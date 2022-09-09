Nina Jeanne Henson (Randle), 84, died September 10, 2022 at the Town of Vici Nursing Home in Vici, Oklahoma. She was born June 30, 1938, at Tucker Hospital in Elkhart, Kansas, the daughter of Glenn and Thelma (Dixon) Randle. She was a 1956 graduate of Rolla High School. A resident of Rolla until 1962 when they moved to Liberal where she resided until 1973 before moving to Hugoton where she lived until 2016. She then lived in the Woodward, Oklahoma, area until her death. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

