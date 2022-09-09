Read full article on original website
knopnews2.com
Hazy and warm conditions Tuesday; Thunderstorm chances Wednesday into Friday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)- After a mainly sunny and warm Monday, temperatures will remain on the warm note Tuesday, but with hazy conditions. The haze will clear out Wednesday into Friday with thunderstorm chances. Due to an area of high pressure that it centered to our southeast and...
knopnews2.com
New plan to maintain roads in Lincoln County
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -With new technology, there are more ways than ever to help maintain and keep roads for drivers. In the rural parts of Lincoln County, gravel roads are a part of the norm. With higher traffic with cars and trucks, maintenance of the roads is becoming more and more common, which costs money to fix year in and year out.
knopnews2.com
Gothenburg continues their perfect season with a win over Saint Pats
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Irish of Saint Pats host the Swedes of Gothenburg for a matchup on the volleyball court. The Irish own a 4-6 record so far on the season and dropped their previous match to Broken Bow. The Swedes come into the match with the Irish with a perfect record so far in 2022 and look to keep it that way.
knopnews2.com
Hershey sweeps McCook at home
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Hershey Panthers host the McCook Bison for a matchup on the Volleyball Court. The Panthers own a 7-4 record so far on the season and defeated Sutherland in their previous match. The Bison come into the match with a 1-5 record so far on the season and dropped their previous match to Holdrege.
knopnews2.com
North Platte hosts Scottsbluff for a Softball Doubleheader
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs welcome the Scottsbluff Bearcats to town for a doubleheader on the Softball Diamond. The Dawgs own a 15-9 record so far this season and split their previous matchup, which was a doubleheader, with Northwest (Grand Island). The Bearcats come to town with a 12-3 record so far on the season and won their previous game against Gering.
knopnews2.com
New restaurant “Capones” brings little Chicago back in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Little Chicago is back in the form of a new restaurant named after the infamous Al Capone. The Capones is not only a new restaurant, but it’s a rebrand of Lincoln County’s Lincoln Highway Diner. With the closing of both locations, it is not the end but only the beginning of owner Daniel Neff’s dream.
knopnews2.com
The Dawgs take first place at the Hastings Invite
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Girl’s Golf Team traveled to Hastings to compete in the Hastings Invitational. The Dawgs were able to come away with a win at the conclusion of the event with a team score of 325. Not only did North Platte walk away...
knopnews2.com
North Platte Town Hall Lecture Series
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Community Playhouse was the host of the first Town Hall Lecture Series of the 2022–2023 season. The North Platte Town Hall Lecture Series has brought informative speakers from across the world to audiences in North Platte. Tuesday’s speaker was Mark Nutsch, who helped lead a 12-man team of U.S. Special Forces on a covert mission to Afghanistan to overthrow the Taliban.
