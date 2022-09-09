ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serena Williams Rocks LBD & Sneakers As She Celebrates Tennis Retirement With NYC Bash

By Olivia Elgart
 4 days ago
Image Credit: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Serena Williams celebrated her retirement from tennis when she attended a party in New York City wearing a tight black mini dress with sneakers. The 40-year-old attended a party for Edward Enninful’s new memoir, A VISIBLE MAN, at the Apollo Theatre in NYC on Sept. 8, when she wore a short-sleeve black ruched mini dress with gray sneakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IOkFr_0hobZSAY00
Serena Williams looked stunning in a skintight black mini dress with gray sneakers at a party for Edward Enninful’s new memoir, A VISIBLE MAN, with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, at the Apollo Theatre in NYC on Sept. 8. (BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID)

Serena’s high-neck black mini featured a sheer neckline and elbow-length sleeves with gaping cutouts. The tight dress was ruched on the body and had a super short hemline that revealed her toned legs. She opted to accessorize the dress with chunky black and gray sneakers and had her long brown hair down and straight while parted to the side.

Serena was joined by her husband, Alexis Ohanian, who opted to wear a pair of dark-wash blue jeans with a silky black button-down shirt and a pair of black sneakers.

Serena announced her retirement from tennis in the September 2022 issue of Vogue, which she graced the cover. On the cover, Serena wore a tight powder blue gown with her daughter Olympia, 5, in tow. The skintight, high-neck blue Balenciaga dress had a super long train and Olympia was covered up at the end of her train.

She accessorized her sleeveless gown with a long blue fringe Bulgari High Jewelry earring, a subtle smokey eye, and a nude lip while her long brown hair was down and parted in the middle in curls.

Aside from the cover photo, Serena looked gorgeous as she posed on the sand wearing a form-fitting white Ralph Lauren Collection dress. The sleeveless dress featured a cutout on the neck that led into one strap, and the skirt’s side featured a tiny slit that revealed her bare feet.

