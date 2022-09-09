ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, NC

Wolfspeed picks Chatham County for $5 billion chip manufacturing expansion

By Zachery Eanes
Axios Raleigh
Axios Raleigh
 4 days ago

Wolfspeed, the Durham-based chip maker formerly known as Cree, has picked Chatham County for a $4.8 billion materials plant.

  • The plant is expected to create at least 1,800 jobs that pay an average of $77,753 per year.

Why it matters: The expansion, unveiled Friday after months of behind-the-scenes negotiations, is yet another manufacturing win for central North Carolina to come in exchange for large-scale tax incentives.

  • The state and local governments will provide about $775 million in incentives if Wolfspeed meets hiring and investment goals.

Driving the news: The state’s Commerce Department approved a Job Development Investment Grant Friday morning worth $76 million to Wolfspeed if it hires 1,800 workers by 2030.

  • The company could also receive more than $600 million from Chatham County and Siler City.

Wolfspeed CEO Gregg Lowe told Axios in an exclusive interview this week that his company had been on the search for a new materials facility for about a year due to rising demand for its silicon carbide chips, which are more energy efficient than traditional silicon and have become popular with electric car makers.

  • “EV adoption is happening earlier and faster than anyone anticipated,” Lowe said. Wolfspeed’s customers include GM and Lucid Motors.

Lowe said he believes Wolfspeed’s new facility could also be eligible for incentives under the recently signed Chips and Science Act .

The big picture: The Wolfspeed announcement comes on the heels of recent news that Vietnamese car maker VinFast plans to make electric vehicles in Chatham County, and that Toyota is building a battery plant in nearby Randolph County — both employing several thousand workers.

  • These facilities promise to bring tremendous growth to a mostly rural part of the Piedmont region over the next decade, stretching the Triangle’s suburbs farther to the South.

Flashback: Axios reported earlier this year that Wolfspeed was considering Chatham County for an expansion, after the state budget set aside $112.5 million as a potential incentive for a chip manufacturing project in Chatham County. The money would be used to ready the land for the needs of the facility, which will require large amounts of energy and water.

  • To qualify for the budget’s incentive, Wolfspeed must invest at least $4.8 billion in the county and create those 1,800 jobs.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DAisT_0hobbpql00
Photo: Courtesy of Wolfspeed

Zoom in: In Chatham County, Wolfspeed will build a plant where it will grow the crystalline material that goes into its silicon carbide chips. It has a smaller location in Durham that already does this, which will be complemented by the Chatham plant.

  • The materials created there will be sent to the company’s production facility in New York for final manufacturing.
  • “We produce 60% of the world's silicon carbide out of our North Carolina facilities in Durham,” Lowe said. “The Chatham site will be substantially larger than that. Think of it as more than 10x the size.”

Lowe said , beyond the financial incentives, North Carolina’s workforce and Wolfspeed’s existing facilities here made it the right choice. He noted the company received strong offers from several other states, including New York.

  • Wolfspeed has a partnership with North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s engineering school in Greensboro.
  • Lowe said Wolfspeed’s high wages and focus on making technology that fuels the transition away from gas engines help it find talent. “For the folks coming out of college right now these are important topics,” he said.

What’s next: Phase one of construction is expected to be complete by 2024. The second phase, which could push the entire facility to one million square feet, will be completed in 2030.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX8 News

Microchip manufacturer bringing high-paying jobs to Chatham County

SILER CITY, N.C. (WGHP) – Wolfspeed Inc, a company that manufactures semiconductors that are used in EV charging stations and many other products, received nearly $800 million in state and local incentives to open a facility in Chatham County that will add hundreds of high-paying jobs. The Department of Commerce’s Economic Investment Committee unanimously approved […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

NC wins 1,800 jobs with Wolfspeed microchip materials plant

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — A North Carolina-based semiconductor company announced Friday it will build a $5 billion manufacturing plant in its home state to produce silicon carbide wafers, which is emerging as a favored part for renewable energy products.  Wolfspeed Inc. said it plans to create 1,800 new jobs by the end of 2030 at […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Chatham County, NC
Government
City
Siler City, NC
State
North Carolina State
County
Chatham County, NC
Chatham County, NC
Business
Axios Raleigh

Raleigh and Durham businesses celebrate Negroni Week with deals, specials

One of Italy's best gifts to the world — the Negroni — is on full display at Triangle bars and restaurants this week. Driving the news: The ruby-red cocktail, which brings together bitter and sweet flavors in perfect harmony, is being celebrated across the world for Negroni Week, an event organized by Imbibe Magazine and the Campari Group, known for its liqueur Campari, which is a critical ingredient in a Negroni.Not that you needed an excuse to imbibe, but it's also for a good cause. Some of the proceeds will go to charity Slow Food, which advocates for sustainability and...
RALEIGH, NC
Axios

Raleigh AI startup ready for growth after $25M raise

Diveplane, a Raleigh-based artificial intelligence company is opening a new office downtown and doubling its workforce. Driving the news: CEO Mike Capps tells Axios the company has raised $25 million from investors. Diveplane currently has around 20 employees. The new hires could be remote. The company is in the process...
RALEIGH, NC
Axios Raleigh

2022 election guide for Durham County voters

In the deep blue Durham County, many — but not all — of the races on the ballot here are shoo-in for Democratic candidates.Driving the news: More than 3,000 of you have requested an absentee ballot for the November 8 election, according to the latest data from the state’s board of elections. With the state sending out ballots Friday, the first votes will be cast this week. We've compiled a Smart Brevity, handy-dandy, user-friendly election guide for Durham County. We’ll update it throughout the fall with more information, the latest news and deeper stories on select races, right up until Election Day.Why...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Commerce Department#Electric Cars#Business Industry#Linus Business#Cree#Ev#Lucid Motors#Chips
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
FOX8 News

I-40 West crash closes 2 lanes in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The right two lanes of Interstate 40 West were closed following a crash Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 224 near Exit 224 for Gate City Boulevard/Lee Street. The closure began at 1:42 p.m. and lasted until 3:06 p.m. Traffic was […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Axios Raleigh

Developer David Meeker outlines next two projects in Raleigh

For more than a decade, David Meeker and his firm, Carpenter Development, has been one of the most influential developers around downtown Raleigh — known not for building new towers but for filling in interesting concepts between them. Since 2008, Meeker has had a helping hand in retail and restaurant projects like Trophy Brewing, State of Beer, Young Hearts Distilling and Runologie, often converting old spaces into new gathering places. Driving the news: Meeker, the son of former Raleigh Mayor Charles Meeker, is adding two more projects to his growing footprint.Next up: The Bend, which focuses on three historic homes...
RALEIGH, NC
Axios Raleigh

Small, out-of-state real estate investors eye Raleigh

Data: ATTOM Data; Note: Small investors are those purchasing two to 10 homes per year; Map: Simran Parwani/AxiosOut-of-state, small investors — or "laptop landlords" — accounted for more than 4% of home sales in Raleigh and Durham during the first half of 2022, according to an analysis by Attom Data Solutions and the Wall Street Journal. Why it matters: Most of the frustration over the rental crisis in southern cities has been directed at big corporations buying up hundreds of homes and renting them out for top profit.But smaller investors, defined as those who own between 2 and 10 homes,...
RALEIGH, NC
Axios Raleigh

Pendo, one of Raleigh's fastest-growing startups, lays off around 5% of its workforce

Pendo, a Raleigh software startup valued last year at $2.6 billion, has laid off around 5% of its workforce and slowed its hiring goals, CEO Todd Olson tells Axios. Driving the news: The cuts came on Wednesday and affected 45 positions, mostly in recruiting and sales support.“Our hiring had outpaced our needs in certain areas,” Olson tells Axios. “We’re still growing rapidly but we simply had to adjust based on changes in the macroeconomic environment.”Pendo, a customer analytics platform for product adoption, nearly doubled its headcount last year and was approaching 1,000 total employees. But Olson says that worker growth had begun to outpace revenue growth, particularly as small and midsized business began taking longer to make software purchasing decisions.Why it matters: After years of rapid growth, layoffs at high-flying tech startups have increased in 2022.Triangle tech startups have mostly avoided layoffs, although there were recent cuts at Avaya and Policygenius.Pendo had previously indicated it could file for an initial public offering this year — though that changed as stocks entered into a bear market earlier this year.
RALEIGH, NC
Axios Raleigh

Axios Raleigh

Raleigh, NC
225
Followers
220
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Raleigh is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/raleigh

Comments / 0

Community Policy