. Mt. Juliet police encountered someone driving recklessly, almost striking police vehicles, at 1:15 a.m. and at 8 a.m. Sunday, but officers discontinued following the Mustang due to conditions. At 3:51 p.m., police encountered the Mustang again.
fox17.com
Elite veterans, everyday Tennesseans saving lives in countries torn by war, disaster
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A group of elite former servicemen and women have teamed up with Tennesseans from all walks of life to provide rescue missions in countries torn by war or other disasters. Aerial Recovery is in currently in Pakistan helping disaster victims after returning from Ukraine where...
Comments / 0