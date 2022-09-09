Read full article on original website
The Best Small Town in New Jersey for a Weekend Getaway
New Jersey is a state that's filled with so many charming towns and cities and with so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to head on a trip can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Lambertville.
Legendary Carnegie Diner & Café opens first New Jersey location
The Carnegie Diner & Café, whose flagship location is in Manhattan near Carnegie Hall, now has a New Jersey location, too. It’s located in the Harmon Meadow shopping center in Secaucus. According to JerseyDigs.com, the restaurant is 6,600 square feet and will seat 199 people for breakfast, lunch,...
New Jersey’s Absolute Best And Most Amazing Steakhouse Has Been Announced
New Jersey is home to some of the finest restaurants in the entire country, and that includes some really great steakhouses. The question is, which one of the many great steakhouses we have in the Garden State would be considered the top steakhouse in the entire state?. That is exactly...
The Most Epic Chicken Sandwich In New Jersey, NYC and Philly Revealed
Sometimes you just need a hot, crispy, juicy, spicy chicken sandwich but when you're already in the mood for one, that is not the time to start researching the best bite. If you are hangry for a chicken sandwich, I got your back. These are the best chicken sandwich spots in New Jersey, New York and Philly. You’re welcome.
This New Jersey Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the Country
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. New Jersey is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to Amish homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Mashed. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Atlantic City's Borgata Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
10 Best Pumpkin Patches in New Jersey, Chosen By You
Fall is a lot of fun in New Jersey. The beaches and summer make New Jersey unique and exciting. Pumpkin spice, leaves are changing, and pumpkin picking in the Garden State are some of the best pumpkin patches you'll ever find. Several of these farms have so much to offer...
One of New Jersey’s Oldest Family-Owned Restaurants is a Must Visit
Something that is always a popular topic is food. We love talking about food and often we discuss where to visit here in New Jersey for a delicious meal. If you can sprinkle in a bit of history, well then you have a very intriguing story. This article is focusing...
Where To Get The Best & Freshest Apple Cider Donuts At The Jersey Shore, NJ
I don't know if everyone had a crappy summer or are just sick of the sunshine but people will not shut up about Fall. It's not that I don't love the colorful season but we did not need to start talking about it mid-August. Either way, there are quite a...
The most ethnically diverse city in America is in New Jersey
Since New Jersey is known to be a very diverse state, it should come as no surprise that the most ethnically diverse city in America is in New Jersey: Jersey City (for the sixth year in a row) according to Wallet Hub. Wallet Hub compared 501 of the most populated...
10 important musicians you didn’t know were from New Jersey
We know that so many famous people got their start in New Jersey. Being so close to New York City, Jersey is a perfect incubator for actors who can run in and out of New York City, auditioning for films, TV and Broadway shows. And of course, everybody knows the...
This New Jersey Town is One of the Best in the Country
Money.com recently put out a list 50 best places to live in the United States. Two towns in New Jersey made it on the list, according to nj.com. And one of them is in the top 20. We have so many awesome, beautiful towns here at the Shore. Just to...
Wow! How to Survive a Bear Attack in New Jersey
The largest land mammal in New Jersey is the bear, in fact, the "black" bear is the most common bear in the Garden State. According to the New Herald, Black Bears have been reported in most of New Jersey except for some "coastal towns along the Delaware Bay, South Jersey and along the Hudson River."
Shelter dogs arrive in New Jersey from the South to find their forever homes
New Jersey welcomed more than 50 shelter dogs to the state as they arrived at Morristown Airport.
Dave Portnoy’s best NJ pizza review
Even if you're not a fan of the website Barstool Sports or its fearless leader, you are probably familiar with his pizza reviews. People, especially here in New Jersey, want to see if he comes to their favorite local pizza place and what he says about it. When Dave Portnoy...
Jersey Shore Amazing New Fall Flavors Are Coming to Chick Fil A in New Jersey
I personally enjoy Chick Fil A. I find their restaurants clean, their staff polite and helpful, and their food tasty as well. Living in Southern Ocean County, we are enjoying being able to hit the new Chick Fil A on Route 72 in Manahawkin. This new location has been open for several months and added a much-needed location to join the restaurant on Route 70 in Brick Township.
Cheers! This is New Jersey’s most popular cocktail, study says
Let’s face it, the Garden State gives us plenty of reasons to want a drink. Insane out of state drivers. Pretty much every single politician in Trenton. So what helps calm the nerves of New Jerseyans at happy hour? A new study revealed just that. Topagency.com released the top cocktail for every state, did your favorite make the list?
Paper Grocery Bags Could Be Coming Back to New Jersey
Just four months after banning the use of plastic bags and most paper grocery bags, New Jersey is considering reversing course a bit. How's life been for ya since the ban went into effect back in May? I struggle from time to time. I knew about the ban almost a...
Monday NJ weather: One more batch of beneficial rain, then dry dry dry
An area of low pressure spinning over the Great Lakes will be New Jersey's main weather driver to start the week. We have plenty of humidity in the air. And there will be some clouds and rain over the next 24 hours too. Most of that wet weather will sweep through the state Monday night.
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/13
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night. At the Shore. Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning. Rip Current RiskModerate. Waves2...
Should 9/11 be a national holiday? (And why it probably never will be)
Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas Arnone is calling for an official 9/11 holiday, rekindling a debate that is unlikely to result in a new federal holiday. "On behalf of the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners," Arnone said in a news release, "I am calling on state and federal legislators to make September 11th an official holiday to honor the victims, first responders, volunteers and all who were affected by the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001."
