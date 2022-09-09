NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -With new technology, there are more ways than ever to help maintain and keep roads for drivers. In the rural parts of Lincoln County, gravel roads are a part of the norm. With higher traffic with cars and trucks, maintenance of the roads is becoming more and more common, which costs money to fix year in and year out.

LINCOLN COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO