City of Sarasota narrows down designs for its new seal

By Anne Snabes, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago

Sarasota Bay and the iconic Ringling Bridge will be featured on the city of Sarasota’s next seal.

City commissioners narrowed down their options for seal designs at a meeting recently. Based on the feedback from the commission, the Sarasota-based benefit corporation DreamLarge will now produce a few final versions of the seal to present to the commission at a future meeting.

The city has been going through a revamp of its seal and logo, and has partnered with DreamLarge, a company that provides marketing help and other services to nonprofits, on the effort. The current seal depicts a fish and other objects, along with the words “May Sarasota Prosper.”

Background: 'In desperate need of an update': City of Sarasota plans to revamp its seal and logo

And: DreamLarge: Serving the community by helping nonprofits

DreamLarge organized a design competition, which produced 172 unique seal designs. A committee of community stakeholders then narrowed the options to five. In addition, DreamLarge developed a sixth design that was a hybrid of the other five. The City Commission provided feedback on those six designs at a meeting in August.

The designers then revised their seals, and the updated options came before the commissioners on Sept. 6. In a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Jen Ahearn-Koch dissenting, they narrowed down the pool to the hybrid design (option 6).

But commissioners were also looking closely at option 2, so DreamLarge will bring ideas back to the commission that incorporate aspects of option 2 and option 6, said Anand Pallegar, the company’s founder and CEO. DreamLarge will also provide the commission with a final recommendation.

Option 6 features the words “CITY OF SARASOTA” and “MAY SARASOTA PROSPER” and identifies the year the city was established, 1902. It depicts the sunset over Sarasota Bay, the John Ringling Causeway and palm trees.

Commissioner Hagen Brody praised how the design portrays the colors of Sarasota Bay.

“The water is so central to who we are, and I think that the colors in that one really capture the beauty of our bay, because they are uniquely turquoise and, you know, emerald,” he said.

Option 2 also features the bay and the bridge, but it includes a flower, a manatee and birds as well.

The commissioners asked DreamLarge to make some changes to the designs, including changing the type of palm tree.

DreamLarge is not only working on the seal – it’s also overseeing an update to the city’s logo, which currently depicts Michelangelo's David. On Tuesday, Pallegar gave the commissioners three options for the logo: refresh it, create a modernized version of David, or produce something entirely different.

The commissioners asked DreamLarge to bring back designs for each of the three options.

Anne Snabes covers city and county government for the Herald-Tribune. You can contact her at asnabes@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter at @a_snabes.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: City of Sarasota narrows down designs for its new seal

