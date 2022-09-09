Read full article on original website
Kelly Jean Hornung
Kelly Jean Hornung, 40, died Saturday, September 10, 2022 at her home in Liberal, Kansas. Kelly was born on May 6, 1982 in Englewood, Colorado to Charles “Chuck” and Connie (Gray) Bowman. She grew up with her two sisters in Littleton, Colorado and graduated from Highlands Ranch High School in 2000. She attended Otero Junior College, where she earned her Associates Degree as a Registered Nurse.
Nina Jeanne Henson (Randle)
Nina Jeanne Henson (Randle), 84, died September 10, 2022 at the Town of Vici Nursing Home in Vici, Oklahoma. She was born June 30, 1938, at Tucker Hospital in Elkhart, Kansas, the daughter of Glenn and Thelma (Dixon) Randle. She was a 1956 graduate of Rolla High School. A resident of Rolla until 1962 when they moved to Liberal where she resided until 1973 before moving to Hugoton where she lived until 2016. She then lived in the Woodward, Oklahoma, area until her death. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Liberal City Commission Approves 2023 Budget
The Liberal City Commission met Tuesday evening at 5:30 pm, and after passing Resolution 2384 which allows the City to exceed the Revenue Neutral Rate, the Commission passed Resolution 2385 which adopts the Budget for 2023. Due to the increase in estimated valuation for 2023 over the assessed valuation for 2022, an additional $163,336 would be generated at the 55.552 mill rate, so the levied dollars will not change.
Abortion is back on the ballot in Kansas this November
Abortion is on the November ballot in Kansas, at least indirectly. Our judicial and gubernatorial elections are critical for determining whether Kansas moves toward banning abortion long term. But most Kansas voters are pro-choice and just rejected an anti-abortion constitutional amendment. Didn’t that settle the issue?. No. Let’s say...
Jacqueline “Jacque” Denise Rice
Jacqueline “Jacque” Denise Rice, 63, of Liberal, passed away on Friday September 9, 2022 at BSA Hospital in Amarillo, TX. She was born on December 6, 1958 to CB and Bonnie (Marshall) Cummins at Shattuck, OK. She married Guy Roy Rice on July 23, 1977 at Liberal, KS;...
Seward County Commission to Hold Special Meeting
There will be a Special Meeting of the Seward County Commission on September 19, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm in the County Commission Chambers. The Commissioners will be discussing ARPA funds.
Redskins Rout Wichita South for First Win
The Liberal soccer team wrapped up the Wichita South Titan Classic with a win over Wichita South Saturday. Liberal won in a 10-0 mercy rule. Seth Michel had two goals and two assists. Johnny Young had two goals. George Tejeda had one goal and one assist. Alejandro Gutierrez, Isaac Valles, Jonny Rios, Erick Garcia, Isrrael Gonzalez, Josh Garcia, Manny Ortuno, Aaron Duque, and Joseph Salazar added goals. Goal keeper Gael Ruvalcaba shut out the Titans.
Liberal Volleyball Downs Guymon in a Dual
Liberal’s volleyball team traveled to Guymon Monday for a dual. Liberal won 25-20, 25-10, 25-9. Rachelle Terrazas had 12 assists, 2 blocks, and 1 ace. Rylie Hallman had 7 assists, 4 blocks, and 7 kills. Liberal is 11-7. They host their volleyball tournament beginning Saturday morning at 9am.
Haskell County Sheriff’s Department Arrest Satanta Residents
On Sunday, September 11th, at 07:04 am, Sabas Leyva-Hernandez and Gabriel Rios both of Satanta were arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and transporting an open container by the Haskell County Sheriff’s Department. Additionally, Rios had a previous Haskell County warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia & two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
